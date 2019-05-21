Markets: What's Next?

Like the fourth quarter in a pro-football game with tired players, tired stocks do the same and we can see the tired stocks on the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) list both fundamentally and technically. We do the same for the 500 stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), but we can’t show that whole list here. (We do send it to our subscribers daily.) However, we will look at the SPX chart below for some answers.

The 30 Dow Stocks

For brevity’s sake, here is the Dow list showing both our fundamental and technical Buy/Hold/Sell signals. Our most important signal is on the far right SID column. It combines fundamental and technical signals. The grade from 0 to 100 is tagged with a Buy/Hold/Sell Signal next to the numerical SID grade. These are color coded green for Buy, black for Hold and red for Sell.

The Dow stocks showing these signals on the list below tell the market story. If you go down the SID column and count the number of stocks with our overall fundamental/technical signal, you will see there are 15 stocks out of 30 with Sell signals. That is neutral to slightly bearish on a price-weighted basis. This seems to agree with our thesis that the market is moving sideways, looking for a catalyst to break out or break down. The tariff news is the current excuse the market is using to break down. We think the real reasons are found in our list below, starting with our 15 stocks with Sell signals. These stocks are fundamentally and technically weak, making the Dow Index vulnerable to any bad news.

Let’s dig into our other fundamental and technical signals that add color to our most important Buy/Hold/Sell signal in the SID column. If you go down the Fund column you will see all the stocks have fundamental Buy Signals as you would expect for a blue chip list like the Dow. Now go back down the list and count the number of buys with a “+” tag and you will only count 5 out of 30 stocks. That means that portfolio managers were net buyers of only 5 stocks on the Dow! Despite the constant Robo buying and selling, portfolio managers still determine the trend of stock prices. This number 5 has to increase substantially for the Dow to break out into a new, bull market move.

in addition to good fundamentals, stocks need good earnings to go higher. We require a total Implied Return, including the dividend, of 10% or better to receive our color coded green, Buy signal in the Implied Return column. If you go down this column, you will count only 16 stocks with that signal. That is neutral to slightly bearish on a price-weighted basis. This number has to improve for the Dow to break out from a neutral, sideways market to a bullish uptrend market. Also, our Implied Return Signal is a lagging indicator. You will notice that a stock like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has an Implied Return Buy Signal in green, but our most important SID column signal is a Sell. The SID signal overrides the Implied Return Buy Signal and we would delete this Implied Return Buy Signal from the total of 16. This also applies to Goldman (NYSE:GS), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). That would reduce the total of 16 to 12 which is even more bearish.

In the Tech column we show a short-term technical signal. At the bottom of the column is the total showing 19 Sells and only 11 Buys, indicating short-term selling in the Dow stocks. We look for continued weakness in the coming weeks with the Dow testing 25,000.

Here is our daily report on the Dow stocks showing all the signals with footnotes to explain the signals. If you have any questions, just send us a message via SA.

SPX Chart

Instead of looking at 500 stocks, let’s look at the chart and see what it is telling us about the Index. As you can see on the weekly chart below, price has once again failed at this well-established top. The former, upward trending bull market has now turned into a neutral, sideways trending market. It appears to be in a trading range market, alternately testing the top and bottom of the trading range. Having just tested the top, it now appears ready to test the bottom of the trading range. We think July earnings will probably save it from a breakdown, Bear market signal.

Notice at the top of the chart shown below that money flow was at a bullish peak that now looks toppy. The signal below that shows a buying cycle topping out, turning down into a possible sell cycle. Next you can see price has once again been stopped by this bearish double top or the top of a trading range. The price chart shows price bearishly breaking below a price support line.

Below the price chart you can see 3 signals turning down indicating that the Index may be starting a trip down from overbought to oversold. The very bottom signal is a lagging, trend signal that has not turned down yet. Most traders will not wait for this signal to short the market, but will use the RSI signal shown on the chart and that has turned down already.

Conclusion

All of the above signals lead us to believe the next move in the markets is down, until we have some good earnings news in July, for a possible Summer rally. Bad news from Iran or China could lead to a breakdown in the markets.

Note: Our live, updated market charts can be found on StockCharts.

