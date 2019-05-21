Viasat Is Bound To Lose Orbital Velocity

Introduction

If short-selling were more mainstream, maybe the conversation in the movie The Graduate would have gone like this:

Mr. McGuire: I want to say one word to you. Just one word. Benjamin: Yes, sir. Mr. McGuire: Are you listening? Benjamin: Yes, I am. Mr. McGuire: Satellites. Benjamin: Exactly how do you mean? Mr. McGuire: There's a great future in shorting satellites. Think about it. Will you think about it? Benjamin: Yes, I will. Mr. McGuire: Shh! Enough said. That's a deal.

So Benjamin would think about it. It costs $400 million or more to build and send one of these birds up in the sky in geostationary orbit. (If you think your home insurance is expensive, try buying launch insurance.) They last about 12 years. Maybe you need 3 or 4 of them up at any point of time. For a few brief years, you enjoy some free cash flow, but you have to save it up to launch the next satellite to replace a dying one. While you are building it, you burn cash but capitalize interest costs (thank you, FASB), boosting reported income. Once it’s launched, your depreciation expense jumps. You pretty much have profits or free cash flow in any given year - rarely both. Over the cycle, you have close to nothing of either. Meanwhile, analysts value your company on EBITDA, conveniently ignoring the fact that most of it goes right back into capital expenditure. Whatever number they pick (7x, 8x, 9x) for an EBITDA multiple is too high.

I’m no Dustin Hoffman, but over my investment career, I have had great success shorting satellite companies. There were XM and Sirius before the financial crisis, burning cash like an Uber executive in a WeWork office. There was even an Asian version of Sirius, whose IPO lunch I attended, wondering why anyone thought Asia was a homogeneous market like the US. Then there were GeoEye and DigitalGlobe, which merged to put themselves out of their misery. (The one time either of them had a significant profit was when a satellite failed and they collected the insurance proceeds.) There’s Dish Network (DISH), whose spectrum holdings can’t overcome its falling subscriber count. Finally, there’s its little brother Echostar (SATS), which I covered in an article two years ago.

Today, we have the washed-up Gogo (GOGO) and one stock that seems to be inexplicably flying high: Viasat (VSAT).

Business overview

Viasat’s business revolves (pun intended) around designing, launching and then utilizing the capacity on its satellites. The company operates in three business segments:

Satellite Services - Provides satellite-based broadband services primarily to rural customers, and inflight internet to airlines (serving 1,123 aircraft as of December 2018).

Commercial Networks - Develops satellite and wireless products for other companies to enable them to provision broadband services, including inflight internet.

Government Systems - Provides mobile broadband services to military and government users.

The contribution of each business for the nine months ending December 2018 was as follows:

Satellite Services: 33% of revenue, -13% operating margin

Commercial Networks: 22% of revenue, -35% operating margin

Government Systems: 45% of revenue, 18% operating margin

As you can see, only the segment selling to governments is profitable and has healthy margins (is that a surprise?). Revenue from the US government was 27% and has benefited from increased defense spending. International revenue was only 11% of the total, so this is a primarily US-based firm.

The company owns three satellites, placed in service in 2018, 2012 and 2007. It has two satellites in construction with Boeing (BA). The first of these is expected in service in 2021 at a total development and launch cost of $600 million.

In a charitable view, the company’s end markets have secular growth due to increased connectivity demand, its revenue is growing nicely (even if profits are still scarce), it is unaffected by tariff shenanigans, and Amazon has no plans to start selling satellites services (as yet).

Financial overview

For the fiscal year ending March 2019, Viasat is expected to have $2 billion in revenue, growing 28% over the prior year as the company utilizes capacity on the recently launched satellite and recognizes revenue from commercial development contracts. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, it has reported an operating loss of $70 million, with a net loss in the same range (interest expense was offset by an imputed tax gain), resulting in an EPS loss of $1.17. For fans of adjusted EBITDA, this measure amounted to $231 million, with add-backs of $238 million of depreciation and $58 million of stock compensation. The company generated $215 million in cash from operations and spent a net $338 million on capex for free cash flow of negative $123 million, funded by increased debt.

The loss reported by the company in the last quarter was less than expected, driving the share price up. The astute observer would have noticed that it was aided by a $4 million gain from an insurance recovery (the company has collected $172 million this year from insurance due to an antenna failure on its latest satellite, far exceeding the apparent commercial loss).

The company has a market cap of $5.4 billion and $$1.1 billion of debt for an enterprise value of $6.5 billion. This represents 3x expected 2019 revenues.

Incredibly, VSAT has burned cash in each of the past ten years! (I have not checked further back.) The company has funded the deficit by selling stock and raising debt in a yield-hungry market that has been kind to it. Most recently, it raised $600 million of debt with a tenor of 8 years at a 5.625% interest rate.

Lead Investor Baupost Group

Viasat’s largest investor with a more than 20% stake is Boston-based Baupost Group, run by Seth Klarman, who has a reputation as a storied value investor. However, their investments seem mostly focused on debt, with a smattering of merger arbitrage positions in stocks. I have never come across a great value stock investment the firm has made. Why they have chosen to have a long-term position (running at 10 years) in this company is a mystery. Perhaps it was made by one of Mr. Klarman’s underlings and it just became too big to get out of. In October 2018, the company announced that Baupost would participate in Board meetings as a non-voting observer. Undoubtedly, Baupost’s presence adds credibility to the company and is probably a factor in the decision of others to be shareholders.

Will 5G kill the rural broadband business?

5G, with its 1Gbps speed, is all the rage in the telecom world. Viasat, with its 12Mbps speed, seems so quaint. Will 5G make satellite internet obsolete? In the near term, this is unlikely. Although 5G has high speeds, the transmission distance is not large. It is unlikely that cellular companies will be plastering rural America with 5G cell spots anytime soon. However, it is likely that as wired internet feels some pressure in urban areas, they will look to rural ones to expand. Once a fiber optic line is laid, advancing optoelectronic technology can keep increasing its capacity.

I will repeat a point I made in my article on Echostar, since it is relevant for Viasat as well. Increasing broadband usage threatens a satellite broadband offering. Satellite broadband is a shared resource, with high marginal costs (since the capacity of the transponders is limited and can be allocated to another customer). Fixed broadband is a dedicated resource, with low marginal costs once the cable is laid. At a high usage level, it becomes economical to string a fixed line even in a rural area, thus limiting the growth potential of satellite broadband.

Valuation: Fair value of $55 for the stock

With the company in loss-making mode, one needs to use a hoped-for normalized level of earnings to value it. I will generously assume that Viasat can get to a 10% operating margin, considerably more than the highest 7% it has achieved in the last decade. Applying this to next year’s estimate of $2.26 billion in revenue would yield $226 million in operating income. Take out interest expense on $1.1 billion of debt at 5.5%, amounting to $60 million, and you are left with $166 million of pre-tax profit. Tax this at 20% and distribute over 61 million shares and you get EPS of $2.20. Put a 25x multiple and you get a fair value for the stock of $55. That is almost 40% downside from the current $90 price.

In a bear case, the company would only get to a 5% operating margin, leading to $0.70 in EPS. At a 30x multiple (accounting for the hope that margins could increase), the fair value for the stock would be $21.

In a bull case, the company would be able to achieve 15% margins (one can always dream!), resulting in EPS of $3.70. Here, I will put a 20x multiple in line with the market, resulting in fair value of $74.

As you can see, with Viasat’s large debt load, EPS is pretty sensitive to margin assumptions. The analyst consensus is for a loss per share of $1.36 in 2019 and a further loss of $0.29 in 2020. The highest EPS the company has posted in the last decade is $1.20.

Book value amounts to $31 per share, which is an indication of the value if the company were to cease operations and sell its assets (assuming old satellites and equipment can be sold for their carrying value).

Risks are manageable

The biggest risk to a short thesis is an acquisition of the company. At a sub-$6 billion market cap (and sub $7 billion enterprise value), it is within the range of a possible acquisition by one of the larger industrial companies. It is debatable whether anyone would want to make such an egregious financial decision to buy a company with a poor profit history. An acquisition by a private equity firm would be virtually impossible, as obtaining financing for such a deal would be hard.

The short interest is moderately high (14% of float), so the chances of a short squeeze are not minimal.

Finally, there is a risk that Viasat succeeds in dramatically increasing its revenue, margins, earnings and free cash flow. I would view the chances of this happening to be slim.

