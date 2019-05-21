Dominion Energy Has Low-Double Digit Upside

The rally in utility stocks since early last year has induced valuation levels that are well above the historical average. The strong fundamentals and an abrupt pause on interest rate hikes have powered the forward price to earnings multiple to 18x. The average dividend yield of 3.61% is hovering near decade-lows, though still 70 basis points higher than the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. However, some buying opportunities for conservative investors are still out there. Dominion Energy (D) is a high-quality stock that is still worth buying, owing to above average revenue growth, robust return profile, significant investments in infrastructure projects, and increased earnings contribution from natural gas assets.

The stock currently offers a dividend yield of 4.9%, which is higher than the peer group average of 3.8%. Although future dividends will grow at a slower pace, at least until 2026, the robust dividend yield and mid-single-digit earnings growth will provide a decent upside over the long run.

Revenue Growth Affected by Stagnant Electricity Demand

Dominion’s revenues and EBITDA have increased at a CAGR of 4.6% and 8.5% over the past three years, well above the peer group average of 3.0% and 5.3%, respectively, driven largely by significant electricity and natural gas infrastructure investments. However, its recent performance has been somewhat disappointing. In the first quarter of 2019, Dominion reported $3.86 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion and $1.12 per share. The disappointing performance is mainly due to a 2% decline in electricity deliveries to utility customers in Virginia and South Carolina.

Electricity demand normally moves in tandem with economic growth. However, the link between U.S. economic growth and electricity demand has weakened considerably since the financial crisis of 2007–2008. While the economy has expanded at an average annual growth rate of 2.3% since 2009, the electricity demand has stuck at around 4 trillion kWh per year. The EIA’s short-term outlook shows that after a bumper year, the retail electricity sales are expected to decrease 1.7% to 10.24 billion kWh per day in 2019, mainly due to a sharp 3.5% decline in residential consumption. Total retail sales, however, will recover marginally to 10.27 billion kWh per day in 2020. It seems likely that the stagnation of load growth will continue to weigh on Dominion’s top-line growth over the next few years.

Source: EIA

New Customer Additions and Higher Rates Will Underpin Growth

Dominion has successfully leveraged the demographics of its operating territories to negate the impact of stagnant load growth. The company has registered a 0.7% compounded annual growth in electricity deliveries to utility customers in Virginia and North Carolina, driven largely by the increase in customer base from 2.48 million in 2013 to 2.62 million in the first quarter of 2019. Over the past five years, Virginia’s population grew by 3.2%, slightly less than the national average of 3.5%. Overall population growth in Virginia will remain low in the future due to out-migration and aging population. The population in North Carolina is expected to increase from 10.5 million in 2019 to 11.7 million in 2023, which will help offset the impact of slower growth in Virginia. Thus, the planned expansion of electricity transmission & distribution infrastructure and positive demographics will help the company sustain 0.8% to 1.0% annual growth in customer base over the next five years.

Source: Stat Chat

Over the next three years, Dominion Energy Virginia will invest $11.5 billion to upgrade and expand its electricity transmission & distribution network to unlock a mid-single earnings growth. To support its aggressive spending plan, Dominion has requested the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to increase the ROE from 9.2% to 10.75%. Dominion’s planned capital expenditure is above average when compared to other investor-owned utilities, and hence, regulatory support is important in terms of the company’s ability to fund these investments. In addition, Dominion has recently filed a rate case with the North Carolina Commission to recover investments in the generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure.

Dominion’s residential electricity rates in Virginia and North Carolina are 18% to 22% lower than the national average and 5% to 10% lower than the regional average. Therefore, the probability is high that Dominion will get the approvals and the increase in customer rates will fuel the top line and bottom line of the company.

A More Rationalized Growth Capital Plan

Dominion is under a regulatory microscope regarding its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that was rejected by the SCC due to inflated electricity demand projections. The company has recently submitted a revised plan with more realistic demand projections and some energy efficiency savings while slashing the number of planned new gas-fired plants into half. It is worth mentioning here that Dominion has adjusted its CAPEX strategy accordingly and now plans to invest $26 billion between 2019 and 2023. The updated plan has rationalized investments in new generation capacities amid stagnant load growth and has enhanced focus on renewables. It will not only put considerably less strain on cash flows but will also positively impact the overall profitability of the company.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Dominion has solar generation portfolio of nearly 2,600 megawatts, which makes it the fourth-largest solar fleet in the U.S. The company intends to invest another $3.7 billion over the next five years. Dominion has already invested $287 million to acquire three solar projects in Virginia and North Carolina, having a cumulative generation capacity of 175 megawatts. The company has also announced a 350 megawatts solar agreement with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and has received approval from the SCC for the development of 240 megawatts US-3 cost-of-service solar projects. These are less risky projects because cash flows are secured by long-term power purchase agreements. The attainment of the federal investment tax credits will further enhance the ROE profile of the company.

Natural Gas Investments Will Boost Returns

The EIA estimates natural gas demand at 82.7 bcf per day in 2019 and 83.5 bcf per day in 2020. The demand is expected to steadily climb to approximately 100 bcf per day by 2050, driven largely by low prices, replacement of coal-fired plants, and higher exports. Thereby, natural gas transmission, distribution and storage is one particular area where Dominion is making significant investments. Over the next five years, Dominion will spend $7.6 billion on new natural gas transmission & distribution assets, including 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline, to capitalize on continuously surging demand.

Dominion is already reaping healthy returns. The earnings from natural gas segment have increased at an average annual growth rate of 29% since 2016, mainly due to incremental inflows from the Cove Point liquefaction project. Dominion is well-positioned to generate solid returns from investment in Cove Point as the U.S. is set to become the third-largest LNG exporter this year. Thus, it seems likely that Dominion’s existing natural gas assets will account for 35% to 45% of total operating earnings in 2020.

It is important to note that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project is currently facing permitting issues and uncertainties are far from over. However, the management expects that the project will be completed, but at an elevated cost and with significant delays. The full in-service date has been delayed to late 2021, with the escalated cost of completion of $7.25 to $7.75 billion, representing an increase of nearly $3.0 billion from the initial estimates. Upon the successful completion of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, Dominion will be fetching nearly half of operating earnings from these natural gas transmission & distribution projects in 2023.

Dominion’s ROE has averaged 14.1% over the past five years, as compared to the peer group average of 9.8%. As natural gas assets offer superior returns, the increased earnings from existing assets and significant investments in new transmission & distribution projects will boost the overall ROE in the coming years.

Don’t Be Too Concerned About Future Dividends

Growth comes at a cost. Dominion is one of the highly leveraged electric utilities, as it has added more than $16 billion in net debt since 2014 to fuel growth. The company's net debt to EBITDA ratio currently stands at 5.57x, which is considerably higher than the peer group average of 4.74x. But the investor shouldn’t be too concerned about it, given the robust cash flows generation and diversity of earnings stream.

Source: Author’s Estimates

On May 7, the board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.9175 per share, which translates into an annualized dividend per share of $3.67 and a payout ratio of 87% based on the midpoint of earnings guidance of $4.23 per share for 2019. The annual dividend growth has averaged 9% over the past five years, as compared to the peer group average of nearly 5.6%. However, due to a 22% increase in share count, the management has indicated that future dividends will increase annually by 2.5% until the payout drops to the low 70s. This move will allow the company to improve the balance sheet.

Buy for Low-Double Digit Returns

The market is currently pricing the electric and natural gas utilities at a forward price to earnings multiples of 18x and 22x, respectively. In comparison, Dominion is trading at a slightly lower forward multiple of 17x. The market is still mispricing the stock by underrating the growth potential of its natural gas business. Dominion derives 60% of total operating earnings from electricity segment and the remaining 40% from the natural gas segment. Accordingly, based on a weighted average market multiple of 19.6x, the stock should provide an upside potential of 14% by the end of 2019, including an appealing dividend yield of 4.9%. Moreover, the robust dividend yield and mid-single digit earnings growth could deliver decent returns over the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.