It is a reality of all markets, whether bull or bear, that corrections happen. If one is to follow the rule of thumb that says "Don't sell the bull, and don't buy the bear", it is of paramount importance to have a way of determining when the market is experiencing a correction within an ongoing primary trend and when the market is entering a fundamentally new primary trend. This piece looks at how monitoring both linear and logarithmic measures of primary trend can provide an early warning signal of change in the overall direction of the market.

Since September 2018, the market has been whipsawing investors with gut-wrenching free falls, followed by steep rallies. It is important, therefore, to step back and remind ourselves that the primary trend of this secular bull market has not changed. There are two ways we do this: by looking at the data on a linear scale, and by plotting the data on an exponential (logarithmic) scale. The linear primary trend line is simply a straight line drawn through the local minima of the price data, and the logarithmic primary trend is a more complex construction called a Raff regression (see here for more detail).

The following two charts display the linear and logarithmic (Raff regression) primary trends for the Nasdaq Composite index.

Nasdaq Linear

(Source: ANG Traders, StockCharts.com)

Nasdaq Log

(Source: ANG Traders, StockCharts.com)

Notice that in both the 2000 and 2008 bear markets, the Nasdaq composite broke below the linear trend line before the logarithmic trend line was breached - 3500 in the linear chart and 2250 in the log chart for the year 2000, and 2340 and 2240 for the year 2008 (blue ovals on the charts above). At this time, the index remains well above both primary trend lines, which makes the idea that a bear market might be starting anytime soon a premature notion.

In the case of the S&P 500, the situation is similar to the Nasdaq Composite in that the SPX remains well above the respective trend lines but differs from the Nasdaq because the SPX breakdown signals (green ovals on the charts below) occur at the same levels (more or less) in both the linear and logarithmic trend lines: 1304 and 1300, and 1435 and 1375, respectively. As a rule of thumb, the first trend line to break in either index would raise a red flag for us and would cause us to reduce our long positions. We are, however, far away from such an event (red ovals on the charts below).

SPX Linear

(Source: ANG Traders, Stockhouse.com)

SPX Log

(Source: ANG Traders, Stockhouse.com)

To be successful in the stock market, investors need to be able to identify when the primary trend is changing. The breach of either the linear or logarithmic trend line is a signal that indicates a change in the primary trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TQQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.