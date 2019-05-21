Lear Corp.: Despite The Trade War Escalation, Upside Is More Than 30%

Even if the full-blown trade war brings higher sales drop than we have seen during the first quarter, shares are still substantially undervalued and offer significant long-term return potential.

With its full spectrum of equipment and solutions, Lear positioned itself for growth in the electric vehicles segment.

These are perhaps the most transformative times in automotive manufacturing since the automated assembly line. While a lot of automotive companies will be negatively impacted, Lear Corp. (LEA) positioned itself to benefit from disruptive technologies.

Although though significant technology changes will reshape the automotive industry, the Lear's Seating unit should not be adversely affected, while the E-Systems unit will be positively exposed to current trends. Even if the trade war escalates further and leads to the additional revenues drop, shares are already significantly discounted, and DCF analysis shows that the market has overreacted.

Lear Corp. consists of two business units - the first one designs, develops and manufactures electrical systems and components (E-Systems unit), and the second one designs and produces automotive seating (Seating unit).

The E-Systems unit focuses on providing the full spectrum of electrical solutions for internal combustion, mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electrified vehicles. Lear's expertise includes wire and wireless charging systems, energy management systems that covert and manages energy to and from a battery, and high voltage distribution systems that tie full electrical architecture together. The most important customers of this segment are Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Renault-Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

Although the E-Systems unit is the smaller of the two, it is expected to grow at much higher rates than the Seating unit. During the last year, this unit had a share of 24% in the total revenues but is more profitable, and it had a relatively larger share of 33% in adjusted EBITDA.

According to JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) estimates, the growth of hybrid and fully electrified vehicles will increase by an average rate of 25%, and should in 2025 comprise 41% of the global vehicle sales. Lear is positioned to significantly benefit from this market development, which should accordingly increase revenues and profits of the E-Systems business unit.

Source

The Seating unit, which develops and manufactures automotive seats, is significantly larger than the first one and in 2018 had a share of 76% in revenues and 67% in adjusted EBITDA. As the automotive seating is a mature business, projection is that until 2025 it will grow at an annual average of 2.5%.

Although the automotive sector is in the midst of the technology disruption, this segment should not be affected, as all types of vehicles will require seating. Nevertheless, as car manufacturers will struggle with the EV range and CO2 emissions, new investments will be needed to invent and produce lighter and safer materials.

Based on revenues, Lear holds the second position in the overall seat systems globally; however, it is the world leader in luxury and performance seating. The top five customers of this segment are General Motors, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), and Volkswagen, and some of the luxury clients include Ferrari, Jaguar Land Rover, Lamborghini, Lincoln, Maserati, and Porsche.

As of January 2019, Lear's 2019 to 2021 sales backlog is $3.35 billion, which is an increase of 5% compared to the sales backlog as of January 2018. One part of this backlog is connected with Seating and E-Systems launches that are scheduled until the end of this year.

Source

Although the company published figures for Q1 that were below expectations (YoY revenues fell by 10%), the outlook for the full 2019 was reiterated. However, on Monday 13.05.2019, Chinese authorities announced the plans to impose higher tariffs on US imports, including cars and trucks. It is reasonable to expect that this will have an additional negative effect, and that lower worldwide automotive sales could persist throughout this year.

Source

During the first quarter, most automotive producers, including Lear's largest customers, experienced significant headwinds, which reflected negatively on the suppliers as well. The trade war escalation, which we are witnessing during the last ten days, could easily prolong the negative development into the coming quarters. If that will be the case, Lear's annual drop in revenues might be more than 10% recorded during the Q1.

In the following table, we can see sales numbers for the first three months of this year. The only two producers that managed to increase its production were Honda and Toyota, and all other producers posted mid-single to double-digit unit decreases.

Source

Although forecasts are that the seating and EV markets will on average grow until 2025, due to the significant escalation of the trade war, this year will be specific. Nevertheless, even if the trade war brings higher sales drop than we have seen during the first quarter, Lear's shares are still substantially undervalued, and they offer significant long-term return potential.

Discounted Cash Flow

I have assumed that in 2019, further escalation of tariffs will lead to a 15% revenues drop, after which we will on average see mid-single-digit revenue growth. My subsequent revenue growth assumption is a combination of the EV and seating market forecast, which should provide tailwinds and enable Lear to continue with an upward trajectory in its revenues and profits.

Although this should not be a spectacular growth, in the DCA analysis we will see that this rate of market expansion and revenue advancement is all that Lear's shareholders need to turn their purchase into an above-average investment.

According to the expectations of the management, I have used the tax rate of 23% (higher than the US statutory tax rate). The pre-tax cost of debt is 4.25%, which was the rate for the long-term bonds offered by Lear at the beginning, while I forecast the perpetual growth rate at 2.5%.

Beta source; Equity Risk Premium source; Yield source

For 2019, CAPEX is set at $700 million but then increases significantly to account for the development of new technologies. During 2019, management forecasted EBITDA margin of approximately 10.10%, but due to the significant uncertainties connected to the trade war, I have lowered that to 9%, with a gradual increase in subsequent years toward 9.8%.

Although the analysis was formed using lower revenues and profit margins, coupled with rising CAPEX needs, it still shows significant undervaluation and compelling upside potential. Under these assumptions, fair value is just below $180, which offers more than 30% growth potential.

Capital Efficiency

During the last eight years, Lear had an exceptionally high return on invested capital (ROIC), which averaged slightly above 29%. For a company operating in a cyclical industry, this kind of persistence shows definitive competencies that create a moat. Comparable efficiency could be found in the service sector, where companies usually do not require high investments in fixed capital. However, such efficiency is not an easy thing to find in the manufacturing industry.

Source

Even though the company tripled its invested capital from $1.5 billion to more than $4.5 billion, capital efficiency stayed at its long-term average. This is an excellent sign that management efficiently invests the company's capital and can employ it at above-average rates, which is not the case for the majority of automotive companies.

Source

According to Warren Buffett, if a company can maintain its long-term ROIC above 15%, it has advantages over its competitors that will protect its long-term profits and market share from other firms. As Lear clearly shows its ability to generate exceptional long-term capital returns, this is the best proof that it has a moat, which should help to fend off competitors in the coming years.

Liquidity & Financial Health

Since the end of 2015, Lear managed to decrease its net debt from $758 million to $471 million, and at the same time to half relative debt levels (net debt\EBIT) from 57% to 28%.

Significant deleveraging provides more flexibility and has made Lear overall less risky. As debt levels are at quite low levels, cash flow from operating activities could be used to additionally increase share buyback and dividends, or put in use through new bolt-on acquisitions.

Source

As Lear is more than adequately capitalized, at the beginning of this year, repurchases were boosted by $700 million to $1.5 billion, and the authorization period was extended until December 31, 2021. At the same time, quarterly dividends were increased to $0.75. At the current price, the combination of buybacks and dividends amounts to 8% per year.

Risks

During this year, the trade conflict between the US and China is probably the biggest threat because it carries a serious risk of new automotive tariffs on both sides. New tariffs could significantly decrease the automotive trade, which would have a severe impact on Lear's customers. As it is practically impossible to know how the trade negotiations will end, and things are changing daily, I have based the DCF analysis on the assumption of the full-blown trade war.

As the automotive sector is highly cyclical, the economic recession is the second most significant risk factor. But as the US Q1 GDP growth came above expectations, this risk factor has slightly decreased. Eurozone grows at a significantly slower pace, but develops at the forecasted rate of 1.2%, and should maintain this rate through this year. Nevertheless, in the case of recession, Lear has low debt levels and more than enough cash to weather it without liquidity problems.

Technology disruption is a significant threat for legacy producers, but as Lear positioned itself in the electric vehicles market, this poses considerable potential for growth. In a technology sense, the danger would be a slower introduction of electric vehicles or a significant switch to hydrogen.

Recap

Although Lear operates in a highly cyclical industry with mostly low profitability margins, this company shows a significant capability to adapt and maintain its growth trajectory and above-average efficiency. Despite significant automotive technology disruptions, the Seating unit should not be affected, while for the E-Systems unit the expansion of the EV market should be highly beneficial.

At the current level of trailing twelve months price to earnings (ttm P/E) of 8.2, and enterprise value to earnings before interest and taxes (EV\EBIT) of 5.3, Lear is undeservedly neglected by market participants and trades at deep value levels.

At the current valuation, the market expects too weak development of the worldwide automotive market, and prices Lear as one of the cheapest US equities. Such low valuation, coupled with the long-term growth prospects, provides an excellent entry point with a great reward to risk ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.