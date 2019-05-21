Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/17/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/17/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence, it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Qurate Retail (QRTEA);
  • Hill International (HIL);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), and;
  • Coty Inc. (COTY).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Lifetime Brands (LCUT);
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI);
  • Hostess Brands (TWNK);
  • Constellation Brands (STZ);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • nVent Electric (NVT);
  • Carvana (CVNA);
  • Baxter International (BAX), and;
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Linde plc (OTC:LIN);
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP);
  • American Shared Hospital Services (AMS), and;
  • Amedisys (AMED).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Jefferies Financial

BO

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$3,520,890

2

Pieraccioni Giovanni

COO

Coty Inc.

COTY

B

$1,202,200

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$671,338

4

Maffei Gregory B

CB, DIR

Qurate Retail

QRTEA

B

$637,555

5

Centre Partners V

BO

Lifetime Brands

LCUT

B

$613,175

6

Okumus Fund Mgt

BO

Endurance International Group Holdings

EIGI

B,JB*

$551,563

7

Chadwick James M

DIR

Hill International

HIL

B

$516,581

8

Stachowiak Raymond C

DIR, BO

American Shared Hospital Services

AMS

JB*

$438,326

9

Lamba Sanjiv

VP

Linde plc

LIN

B

$340,499

10

Perkins Bruce D

DIR

Amedisys

AMED

B

$279,597

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Maple B V

BO

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

JS*

$1,469,208,576

2

Third Point

DIR

Baxter International

BAX

JS*

$381,849,984

3

Hostess Cdm Co Invest

O

Hostess Brands

TWNK

JS*

$82,065,464

4

Baldwin Brian M

DIR

nVent Electric

NVT

JS*

$73,575,000

5

Metropoulos C Dean

DIR, BO

Hostess Brands

TWNK

JS*

$24,414,532

6

Sands Richard

VCB, DIR, BO

Constellation Brands

STZ

S

$13,628,400

7

Sands Robert

CB, DIR, BO

Constellation Brands

STZ

S

$13,551,755

8

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$12,240,697

9

Sokoloff Jonathan D

DIR

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$10,889,767

10

Wilke Jeffrey A

CEO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$8,522,746

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.