Enterprise Products Partners: Poised To Prosper From Growing Exports

The United States is emerging as an energy exporting nation, and the company is well-positioned to take advantage of this with its existing infrastructure and new infrastructure.

On Thursday, May 16, 2019, pipeline and midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) gave a presentation at the MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference held in Las Vegas. As is usually the case with presentations of this type, Enterprise Products Partners discussed its current business operations and its position within the industry in which it operates. In addition to this, the company spent a great deal of time discussing its current financial situation. It also devoted a great deal of time to discussing the broader trends in the industry, which is something that is always nice to see. Overall, Enterprise Products Partners is a company that has long been a favorite with income-focused investors and for good reason, as it is one of the better names in the midstream space.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States. It boasts 49,200 miles of pipelines transporting all pipeline-compatible commodities, 260 million barrels of liquids and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage, along with a number of processing facilities and marine terminals.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, its midstream network extends to every major basin in which energy resources are produced in the continental United States. This provides the company with exposure to all of the different fundamentals of each of those different basins. For example, the Marcellus and Utica basins in the Appalachians only produce natural gas and natural gas liquids (not crude oil), and the Permian basin in West Texas is responsible for much of the production growth that we have seen over the past few years (and is expected to keep generating production growth going forward).

As we can see above, the company's operating profits come from the transportation and processing of all different types of energy commodities with a fairly even split among them. This is something that investors should appreciate, as it means that Enterprise Products Partners is not particularly dependent on any single product or customer. This should reinforce the fact that the company is fairly insulated from commodity price fluctuations, which is something we will discuss in more detail in just a few moments.

As I have discussed in various previous articles, the basic business model for midstream companies is to charge a fee for each unit of resources that it processes or that moves through its pipelines. This is generally the case with Enterprise Products Partners as well. In fact, the company's tremendous scale allows it to take advantage of this business model in a way that few other companies can. Enterprise Products Partners highlights this in its presentation:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, the fact that it owns pipelines, processing, and storage functions allows the company to perform essentially all of the tasks required of a midstream company. This allows it to extract a separate fee at every step of the process. In the case of a smaller company that might not have the ability to perform all of these tasks itself, it may have to settle for only receiving one or two fees instead of the five to seven that Enterprise Products does. Ultimately, this is a positive thing for the company's revenues.

One thing that you might guess from this business model is that the company's revenues and cash flows will increase as the amount of resources flowing through its infrastructure do. This is indeed the case, and fortunately for Enterprise Products Partners, the amount of energy resources being produced in the United States has been climbing. As we can clearly see here, the production of both oil and natural gas is currently higher in every major resource basin in the continental United States than it was last year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Most indications state that this is not the end of this growth. As we can see here, the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids is expected to keep increasing over the next several years:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This should prove to be quite good for the company, because all of this new production is essentially worthless if the producers cannot get it to market. This is the basic task that Enterprise Products Partners performs. Therefore, these growing production volumes should result in a greater volume of resources moving through its midstream infrastructure. This should prove beneficial for the company's revenues and cash flows.

There may be some readers that point out in the comments section below that the slide above states that the United States has not been seeing much growth in its demand for energy. Thus, they might wonder what the point of all this new production will be. In short, the United States is rapidly turning into an energy exporting nation. As we can see here, the quantity of resources that it is expected to export is only going to grow over the next several years:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This will likely prove to be a good thing for midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners. This is due to the fact that these companies own marine terminals that are used to allow ships to dock and collect resources to be taken abroad. Naturally, they collect a fee for this service that also correlates with volumes. Thus, the more product that the industry exports, the more money that these companies will make. As shown above, Enterprise Products Partners owns eighteen export facilities, so it will be a major beneficiary of this trend.

Of course, in order for this optimistic story to play out, it needs to expand its infrastructure. This is because pipelines, gas processing plants, fractionators, and all the other infrastructure that the company owns and operates only has a finite capacity of resources that it can handle. Obviously, the company cannot take advantage of the incremental revenues caused by the extra production if it cannot fit it into its facilities! Fortunately, Enterprise Products Partners is indeed expanding its facilities. As the first slide above shows, the company is currently constructing approximately 700 miles of new pipelines, an ethylene terminal, and expanding its processing and fractionation capacity. Admittedly, this is not as extensive as what some companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) are doing to expand their infrastructure, but it is still a substantial amount of new facilities.

All in all, the company's growth projects represent approximately $5 billion worth of new investments. This spending is scheduled to be spread out over the next few years:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

We can also see above that the company will be steadily bringing new growth projects on-line over the remainder of this year. As is usually the case with midstream projects, Enterprise Products Partners has already secured contracts for the use of this new infrastructure as it comes on-line. This ensures that the company is not spending a tremendous amount of money constructing infrastructure that nobody wants to use. It also ensures that the company will begin generating a positive return off of each of these projects as they come on-line. Thus, we should see Enterprise Products Partners deliver steadily growing revenues and cash flows over the course of this year as this happens.

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest and most successful midstream companies in the United States. This also positions the company quite well to take advantage of some of the dominant trends in the nation's energy industry, particularly the emergence of the United States as an energy exporting power. Enterprise Products Partners will be bringing growth projects on-line over the remainder of the year in response to these trends, which should result in revenue and cash flow growth. Ultimately, this will reward investors.

