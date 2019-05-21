Omega Healthcare: Key Takeaways From Q1 2019

Dividend coverage by the company's own metrics appears extremely tight and two problem tenants reduce confidence in the outlook.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) is a stock we have had on the "avoid" list for some time. We have no problems admitting that since we exited our long position in June 2018, the stock has done quite well, handily beating the stock market and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Data by YCharts

We even tried to capture downside using costless ratio put spreads, but we did not succeed. With the Q1-2019 results out, we decided to examine if the bear thesis was just wrong and needed a rethink or whether this is now a compelling short case.

Q1-2019 results

OHI reported Funds From Operations (“FFO”) for the quarter of $144.1 million or $0.67 per share, Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) of $161.3 million or $0.76 per share, and Funds Available For Distribution (“FAD”) of $145.2 million, or $0.68 a share. OHI also declared $0.66 in dividends and we can see the small maneuvering room on the dividend coverage based on the company's own metrics. For 2019, the FAD is projected to be close to $2.76, with a 104% payout ratio.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 supplemental

For all the excitement that OHI generates as a growth play on the "silver tsunami," it will in all likelihood deliver 2019 AFFO below what it earned 4 years ago.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 supplemental

While OHI did not change guidance for the year, there were a few interesting events under the surface.

Orianna - The gift that finally stopped giving

While the market has been quick to forgive the Orianna debacle, we can see that it had huge actual costs for the owners of the company. Over the last three years, OHI impaired over $400 million of its assets, a majority of which was due to Orianna.

Source: OHI Q4-2018 supplemental

This is a big number, as under GAAP real estate book values are usually substantially under real market values due to depreciation. The fact that OHI has to impair already marked down real estate by so much speaks to the problems in the system. OHI was not done yet, and as it finalized the amount it received from the sale of the last Orianna properties it marked down another $7.7 million.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 supplemental

This though should be the last of it and investors can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Rent Coverage

The broad numbers of EBITDAR rent coverage were stable quarter over quarter.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 supplemental

OHI's problem tenant list continues unabated though. Daybreak leads the charge there.

On January 30, 2019, we entered into a Second Amendment to Settlement and Forbearance Agreement under which we agreed to defer approximately $4.2 million of rent in the fourth quarter of 2018 and approximately $2.5 million (or approximately one month’s rent) in each of the first two quarters of 2019. We believe these rent deferrals position Daybreak to continue to embark on certain operational improvements and to provide Daybreak time to receive the benefits of increased participation in the state of Texas quality incentive payment program (“QIPP”), which would provide SNF operators enhanced reimbursement.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 10-Q

Daybreak is a top 10 tenant for OHI.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 supplemental

In case that name sounds familiar, it is probably because Daybreak had been given a rent break previously.

During the third quarter of 2017, we placed Daybreak on a cash basis for revenue recognition as a result of nonpayment of funds owed to us. During the fourth quarter of 2017, we executed a Settlement and Forbearance Agreement with Daybreak which permitted Daybreak to defer payments up to 23% of their contractual rent for the remainder of 2017, subject to certain conditions. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Daybreak fell behind on rent by approximately two months and, accordingly, was no longer in compliance with the 2017 Settlement and Forbearance Agreement as a result of not paying the full contractual amounts due.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 10-Q

Equity issuance

OHI sold more shares this quarter, matching the entire number done in 2018.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 supplemental

OHI is very aware that all those impairments have wiped out tons of value for shareholders and resulted in a higher Debt to EBITDA.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 supplemental

OHI mentioned this on the conference call.

Trent Trujillo Hi, good morning, and thanks for taking the questions. Bob, I appreciate some of the earlier comments on this. But you mentioned in the press release and earlier here that equity issuance could impact your FFO guidance range. So I’m hoping, maybe you could talk about how you’re thinking about this since the stock is trading right around to slightly higher than where you issued in the first quarter on average? Steven Insoft We’ve always been opportunistic to take advantage of the ATM to help fund the pipeline, and we’ve also been very strong in our conviction that our leverage goal between 4 or 5 times and we’re currently above that. So to get in our stated goal and I’m going to – I think, we always use 4 to 5 times, but it’s more like 4.75 times the sweet spot there. So we’ll take it day by day what we’re in the post the MRT merger ahead of week or so and be opportunistic looking at the ATM market.

Debt to EBITDA should move down post the MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (MRT) merger but more equity issuance is very likely.

Conclusion

OHI has many distressed tenants including Daybreak, Signature and Genesis (GEN) and we would wager that we have a blowup in one of these in due course. These only cover the ones we know about. Orianna came from left field and we had no warning. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) blew through its entire excess AFFO (AFFO above dividends) with just one tenant blow-up. LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) is struggling with three tenants that likely will have some sort of a rent cut. That possibility exists as well today.

OHI management was extremely excited by the 2.5% increase in Medicare revenues this October, but from our perspective, it will not be enough.

Source: The Daily Shot

Its operators remain under intense pressure and wage inflation is spiralling out of control. Dividend coverage is exceptionally weak and by true measures which include maintenance capex, it is definitely not even covered today.

For 2018, operating cash flows were below the total dividends and distributions paid, thanks to very large lease inducements.

Source: OHI Q4-2018 supplemental

We saw that again in the first quarter as another $10 million of lease inducements reduced actual operating cash flow.

Source: OHI Q1-2019 supplemental

OHI trades at a huge premium to its tangible assets, and the current premium is in the range similar to that of a reputable REIT like Realty Income (O).

Source: SNL

We would note that we think fair value of OHI's assets is about 20% lower than what the consensus NAV is. We see no reason to change our thesis here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OHI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



