BP: With A High Dividend Like That, Why Should We Complain?

BP is an excellent long-term choice even if you can consider the stock as a slow mover. The reward is the 5.8% dividend yield.

Production for the quarter was 2,656K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,166 K Boep/d), up 2% from the first quarter of 2018.

BP Plc announced its first quarter earnings results on April 30, 2019. BP Plc had total revenues of $67.41 billion for the quarter.

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP Plc (BP) is one of the top oil supermajors that I recommend for your long-term oil stocks basket portfolio with complete confidence.

BP represents a significant part of my "oil" position for many years.

The company is part of my "big six oil majors" group which includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX) that I cover on Seeking Alpha regularly.

The company is a rare example of financial resilience which managed to survive an economic catastrophe called the Macondo incident. It is hard to believe it, but BP is still standing tall and on its two feet after paying over $65 billion for the Macondo incident which happened in 2010.

BP shows an impressive accomplishment from its upstream and downstream segments as the first quarter results are again clearly showing.

Note: The Macondo litigation is slowly waning away with payments for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill expected to be around $2 billion in 2019.

With the economic support continuing to strengthen despite a volatile oil price outlook, the company is placed to outperform its peers, assuming that oil prices keep trading above $60 per barrel continue to be the trend which seems more and more positive.

As I said in my previous article, the investment thesis remains a long-term vision with an adapted trading solution. BP is trading in tight correlation with oil and gas prices and will move with the same volatility.

Hence, I recommend trading about 30% of your BP position using the market's ups and downs by analyzing the clear signs of overvaluation or undervaluation based on the RSI 30/70.

Bob Dudley, the CEO, said on the conference call:

Despite a volatile price environment, we have made a good start to the year, building on the underlying operational and financial momentum established over the past couple of years.

BP - Financial Table 1Q'19: The Raw Numbers

BP PLC. 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Revenues in $Billion 55.91 56.71 60.02 67.82 68.17 75.44 79.47 75.68 66.32 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 56.39 57.37 60.81 70.02 69.14 76.91 80.80 76.89 67.41 Net Income in $ Billion 1.45 0.14 1.77 0.03 2.47 2.80 3.35 0.77 2.93 EBITDA $ Billion 6.32 5.43 7.07 2.85 8.82 9.42 10.09 7.47 10.39 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 2.6% 0.3% 2.9% 0.0% 3.6% 3.6% 4.1% 1.0% 4.4% EPS diluted in $/share 1.41 0.77 0.53 0.01 0.74 0.84 1.00 0.23 0.87 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 2.11 4.89 6.02 5.90 3.65 6.31 6.09 6.83 5.30 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 3.82 4.18 4.14 4.42 3.59 3.48 3.68 5.96 3.70 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -1.71 0.71 1.89 1.48 0.06 2.82 2.42 0.87 1.60 Total cash $ Billion 23.83 23.27 25.86 25.71 22.24 22.19 26.29 22.69 21.39 Gross Debt in $ Billion 61.83 63.06 65.78 63.23 62.24 61.46 64.14 63.80 65.99 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.610 0.610 0.610 0.610 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.28 3.29 3.31 3.30 3.34 3.34 3.35 3.36 3.38 Oil Production 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,388 2,431 2,462 2,581 2,605 2,465 2,460 2,627 2,656 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,142 1,126 1,120 1,129 1,127 1,127 1,151 1,173 1,166 Production in the US in K Boep/d - - - - 757 - - 884 853 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 37.19 33.59 33.23 37.48 41.39 43.37 46.14 42.98 39.37 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 3.50 3.19 2.89 3.23 3.78 3.65 3.86 4.33 4.02

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investment

BP Plc announced its first quarter earnings results on April 30, 2019. BP Plc had total revenues of $67.41 billion for the quarter. Earnings after taxation or underlying net profit were $2.93 billion in the first quarter from $2.47 billion a year earlier.

BP's first quarter revenues and net income compared to its peers:

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Note: BP expects divestments to be around $10 billion in 2019-2020. The inorganic capital expenditure was $2 billion, which included two further payments to BHP of $1.7 billion. The final two payments were made to BHP last month.

Free cash flow for BP is $7.71 billion yearly and $1.60 billion in 1Q'19 (excluding divestitures).

As I said in my previous article, I consider free cash flow a fundamental component. It is used to evaluate if the dividend and the share buyback are at an acceptable level. In the conference call, Brian Gilvary said:

We have continued our share buyback programme, buying back 6 million ordinary shares in the first three months of 2019, at a cost of $50 million.

The dividend payment is $8.31 billion yearly, and the company is buying back shares as well. While I appreciate the dividend yield, I am concerned about the level of payoff that exceeds the FCF, especially if we add the share buyback program. What we can see is that the company is spending too much on dividend and share buyback whereas relying on divestitures to fill the gap.

Thus, BP is not passing the FCF test.

BP free cash flow compared to its peers:

However, Brian Gilvary noted:

Our financial frame remains robust, with operating cash flow and returns expected to continue to grow. Along with proceeds from our divestment programme, this is expected to support growing free cash flow. This in turn, should enable the strengthening of our balance sheet and support our commitment to growing distributions to shareholders over the long-term.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Compared to a year ago, the result reveals lower Downstream refining margins and North American heavy crude differentials, as well as lower Upstream liquids realizations and the impact of turnaround activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Said in the Conference call.

Upstream : Production for the quarter was 2,656K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,166 K Boep/d ), up 2% from the first quarter of 2018.

: Production for the quarter was (not including Rosneft production of ), up 2% from the first quarter of 2018. Downstream : In the conference call, the company indicated that in fuels marketing, BP continues to expand in new markets, adding more than 260 retail sites in the last 12 months. BP opened its first BP-branded retail station in Shandong Province, China, through a JV with Dongming. Also, in manufacturing, BP continues to grow volumes of biofeedstock processed across the company's refineries.

: In the conference call, the company indicated that in fuels marketing, BP continues to expand in new markets, adding more than 260 retail sites in the last 12 months. BP opened its first BP-branded retail station in Shandong Province, China, through a JV with Dongming. Also, in manufacturing, BP continues to grow volumes of biofeedstock processed across the company's refineries. Rosneft: Production was 1,166k Boep/d in 1Q'19 up from 1,127k Boep/d the same quarter last year.

BP production 1Q'19 compared to its peers:

Good to know: The initial public offering of BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) on October 16, 2017, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP Plc (59.4%), in the U.S. delivered net proceeds of over $700 million.

The stock is trading on the NYSE and has a dividend yield of 8.37% or $1.25 per share, which is a good opportunity. In the conference call:

BPX Energy continues to integrate the Lower 48 assets acquired from BHP into its operations. Full control of field operations was assumed at the start of March and we had 14 drilling rigs operating at the end of the first quarter; including three on our new Permian-Delaware acreage and five in the Eagle Ford. We continue to be confident in the delivery of the synergies created by the transaction and are increasingly seeing further upside potential that was not assumed in our base case.

4 - Net debt is now $44.6 billion in 1Q'19

Under IFRS 16 we now recognise leases on the balance sheet as right of use assets. This results in a corresponding lease liability on the balance sheet, which we have disclosed separately to finance debt. Indicated in the conference call.

Net debt is now is $44.6 Billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of ~1.2x.

As noted last quarter, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is signaling that BP's debt is well covered by operating cash flow. However, I think it is crucial that the company prioritizes more a reduction of the net debt in 2019 and end the net debt below $40 billion.

Unfortunately, it seems increasingly dubious that the company will be able to decrease the debt burden while buying back shares and increasing the dividend. However, as long as oil prices are stable, the issue is not unbearable.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

BP is an excellent long-term choice, even if you can consider the stock as a slow mover. The reward is the 5.8% dividend yield and strong cash flow generation.

The company strategy based on oil prices increasing since early 2019, allowing for better margins is paying off as we can see above. BP had a good first quarter 2019, indeed, with no less than three of the five planned major project start-ups: Constellation in the Gulf of Mexico, West Nile Delta Giza/Fayoum in Egypt, and Angelin in Trinidad.

BP also sanctioned three major FIDs: Atlantis Phase 3 in the Gulf of Mexico, Seagull in the North Sea, and Azeri Central East in Azerbaijan.

Technical Analysis BP's chart is showing a perfect ascending channel pattern with line support at $41.80 (I recommend adding at or below this level depending on the oil prices. However, if the stock experiences a negative breakout the next possible support is $40,) and line resistance (parallel to the blue line using the early Feb. peak at $43+) indicating a target at $46.50 (I recommend selling about 20% at this level if oil prices are not suggesting a robust supportive momentum).

Ascending channel pattern is generally considered a bullish pattern, which means BP should test resistance at $46.50 and is likely to hold firm on support at $41.50-$42.

