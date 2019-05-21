Teladoc Health Looks Pretty Interesting

There are some latent concerns and there is a big short position, which makes the shares quite volatile.

Cash flow concerns are dwindling, as the business model does contain a fair amount of leverage.

The company has multiple growth avenues in front of it, like Medicare Advantage and overseas growth.

Teladoc is a big player in the rapidly rising virtual care market, which is still in the early innings.

With increased electronic communication channels come all sorts of opportunities for new business models, one of which is remote diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions, or "virtual care," or telemedicine.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) is one of the companies that embarked on this opportunity, and the growth it is experiencing is pretty impressive:

The revenue growth is substantial, even if in part fueled by acquisitions (for instance, recent acquisitions like Advance Medical and French Medicin Direct).

Yet, operationally things are going south, at least in GAAP figures, and this might be one reason that the company attracts short-sellers, with the short count standing at 30%+ of the float.

However, adjusted figures stripping out share-based compensation and amortization are considerably better, with adjusted EBITDA actually turning in a small positive in Q1.

Business model

The company has two main sources of revenue:

Subscriptions (82% of revenues) PMPM per member, per month subscriber access fees paid by third parties, including insurers, health systems, and self-insured corporations

Visit fees (18% of revenues)

From the 10-Q:

Cost is, of course, a big driver propelling virtual care forward. From Motley Fool:

a virtual visit is $472 less expensive than an in-office visit, according to Veracity Analytics

Teladoc Health is the biggest player in the virtual care market. While its business model seems quite linear, there are some mechanisms for creating leverage:

Increasing utilization

Economies of scope

S&M operational leverage (which is already strong)

To an extent, this is a fixed-cost business, so if its platform is used more, then it creates some leverage. Strong growth in the health plan market actually produces an initial decline in utilization, but this effect wears off pretty soon.

Economies of scope can also come in here, especially through broadening the types of services the company provides. From the Q1CC:

as we deliver meaningful saving to our clients, we generally see our relationships expand enabling us to offer additional services, which also increases utilization.

And then there is the traditional operational leverage, which, as it happens, is already kicking in, especially on the S&M line, which is decreasing as a percentage of revenue.

The company has a concentric circles approach to organizing its supply, the network of doctors that actually engage with patients. At the core, they are more aligned with Teladoc and (from the Q1CC):

spending a larger concentration of their time, doing work for Teladoc and our membership, and becoming more highly trained on how to optimally become what we call now, the virtual list and you might recall that we launched a fellowship program with Jefferson University Hospital specifically focused creating the virtual list of the future. And then as you move out from that core, we will continue to always have physicians who are much more transactional and episodically available

Growth

There are multiple avenues for growth

Increasing the scope

US Healthcare Plans

Medicare Advantage

Hospitals

International

Launching new areas of virtual care is an obvious way to expand services and increase revenues. A big step occurred when the company acquired BetterHelp early in 2015 to enter the mental health market, as this has brought a big boost to revenues (although also a dosis of controversy, as there were concerns of patient care here).

This year, management expects revenue growth from behavioral health to exceed 50%.

And by partnering with Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the company is entering pediatric services that have a wide reach. From the Q1CC:

the Cincinnati Children's is a pretty unique and amazing organization. They take care of patients throughout all 50 states and in 89 countries around the world. So, we are really excited about launching a pediatric virtual care platform with them.

In the US health plan market, companies are looking for ways to make virtual care the front of their plans, and it is here that there are other opportunities for Teladoc.

The company has about 40 commercial health plans as customers (as part of its B2B market) with over 3 million paid members. It doesn't have the field to itself - competitors like Amwell (Anson) and MDLive (Cigna), Doctor on Demand (Humana) each have strategic health plan customers - but the field is still open.

Teladoc can also expand existing relations, like that with the DoD's Tricare or United Therapeutics (UTHR). From the Q1CC:

we're their virtual care provider for several of United's populations. I'm very happy to report that we've reached agreement to expand to a much larger population. The rollout plans haven't been made public. So, there is limited information I can provide at this time, but I'm extremely excited by this expansion of our relationship.

Although the pace of this is set by the organization in question, and that can lead to some frustrations (like with Tricare, which has moved considerably slower than management hoped).

The recently released CMS rule seems to position virtual care well for inclusion in Medicare Advantage, with which the company is in active discussion, but this is more a topic for next year.

International growth opportunities are also significant, and the company bought itself into the Spanish-speaking (but also Asian) market with the $352 million acquisition of Advance Medical, into the French market with the acquisition of Medicin Direct and with the launch of the Canadian Telemedicine program, which is seamless with the US program.

Management argues that in many countries, adoption is swift, as virtual care offers a way for private providers to distinguish themselves from public programs.

Q1 Results

Despite a weaker flu season (flu visits down 32% in Q1 y/y), the company produced impressive results:

Revenue grew 43% (23% organically) to $128 million.

Visits increased 75% (29% organically) to 1.06 million.

US paid membership grew 3.9 million to 26.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was +$1.2 million.

Behavioral health visits were up 100%+ y/y.

PMPM was up a bit y/y (from $1 to $1.03) but declined from $1.16 sequentially as a result of the member mix impact from the new health plan members.

Utilization rates increased 10bp to 11% as visits from US paid membership increased to 718K.

International visits were 282K.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

For the second-quarter 2019, we expect: Total revenue to be in the range of $128 million to $131 million.

EBITDA loss to be in the range of $(13) million to $(15) million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $5 million to $7 million.

Total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 27 million to 28 million and visit-fee-only access to be available to approximately 10 million individuals.

Total visits to be between 775,000 and 875,000.

Net loss per share, based on 72.4 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(0.42) and $(0.44). For the full-year 2019, we are reaffirming expectations as follows: Total revenue to be in the range of $535 million to $545 million.

EBITDA loss to be in the range of $(40) million to $(50) million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of positive $25 million to $35 million.

Total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 27 million to 29 million members and visit-fee-only access to be available to approximately 10 million individuals.

Total visits to be between 3.6 million to 3.9 million.

Net loss per share, based on 71.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(1.52) and $(1.66).

Management is quite conservative about guidance. For instance, it hasn't included anything for expansions at Tricare or United. Management is confident about 20-30% organic growth for 2019 as well as 2020, with MA as a possible big catalyst.

Margins

Gross margin took a dip in the quarter, but to a large extent that's the result of the Advance Medical acquisition. Q1 and Q4 are also usually the lowest-margin quarters, as the company experiences a higher concentration of visit activity.

There is considerable operational leverage - a pleasant surprise - although in Q1, the GAAP operational margin moved back a bit on the acquisition cost.

However, adjusted operating expenses are $82.6 million, or 64% of total revenue, compared to $64.2 million, or 72%, a year ago, producing considerable operational leverage. Most of this is in the S&M line.

Cash

Cash flow is also improving steadily, which is nice to see, as it was flagged as a concern by short-sellers some time ago.

At nearly $50 million, share-based compensation is substantial, but at 10% of revenue we have seen worse, and it's partly inflated by acquisitions. The dilution is, of course, the result of the share-based compensation, acquisitions and the lack of positive cash flow.

The company still has plenty of cash on its books at $479.4 million (+$1 million for the quarter), which is almost as large as its debt ($562.5 million).

Risk

YouTube referral controversy

Accreditation

Cash burn

Dilution

CFO search

Much has been made of a questionable referral program (via YouTube) for Teladoc's mental health business. While this is a little worrying as reputation and trust matter a great deal, it only represents about 5% of the company's new mental health members, a fraction of the growth of its mental health business, which so far seems unaffected by these concerns (management argues "virtually none").

Then, there is the NCQA, the top healthcare accreditation organization, which placed placed Teladoc on “Corrective Action Status.” Although quite exactly what this means is a bit of a mystery, it's not good news - that much is clear. From The Fly:

Teladoc recertified "with an asterisk," says Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton notes that anyone refreshing the Teledoc page on the NCQA website Wednesday morning would have seen the company's certification date go from 5/14/19 to 5/14/21, indicating it got another two-year certification. While they are now recertified, there is a disclosure on the NCQA website that Teledoc's certification is "under corrective action" and apparently that corrective action will be reviewed again in 6 months. Teledoc and NCQA are not giving details on the corrective action, but it seems like NCQA found some issues with the workflow the company was using for credentialing providers that they would like to see fixed, he notes. Stockton points out that the company does not expect extra expenses to stem from the corrective action, and expects to be able to satisfy NCQA's concerns when the matter is reviewed in 6 months. The analyst has an Outperform rating on the shares.

It doesn't sound too serious, at least the company got recertified - but that doesn't help. We've already discussed the cash burn and dilution above, and would be surprised if Teladoc didn't manage to appoint a new CFO in the near future.

We're not oblivious to these risks (not in the least because there is a large short position that seems to bet on things going wrong), but so far they don't seem to be hampering the company's growth trajectory.

Valuation

There are 6.3 million shares from options, and fully diluted shares amount to 77 million, so the valuation is more like 10x sales. On the other hand, this is a backward-looking metric, and on a forward basis, this comes down to 8.5x sales.

Analysts still expect substantial losses, with EPS at -$1.53 this year falling to -$1.14 in 2020. The shares have been a bit in the doldrums the past 12 months, effectively going nowhere:

Conclusion

Teladoc is at the forefront of the burgeoning field of telemedicine, and has established a leading position with multiple growth avenues in front of it. While the business model seems quite linear at first sight, there are some mechanisms to generate leverage as well.

The company still produces substantial losses, but the cash flow is nearly turning positive, and it still has a large amount of cash available. Valuation is fairly steep though. This isn't a SaaS company generating 80% gross margins, there is a fair amount of competition, and the company isn't free from some issues.

