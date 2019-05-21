Urban Outfitters: Is Growth Dead?

Adidas x Urban Outfitters. Source: Footwear News

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reports quarterly earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $855.65 million and EPS of $0.25. The revenue estimate implies flat revenue growth Y/Y. Last quarter the company generated revenue of $1.1 billion, up 4% Y/Y.

Revenue from Urban Outfitters' retail and wholesale operations grew 4% and 3%, respectively. Digital sales within the retail sector were up by double digits, despite the fact that average order value and units per transaction were down. Physical stores reported negative comparable store sales for the first time in a while. Direct-to-consumer ("DTC") is key to the company's sales efforts, as retailers have to reach consumers where they prefer to buy. It is also important that online sales grow without cannibalizing sales through physical stores. That may not have been the case last quarter.

Each of the company's brands demonstrated single-digit revenue growth. Revenue from Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group and Free People increased Y/Y, 3%, 4% and 4%, respectively. Europe comparable store sales faced stiffer headwinds compared to North America. The relationship between digital sales and physical store sales could be something to watch again this quarter. If digital continues to encroach on sales through physical stores, then it may come down to which sales channel has the higher margins. If digital has lower gross margins, then it could hurt the company's blended margins going forward.

Will Margin Improvement Stall?

Margins ticked up last quarter, which was another win for Urban Outfitters. However, as sales grow faster through the digital channel could hurt margins due to higher technology costs or higher sales costs from accommodating customers who buy online, but pick up purchases in physical locations. Last quarter the company's gross margin was 33.0%, up 170 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $373 million, up 9% Y/Y.

The gross margin improvement was due to lower markdowns, and a lower level of store impairments versus the year earlier period. It is important that management keeps abreast of fashion trends, which should lead to lower markdowns and less stale inventory. Real time information garnered from its digital platform could potentially help track changes in customer tastes in real time.

SG&A expense was 22.9% of revenue, which was similar to that of the year earlier period. On a dollar basis, SG&A grew 3% Y/Y to $258 million. Urban Outfitters incurred higher bonus expense during the quarter as each brand met preset bonus targets. EBITDA was $143 million, up 17% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 12.7% improved by 150 basis point versus the year earlier period. The company's increased sales and margin improvement led to double-digit growth in EBITDA.

Can Urban Outfitters deliver more margin improvement in the following quarter? Management did not seem too confident about future margin gains:

Based on our first quarter performance to date, we believe our Retail segment comp sales could come in flat to low single-digit negative for Q1. If comp sales do come in low single-digit negative, we believe URBN gross margin rate for the first quarter could decline by approximately 150 basis points. The decline in gross profit margin could be due to higher markdown rates in order to keep inventory current and allow for necessary new receipts. Store occupancy expense could delever as well due to negative comps and delivering logistic expense to delever based on possible increase in digital penetration.

If revenue growth comes in flat and margins erode then EBITDA could decline. Urban Outfitters has delivered consistent EBITDA growth for several quarters. If EBITDA falters then it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Excellent Liquidity

Urban Outfitters has cash and securities of $637 million and over $800 million of working capital. The company has no debt, which makes its assets less encumbered than some of its competitors. Its liquidity and debt-free balance sheet should allow Urban Outfitters to sustain itself in case the retail sector turns down. In my opinion, its pristine balance could be a competitive advantage if retailers need to resort to discounting to attract customers in the future.

Conclusion

URBN is down over 30% Y/Y. The stock trades at under 4x run-rate EBITDA (last three quarters EBITDA annualized). Next quarter could prove growth is dead. Sell URBN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.