May And June Outlook On EOS

Technical analysis shows a neutral and bearish outlook on EOS for the rest of May and into June on BTC trading.

EOS (EOS-USD) has resumed its downtrend after a brief period of recovery in Q1 2019. This is not unconnected with the trend that we have seen so far with several altcoins in the market that are paired with Bitcoin (BTC-USD). BTC has gained a lot of strength recently, especially in the last week, where the BTC/USD pair has gained more than $1700. This analysis piece aims to identify the possible price moves as we gradually inch towards the halfway point of the year.

Fundamental Outlook

On May 7, 2019, EOS carried out an earlier planned initiative to remove excess EOS tokens in circulation. A total of 34,171,037 EOS tokens were burned, in a move to reduce the inflation rate of the EOS token from 5% to 1%. This move is expected to shore up the value of each individual token and could be a long-term boost for token holders.

Further news comes from Switcheo, which has announced plans to the trading of EOS tokens and on-chain EOS assets on its platform. Switcheo will partner with Obulus to bring this project to fruition. These news items point towards greater adoption, which is deemed to be a long-term effect. Price action for EOS/BTC in the short and medium term will be dictated by the strength or weakness of Bitcoin.

Technical Outlook

EOS/BTC has resumed the downtrend after flirting with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels formed after a tracing of the Fibonacci retracement tool from the swing high of July 2018 to the swing low of December 2018.

The last four weeks have seen a downward push towards a support price of 0.0007504. This support level was last seen between July and October 2018, and is now being tested very aggressively. At the moment, this level has been violated, but it has yet to be broken by the daily or weekly candles.

EOS/BTC Weekly Chart: May 11, 2019

This price move has come on the back of moderate selling volume and has broken through several minor support levels, especially the ones at the 0.0008611 and 0.0008187 price levels.

We take a deeper look at these price moves on the daily chart, where we see that the price action took a very steep downward turn on the back of the huge moves of BTC in the crypto market. We clearly see that price is testing the 0.0007504 support (marked as support 1), which is where price was initially resisted before reversing roles after a bullish break in February 2019.

EOS/BTC Daily Chart: May 11, 2019

Several support and resistance areas are identified along the way. These will be significant in the immediate future, as they will prove to be areas where the price will have to overcome to either reinforce the downtrend or re-establish a retracement rally. So, what are the possible trade scenarios for traders wishing to trade the EOS/BTC crypto pair?

Trade Scenario 1

In Friday trading, BTC pushed above the $6,700 price level in its pairing with the USD. This strength was further translated into the EOS/BTC pair, which is presently seeing the daily candle below the 0.0007504 mark. However, the break of this support level on the daily chart will need to see confirmation using the 3% penetration rule, or the double daily candle close. Confirmation of the downside break will see EOS/BTC make the push towards the next available long-term support at the 0.0005252 area (support 2 on the weekly chart). However, there will be various minor support levels that will have to be breached along the way. It is, therefore, possible as well that if the present support level is broken, we could see some pullback action before further bearishness is seen on the EOS/BTC pair.

Trade Scenario 2

Another scenario will see EOS/BTC making another retracement rally off the 0.0007504 mark, which is a likely scenario that could occur if BTC takes a breather, leading to a price bounce off this support area. If this happens, then expect the price to target the next available minor resistance at 0.0008187 (the blue box on the daily chart where price found resistance in February 2019). We need to see a good deal of buying volume for this move to materialize. If buying volume for EOS/BTC is strong enough, and BTC is sold off by those who want to take some profit on BTC/USD, then prices may even be strong enough to push beyond the 0.0008187 resistance and target the 0.0008611 resistance next.

Market Sentiment

The long-term and mid-term outlook of the EOS/BTC pair is:

Long-term - Neutral

Mid-term - Bearish

Please note: This analysis was done on the weekly chart, and therefore, the price moves may take several weeks to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.