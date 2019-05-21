May And June Outlook On Illumina Inc.

Illumina is positioned to be a player in the colorectal cancer research market, which is poised to be large.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has been in an uptrend for quite some time, but some argue that the time for the much awaited correction is around the corner. What do the charts say about this? The analysis for ILMN is presented below and provides some answers.

Fundamental Outlook

Illumina Inc. had a good Q1 2019 earnings report, in which the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60, which was better than the $1.34 consensus estimated by Thomson Reuters. Revenues were up by about 8.2% quarter on quarter. An SEC filing indicates that a company director recently sold 5,000 units of his holdings for $1.552 million.

Illumina was recently named alongside other biotech companies as a leader in the drive to eradicate colorectal cancers, a marketplace that could reach significant value if breakthroughs come for the company. Certainly any developments here, as well as others in the pipeline could have drastic effects on ILMN price. The technical outlook below is meant to help traders find price patterns to trade outside of these pipeline announcements.

Technical Outlook

ILMN has ridden a very strong bullish wave throughout 2017 and most of 2018. This is seen in the price action which has mostly captured higher highs and higher lows. The rising support trendline continues to remain intact, showing that ILMN still has strong long-term support in the long term, as seen on the monthly chart. However, the monthly price action has begun to see lower highs, which could be a sign that further upside could be truncated soon. This view may be supported by the presence of three consecutive pinbar candles, which are lying very close to the support trendline.

The weekly chart below presents the mid-term view for ILMN. Here, we can see that the highs and lows of price action are now contained within the borders of a symmetrical triangle. The trend which entered the triangle was an uptrend. Price action within the triangle has moved to within 2/3rds to ¾ of the distance from the base to the apex, which indicates that the price action is now within expected breakout territory.

Trading volumes continue to remain thin on both sides, which is in keeping with the expectations of price action within a consolidation pattern. Volumes are expected to remain low as price action contracts towards the apex.

The daily chart below indicates the short-term outlook for ILMN. In this version of the chart where price action has been compressed with the zoom in tool, we see the extent of the symmetrical triangle. However, we also see some important clues in the volume patterns within the triangle. A closer look will show that the selling volume bars are of higher amplitude than the buying volume bars. The volume pattern within the symmetrical triangle is often used to get an indication of the possible breakout direction. This is important in the symmetrical triangle, which is largely regarded as a neutral pattern with the possibility of a price break from any of the two borders.

With this picture in mind, what are the possible price scenarios for ILMN's stock? Here are the possible trade scenarios.

Trade Scenario 1

ILMN has been in a 2-year bull run, and the picture on the monthly chart where the stock is beginning to show lower highs is an indication that the stock is due for a correction. ILMN finds itself in a contracting triangle in the mid-term and short-term charts, with an imminent breakout on the way. Possible clues as to the breakout direction come from the volume bars, where we see that the sell volume bars are longer than the buy volume bars. Technical analysts believe generally that the bars with higher amplitude shows the direction in which the breakout could occur.

Therefore, we could see a downside break of the symmetrical triangle, which will confirm the corrective move on ILMN. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 50% mark of $198.80 corresponds to an area where price had earlier found support on the daily chart in August/September 2018.

Also, the signal line of the RSI oscillator shows a bearish divergence setup, which supports the price correction move to the south. If the price achieves the downside break of the symmetrical triangle, the $198.80 support area will be a possible target. Coincidentally, the weekly chart shows that this is where the projected price move from the breakout point (equivalent to the height of the base of the triangle) is likely to stall. Before then, we have possible support targets at the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci price areas ($291.39 and $240.23).

Trade Scenario 2

If for some reason, price is able to break above the triangle, then it will test the previous resistance at just above the $360 mark. This move has to be supported by strong buying volume. It is also possible that the correction would follow a re-test of the long-term resistance at this point.

Market Sentiment:

The long term, mid-term and short-term outlook of the ILMN pair are:

Long term – neutral to bearish

Mid-term – neutral to bearish

Short term – neutral to bearish

Please note: Candles on the monthly and weekly charts take some time to form, so the price moves described above may take several days to weeks to play out. Vigilance is required to catch the moves at the proper time.

