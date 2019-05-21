8% Shareholder Yield: JPMorgan Chase Is A Strong Buy

It is now able to return most, if not all, of net income back to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is a best-of-breed bank which is really a shareholder yield story, as its improved balance sheet and underlying financials have allowed it to deliver tremendous shareholder returns of cash. At just 12 times earnings, shares are a bargain and a strong buy.

Best Of Breed

JPM is well-known in the banking industry as being “the best of the best.” After all, CEO Dimon is consistently ranked as one of the top, if not the top, CEOs around.

That is not without good reason. JPM is one of the few banks to have emerged from the 2008 financial crisis with even greater earnings per share:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

In fact, if we compare its stock performance with that of peers Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), we can see that while the latter two have not yet recovered (due to needing to issue shares to stay afloat), JPM has rebounded as if the crisis never happened:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As compared to peers, JPM has the greatest operational efficiency and profitability as measured by its overhead ratio (operating expenses other than interest expense as a percentage of total revenues) and return on tangible equity:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

I feel comfortable paying a premium for shares as compared to peers, because JPM has proven itself to be a leader among rivals that shareholders can trust to be effective stewards of their capital in good times and bad.

Fortress Balance Sheet

The company is well-known for its fortress balance sheet, which has seen immense improvement since before the financial crisis:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

As a result, JPM does not need to de-lever its balance sheet, because it’s already a fortress balance sheet. The regulatory requirements placed on the company after the financial crisis undoubtedly make the company much stronger than before and arguably help to ensure such a liquidity crisis can never happen again in the future. I actually somewhat look forward to a downturn in markets, because I am confident that JPM will have the financial flexibility and foresight to be able to take advantage of it.

Free Cash Flow Machine

In the past several years, JPM has been able to return increasing amounts of net income to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends. As we can see below, the bank has gradually increased the percentage of net income returned to shareholders as dividends and share repurchases as it improves its balance sheet as measured by Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio ("CET1"):

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

It looks like this is going continue moving forward, as JPM repurchased $4.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, for a total of $7.4 billion of cash returned to shareholders including dividends. This equates to 80% of the $9.2 billion in first-quarter net income.

Think Long Term

When you have a stock like JPM that, due to its strong balance sheet and financial performance, is able and willing to continuously return cash to shareholders, I think one has to think long term and forget the short-term volatility. Sure, there may be short periods of fluctuations in interest rates or something else which causes short-term hiccups in the underlying financials of JPM. However, throughout these periods, the company will likely continue to reward shareholders for just sticking along for the ride, as shares outstanding continue to be driven lower. The way I see it, the longer I hold shares, I’ll just keep receiving generous growing dividends and seeing my ownership of the business keep increasing over time due to the share repurchases. This is a stock that looks to reward shareholders while they wait for multiple expansion to occur.

Dividend Growth And Safety

JPM pays an annualized $3.20 dividend, which is amply covered by its EPS of $9.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Not only is the dividend very secure, but it is also likely to continue increasing at a rapid pace. Because JPM is returning nearly all of its net income to shareholders, this 34.6% payout ratio looks to accurately reflect the dividend safety, as the bank does not need to direct earnings towards non-shareholder related line items such as capital expenditures or reducing leverage. Even if net income does not increase moving forward, the fact that JPM is buying back so many shares (just over 5% annually) ensures that dividend safety keeps improving and the capacity to increase keeps improving (by roughly 5% annually).

Valuation And Price Target

JPM trades 12 times trailing 12-month EPS of $9.26. Since all of that EPS is being returned to shareholders, readers can view this as an “8% shareholder yield.” The stock finds itself in the sweet spot of what I look for: best-of-breed company with a strong balance sheet, low valuation, and a high percentage of cash flows being returned to shareholders.

My 12-month price target for JPM is $140, or about 15 times earnings. This does not take into account any share repurchases or earnings expansion.

Risks

JPM’s interest revenues are highly dependent on interest rates. Not only that, but it is arguable that the “yield spread,” i.e., the difference between short-term and long-term yields heavily impacts the company's profitability because it “borrows” on short-term yields (for example, the yields paid in deposits) and makes money on long-term yields (the loans it issues out). That said, I believe that JPM and the other large bank I follow - Bank of America (BAC) - have created intangible value to customers that may allow them to pay less than the short-term yield, which helps them benefit more from increasing long-term yields than they are hurt from increasing overall short-term yields. Nonetheless, I expect peers to improve their own offerings to compete with JPM, and thus, they may see compressing yield spreads (internally) over time.

JPM may be particularly exposed in the case of an economic recession, because a slowing economy may imply both higher loan default rates as well as less demand for new loans. I think the bank definitely will see earnings take a hit in the case of a slowing economy - but its fortress balance sheet makes me confident in just waiting out the storm, and with any luck, it may be able to at the very least repurchase shares at a large discount.

If the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, then JPM may earn less on new loans issued. While this would increase the value of the bank's loan portfolio, it also means that maturing loans would need to be replaced by loans bearing less interest. I have never been good at predicting the direction of interest rates, and for all I know, interest rates just might continue marching up regardless of all the skeptics. I have prepared my portfolio for interest rate volatility by focusing on strong balance sheets and large shareholder cash returns - JPM fits this bill.

Conclusion

It’s hard to tell with great certainty the direction of interest rates and the economy. Sometimes, however, I don’t think it’s necessary, and I think that with the strong balance sheet and high shareholder return of cash at JPM, long-term oriented shareholders will be rewarded for their “naivete.” I rate JPM shares a strong buy, and am willing to wait patiently for what I believe to be an inevitable multiple revaluation upwards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.