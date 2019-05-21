Baytex Energy 2019 NAV

The deleveraging has been due to shifting its focus towards cheaper light oil production which is currently at 53% of total production.

The company has managed to decrease long-term debt to adjusted funds flow from its high in 2016 at ~8x to ~3x in 2018.

Baytex (BTE) was a $48/share stock that paid an annual dividend of $2.88 per share back in the summer of 2014 when the WTI was $100 U.S./barrel. In June 2014, BTE spent $2.8 billion (a 50% premium) on the acquisition of Aurora Oil and Gas to obtain a significant presence in the Eagle Ford shale play in Texas. Later that year the WTI dropped to $50 U.S./barrel.

The deal leveraged up the balance sheet and as oil prices slipped margins got squeezed. As a result, free cash flow declined substantially leading to a suspension of the dividend that has not been reinstated to this date. Management actually did a good job of negotiating new terms with lenders and took advantage of a brief oil rally in 2015 to raise capital.

Data by YCharts

The continued WTI slump, which has lasted much longer than expected continues to put downward pressure on the stock, and increased volatility. The moderate oil rally that began in early 2019 lifted the share price back to $3 in recent weeks, but a pullback in oil prices over the past few days has wiped 20% off the stock price. At the time of writing, BTE trades at $2.60 per share.

Data by YCharts

Baytex, like many other Canadian E&P producers, has shifted its focus towards cheaper-to-produce light oil assets as shown below and has increased its operating netback from $16.53 C$boe in 2016 to $21.27 C$boe at 2018 YE.

Source: Author's Tables

The company has also managed to decrease long-term debt to adjusted funds flow from its high in 2016 at ~8x to ~3x in 2018 with a target of reducing it to a respectable 1.5x at 2019 YE.

Source: Investor Presentation - May 2019

BTE's merger with Raging River (OTC:RRENF) should produce a little under 100,000 barrels of oil per day, with approximately 40% of production consisting of light oil coming from the Eagle Ford formation in Texas and the Viking formation in Alberta, and the rest of its production coming from heavy oil from Alberta.

Let's look at how the efforts of the company to reconcentrate its efforts and deleverage the balance sheet will impact the valuation.

Valuation Analysis

The reserves data set forth below (the "Reserves Data") comes from BTE's 2018 annual information form. This report was conducted by Sproule Associates Limited, independent petroleum consultants. The table below shows the net present value after tax estimates at varying discount rates from the crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves using forecast prices and costs prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges, general and administrative expenses, the impact of hedging activities, and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, certain estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures.

Source: 2018 Annual Information Form

The assumptions used for pricing the reserves shown above are quite reasonable in that all of the different forms of oil and gas are in line with their respective futures curve prices.

Source: 2018 Annual Information Form

Using a 10% interest rate (as this is the closest to most oil company WACCs), we find that the net present value of the reserves is $5,305 million.

Using total debt of $3,322 million we can calculate the net asset value below:

Source: 2018 YEFS

PV of Reserves $5,305 plus: Cash - less: debt $3,321 Market Value $1,984 shares outstanding 556 Price/Share $3.57

*** All figures are in millions except price/share

Alternatively, the May 2019 Investor Presentation provides some guidance into the 2019 forward-looking adjusted funds flows. Below we see the assumptions and an adjusted funds flow matrix based on reasonable WTI prices and WCS/MSW differentials.

Source: Investor Presentation - May 2019

Since 2013 price/adjusted funds flow has ranged between 0.8x in 2014 which was when O & G prices first started to crash and 8.5x in 2013 which was just pre-crash and has never been greater than 5x since 2014. Granted this multiple has varied substantially since 2014 it has averaged ~3.6x.

Source: Author's Tables

Using a multiple of 3.6x and the 2019 estimates for adjusted funds flow estimates shown above, we can determine the likely valuations of BTE at the various WTIs and WCS/MSW differentials.

Price/Share WTI (US$bbl) $45.00 $50.00 $55.00 $60.00 $65.00 WCS/MSW Differential (US$bbl) $16/$6 $3.32 $4.27 $5.14 $5.93 $6.68 $18/$8 $3.08 $4.03 $4.91 $5.69 $6.45 $20/$10 $2.84 $3.80 $4.68 $5.45 $6.21 $22/$12 $2.61 $3.57 $4.43 $5.22 $5.97

Source: Author's Tables

The median valuation in the table above is $4.79/share which is higher than the NAV estimate of $3.57/share.

Conclusion

It is evident that even given the current economic landscape of the O&G sector BTE is 37% undervalued from its current market price according to the NAV model, and could be valued at upwards of $5.22/share given current market prices and the WCS/MSW differential for at least a 2x return on investment from the current price of $2.60. This is largely due to management's commitment to deleveraging, and once the target 1.95x long-term debt/adj. funds flow is obtained (which there can be little doubt if oil prices increase as expected) there is a high likelihood the dividend could be reinstated.

The factors and risks that could challenge the assumptions used herein include increases in royalties payable to the Alberta and federal governments of Canada or regulations that affect major costs such as abandonment or reclamation, political unrest or continued pipeline capacity bottlenecks in Canada, as this is still where ~55% of its reserves are based. Time horizon is another risk, since as long as investor sentiment persists on these Canadian E&P companies, it may take some time for BTE to realize significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BTE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.