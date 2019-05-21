The Short Crude Trade Is Over

Fundamentals are bullish and remain bullish in that we are poised for immediate draws in stocks due to the product situation.

Last month I said it was time to short crude for a short price collapse - and that collapse is now over.

One month ago, I suggested that investors purchase the United States 3x Short Oil Fund ETF (USOD). While underlying WTI has rallied recently, investors who are still holding are sitting on a slight gain, with profits at one point in the trade at excess of 15%. I normally am not that good with my timing and I am writing this to frame up today’s article in which I make the case that the move has already happened and that if you are still in the short WTI trade or looking to buy USOD shares, now is not the time. As we’ll discuss in the next few minutes, I believe that the fundamentals have never changed: oil is bullish and it will likely remain so for the next few months.

Fundamentals

Since my last article, there have been several changes in the fundamental landscape for crude oil. The first of which is the growing uncertainty in the market regarding the state of crude balances.

Over the last four weeks, there has been growing concern that the bullish thesis in place for most of this year of inventories seasonally flat and drawing could be changing. The reason for this is that over the last month, we have seen builds of over 11 million barrels of crude inventories in the United States at a time of year in which inventories typically flatten and begin drawing due to summer driving season.

The reason for these builds is two-fold. First and foremost, we have seen imports return in strength.

For almost every week this year, we have seen imports lag historic averages and come in at the lowest levels seen in several years. The reasons for these lower imports include issues such as OPEC cuts and the displacement of Venezuelan crude. We have seen across the board cuts in imports, with most of our trading partners sending fewer barrels of crude to us than 6 months ago.

Seen from a trend perspective, the issues of ongoing OPEC reductions and the removal of Venezuelan barrels have pushed overall imports to the lowest levels seen in many years.

The other key variable which has led to the builds over the past few weeks is the fact that refining demand has simply not been strong for this time of year.

This weak refining demand likely is due to ongoing refinery turnarounds and not due to any sort of economic constraints as the market cracks are signaling strength across the entire country.

Seen from a year-to-date balance, the crude inventory has crept up into growth, reversing a trend that was seen through mid-April.

Despite this fundamental setback, I believe that we are in for an immediate reversal of the short-term trend. The reasons why I believe this will happen are simply due to the fact that we are in driving season and gasoline stocks are already low.

Gasoline imports have been in the territory of high to historically high and yet they have been unable to stem the tide of eroding product stocks or reverse the climb in the gas crack.

The year-to-date balance for gasoline is showing that we are currently in the second largest draw ever seen in the EIA weekly data, with inventories down by over 8 million barrels since the year began.

The fundamental thesis for crude oil really boils down to this simple situation. Refining demand is by far the largest demand factor for crude, and to keep the markets supplied with products over the next four months, we are going to need to see runs increase. When runs increase, stocks will fall and prices will in all likelihood rise. I expect this relationship to begin to be seen in the EIA’s data this week with draws in crude oil. It is entirely possible that we could enter a period of stock building and a collapse in crude price, but that would be highly unusual given the current fundamental lineup.

From a fundamental perspective, buying USOD has been a bad idea for most of this year. However, as I mentioned in my previous article, the key factor timing the long recommendation was the fact that the rubber-band of market sentiment was stretched very thin. In other words, it was a trade against fundamentals and for a short time horizon. That time has now passed and I believe that prices are headed higher which will lead to losses for those holding USOD.

Technicals

If you’ve read any of my recent articles, you’re aware that I’m monitoring a key technical development occurring in the WTI market.

The crude markets currently stand at a key inflection point in that price is still in a prolonged pullback in an established trend. Price is finding support at the prior resistance of late March as well as the ascending moving average. Price action around the moving average indicates that we are likely to see the current levels of support hold. If support holds, then the technical trend is still in force. While the trend is still in force, the probability of hitting new highs in the trend are higher than not which means that we are likely to see WTI hit new highs in the coming months as long as we don’t see substantial selling pressure beneath the moving average.

My main concern with the technical picture is the fact that we haven’t seen strong buying pressure over the resistance level of the lower range of the current pullback. If we see a strong close above the current range with pricing making a new 1-2 week high, then I will be more confident that the trend remains. Until then, the picture is still bullish, but I am cautious in my assessment.

Conclusion

The basic trade for USOD is this: get out of long positions, and if you’re aggressive, go short (or just buy the United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU)). Fundamentals temporarily flirted with bearishness, but I believe we’ll see a resumption of the bullish thesis very soon. Technicals support further upside with some key caveats. To summarize, the short crude trade is over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.