EOS: A Covered Call CEF Focused Around Growth

Eaton Vance (EV) has become quite renowned over the years for its high quality closed-end funds. As is the case with many CEFs from other fund families, these funds generally have the goal of generating income for their investors and they use a variety of strategies to achieve this goal. One of the more common and simplest strategies is simply purchasing high quality equities and then writing call options against them. The general goal is to simply have the option expire unexercised, allowing the investor or fund to keep both the underlying stock and the option premium. This is the general strategy used by the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS), which is the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has the objective of providing investors with a high level of current income with a secondary objective of generating capital appreciation. In order to do this, the fund utilizes a covered call strategy. In short, the fund owns a portfolio of common stocks (currently 63) and then writes call options against the individual stocks that it owns. This actually differs from some of Eaton Vance's other option-income funds in that those funds write index call options but own a portfolio of common stocks.

The covered call strategy is one of the simplest and least risky option strategies out there. In short, the fund purchases common stocks and then sells call options against these stocks. A call option is an option that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to purchase a specified number of shares of a specified company at a specified price. What the fund is actually doing here is giving other investors the right to buy stock from it. As the fund already owns the shares, the risk is quite minimal since it does not have to go out into the market and buy the stock at what is very likely a higher price than what it is is receiving from the person exercising the option. Of course, the goal is that the option will end up expiring without being exercised. In this case, the fund simply keeps the premium, causing it to act as a synthetic dividend. The only real problem with this strategy is that it caps your upside on any given stock since if the stock price goes above the option price and stays there, the option will undoubtedly be exercised, forcing the fund to sell the stock at the strike price.

Logically, we would expect an equity income fund to be heavily invested in dividend stocks in order to maximize the amount of income that it receives. However, this is by and large not the case, as we can see by looking at the largest positions in the fund:

Source: Fund Website

As we can clearly see here, there are only a few stocks in the top ten holdings that pay a dividend. Even those stocks that do have very low yields. The fund's goal here appears to be targeting stocks that are likely to deliver high capital appreciation, which theoretically lends itself to higher option premiums. Thus, the fund looks as though it intends to generate substantially all of its income through the sale of covered calls.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that some event will happen that causes the market price of a heavily-weighted asset to decline independently of the market and it will drag the portfolio down with it. As we can see above, there are three stocks in the fund's portfolio that surpass this 5% threshold, two of which are technology companies. This is certainly a situation that poses some risks and it is something that investors should consider in their decision-making process.

A look at the fund's largest holdings above could immediately make one think that EOS is very tech-heavy. However, the fund actually has a lower weighting to technology than the benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index.

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

As we can clearly see, the 30.06% weighting that the fund has towards information technology is lower than the 32.96% weighting of the index. Arguably, the index itself has an overly large allocation to information technology as the sector's weighting is more than double that of the second-largest sector, consumer discretionary. This may not be entirely surprising, though, as the information technology industry is considered to be the most rapidly growing one in the United States (and globally), so it makes a lot of sense that most of the growth investment is in this sector.

Performance

The general thesis for investing in high growth stocks is the market-beating returns that they historically deliver. The trade-off, of course, is that they have higher risks with much greater share price volatility and a higher chance of the underlying company going out of business or similar things. We seek to limit this risk through diversification and, as we have already discussed, the fund does enjoy a great deal of diversity despite it having concentrated positions in only a few stocks.

As such, we might expect the fund to deliver market-beating returns. This is generally the case, depending on what time period we look at. Here are the fund's returns over the past ten years:

Source: Fund Web Page

Here are the comparable returns for the S&P 500 index (SPY):

Source: State Street

As we can see, EOS has generally been either in line with or beaten the S&P 500 slightly over the past ten years. This is both due to the fact that EOS invests in growth stocks and uses a covered call-writing strategy. A covered call-writing strategy has the potential to enhance returns due to the premiums that are collected from the sale of the option, but it also puts a cap on potential capital appreciation. This dynamic is what we see playing out here.

Distributions

As EOS has the objective of providing current income to investors and the fund's covered call-writing strategy is designed to generate income, one might guess that the fund boasts a high distribution yield. This is somewhat true. The fund currently pays out a distribution of $0.0988 monthly, which works out to $1.1856 annualized. This is actually more than what the fund paid out last year, which is certainly a good sign.

This gives the fund a 7.08% yield at the current price of $16.75 per share. This is certainly better than most things in the market, but it is nowhere near as high as what some other equity CEFs, including Eaton Vance's own offerings, have.

One concern that some readers may have is that a relatively high percentage of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. This has admittedly been less true over the past few quarters than it was previously, though. We can see that here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason that return of capital distributions can be concerning is that this may be a sign that the fund is not generating enough income to maintain its distribution and thus is returning its investors' own money back to them. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, however. One of these is the distribution of the money that the fund received from selling options. Another is the distribution of unrealized capital gains. Thus, there is nothing to worry about here and investors should simply enjoy the tax-advantaged distributions.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for the fund. This is because overpaying for any financial asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of closed-end funds like EOS, the usual way to value it is by using a metric known as net asset value. Net asset value is the market value of all of the assets in a fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy a fund when we can get its shares at a price that is below net asset value. This is because this essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of May 17, 2019 (the latest date for which data is available), EOS had a net asset value of $16.49 per share. The fund, however, trades hands at $16.75 per share. This is a premium of 1.58% over net asset value. Thus, potential shareholders may want to wait until it swings to a discount as the fund looks a bit pricey right now.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is something of a unique offering among equity income funds. It does not generate income by investing in dividend-paying stocks, but instead invests in growth stocks and then writes call options against them. In doing so, it attempts to balance the generation of income with capital gains and it has largely succeeded at this task. The fund currently looks a bit pricey, though, so it may not be the best place for your investment dollars right now.

