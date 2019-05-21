Why One Chicago Is NBC's Secret Weapon

The programs have gotten to a point where they can now afford to lose core cast members and still retain their ratings, ensuring additional years of new episodes with fresh story lines.

Paired with mainstays like “The Office,” the franchise gives NBC Universal yet another piece to play as it prepares to do battle with Netflix, Disney, Amazon and other streamers.

“One Chicago’s” allure to investors goes beyond numbers, as the three series don’t have full streaming deals - meaning the 350-plus episodes could potentially help anchor NBC’s new streaming.

The trio, including “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” have proven to be big hits for both NBC and parent company Comcast, as they continually bring in high ratings.

NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise from uber-TV producer Dick Wolf will wrap their new seasons on Wednesday night following a year where they were smartly scheduled to air back-to-back each week.

What do Arrow, Nashville and Chicago Fire have in common?

I’ll give you a hint - it has nothing to do with their casts, their storylines or their fan bases.

It’s that they all debuted on the same night: October 10, 2012. It was a Wednesday, and The CW, ABC and NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were all in the middle of debuting their new fall programming. Half the critics were eagerly awaiting the return of Connie Britton to prime time TV in a new type of musical drama, and the other half counting down the hours to The CW’s return to superhero programming with a series based on DC’s Green Arrow comic - and then there was Chicago Fire.

On the surface, Fire was just another show about firefighters, and it was a footnote in most reporters’ columns. A typical run-of-the-mill drama with that guy from House with an accent and a cast of people you’ve probably seen before but couldn’t name if somebody paid you.

Fast-forward to 2019, and that same run-of-the-mill drama is poised to not only be the last one standing of the above trio but one that has become - and will continue to be - more important to NBC and investors than anyone could have imagined on that fall night all those years ago.

As Fire and its brethren prepare to sign off for another season Wednesday night - and given we are just a week removed from the advertiser showcase known as the upfronts - I wanted to take a second and explain to investors not only why they owe a great deal to this franchise, but why it will continue to pay off for Comcast down the road.

First, as always, some background.

For years, NBC made its bones on the Dick Wolf franchise Law & Order. In fact, the most popular edition - Special Victims Unit - is poised to make history when it returns in the fall for a record 21st season. Yet, Wolf wanted to try something different and pitched NBC a show in the same tone as L&O, but set in a firehouse and without the mystery element. It was still a procedural, and it was still an ensemble.

It worked.

Chicago Fire was set in a fictional Chicago firehouse and looked at the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad that called it home. Among the ensemble was Jesse Spencer, who just wrapped a run on Fox’s (FOX) House, Taylor Kinney, who recurred on The Vampire Diaries, and Eamonn Walker, who was best known for his role on HBO’s Oz. None of these were household names.

Yet again, it worked and NBC took notice.

Just two seasons into the run, NBC decided to spin off the series to focus on another area of Chicago: the police department. Chicago P.D. was first introduced in the end of Fire’s second season and centered around two characters, including Antonio Dawson, a detective played by Jon Seda, who was the brother to one of the firehouse’s paramedics.

Seda wasn’t a household name either, but he had big roles on HBO’s The Pacific and Treme, as well less well-known broadcast dramas. Yet, what made the show buzzy with critics and analysts was Seda was paired with Hank Voight, played by long-time character actor Jason Beghe - again, not a known name, but Beghe was well-known to Fire fans, as he was the show’s first real villain dating back to the show’s second episode.

A corrupt cop with no moral compass, Voight tormented Spencer’s character for half a season. He was detestable... but now that he was going to be the co-lead of this show, analysts were asking how that was going to work.

It did.

Beghe and Seda’s characters led a brand-new ensemble featuring even more eclectic characters that made up the Intelligence unit of Chicago PD, along with two beat cops and the desk sergeant. Following that success, rumors began swirling Wolf was going for a hat-trick - a hospital drama set in Chicago that would round out the trio of shows.

More importantly for investors, a medical show would get NBC back to its heyday when E.R. ruled the airwaves. No network had been able to launch a similar medical drama on that grand of a scale since then, and the odds of another one landing were not good (though not for lack of trying).

After flirting with the concept for a season, NBC finally gave the go-ahead and Chicago Med was introduced off a Chicago P.D. episode, and as before, one of the new leads was a sibling of a current character. While that actor, Nick Gehlfuss, and his co-stars were also relative unknowns, this time NBC added two established anchors in Wolf favorite S. Epatha Merkerson and supporting mainstay Oliver Platt.

The Med series premiered in 2015 and also quickly found a fan base.

This set the stage for the fourth Chicago franchise - Chicago Justice. Unfortunately, by that point NBC realized it may have overstepped and gone to the well one time too many. Throw in some unlikeable characters and the brand was getting overexposed, which led many analysts to begin wondering if the wheels were coming off the franchise.

It got so bad in 2017 that not only was Justice going to get axed after just one (short) season, but NBC was rumored to end another of the Chicago shows as well. The problem was that none of the of the Chicago series - while being strong ratings performers - were doing much else for the network. Contracts were coming up, and despite reaching the number needed for syndication, Fire was not finding any takers - fears were mounting about the odds for P.D. and Med.

Did NBC effectively kill its golden goose? As it turns out, much to the joy of investors, the network solved its own problem.

NBC’s cable division was rebranding itself across the board with USA, Syfy, Oxygen and others course-correcting their content and branding. For Oxygen, which was becoming a crime network, what better signature series to acquire than a police drama? And given how well USA had done with the L&O and NCIS franchise, why not make it a double shot?

Chicago P.D. soon became one of the most popular assets in the NBC playbook, helping all of the Comcast-owned properties it touched. It then spun off a deal to sell into broadcast syndication across the Fox networks, which pumped even more money into the company.

Not long after NBC decided to try something new and pair all three Chicago series on the same night - which was similar to what ABC had done with Shonda Rhimes’ trio of hits. From there, #OneChicago came into its own and really clicked into gear.

This year, the three shows have averaged better than 11 million viewers each and consistently won the night in ratings when all three aired new episodes back to back. It was a stunning turnaround that has put the Chicago series front-and-center among NBC’s elite programming.

In the fall, NBC won’t mess with success and will again have all three shows sharing the night, ensuring even more crossovers between the #OneChicago universe.

Yet, the reason I’m writing this piece and why investors need to be paying attention has more to with why the brand is so important to Comcast and NBC’s future.

It goes beyond simple ratings and syndication deals - in total the Chicago series has logged over 350 hours of content, and none of it is fully available on a streaming service. You can see select episodes of the shows on Hulu (which, until last week, Comcast/NBC co-ran with Disney (DIS)/ABC), but there’s no full season option available on streaming.

And who’s starting a streaming service next year and looking for content? Yep, NBC Universal, and since #OneChicago is distributed by NBC Universal, it shouldn’t be too hard to connect the dots. Paired with series that Comcast wants to pull back from Netflix, like The Office, and all of sudden the new streamer has quite the arsenal.

While that wasn’t the idea when Fire was first created, it certainly comes into play now... and the beauty of how #OneChicago is designed is that the shows have staying power. Just like Law & Order and Grey’s Anatomy, cast members can be added and subtracted without the shows missing a beat.

All of the Chicago shows have lost main characters over the years - often after their characters were seen by producers as having run their course - and that will continue this season, as so far at least three of the Chicago actors are leaving their roles.

The point is that if NBC is able to keep these shows going with new characters, that means it will continue to have new episodes to add to its streaming portfolio. That, in turn, will allow new viewers to discover these shows... and the cycle begins again.

However, for NBC and its investors, that type of stability is vitally important for other reasons, as along with Sunday Night Football and The Voice, it gives the network a strong base to work with every year so it can be freed up to take more big swings with more new shows in hopes of finding the next big hit.

You're able to try something like a New Amsterdam or keep an established-but-aging show like The Blacklist if the rest of your schedule gives you flexibility. This franchise has served NBC well for years and doesn’t always get its due.

Yet, without it, not only does NBC not keep its demo dominance, but the NBC Universal - and thus Comcast - landscape looks completely different. Investors may not have realized before how much American audiences love shows with simple concepts, but they should now.

#OneChicago has always been about proving less is more - and that doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon, nor should it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.