Fiverr IPO: It Is A Buy At 4x-5.3x Forward Sales

In 2018, the revenue was equal to $75.5 million, and it increased by 47%. Thus, forward revenue of $110 million is reasonable. With a ratio of 4x-5.3x, the company’s enterprise value will be cheap at $440-$530 million.

Fiverr expects to use the proceeds to finance its working capital and obtain additional growth in addition to other general corporate purposes.

The results are quite impressive. Since the company started operations in 2010, it has counted 50 million transactions with 5.5 million buyers and more than 830,000 sellers.

With its technology, Fiverr studies the behavior of sellers and buyers of services intending to improve its user experience.

With $57.8 million in liquid assets and 79% gross profit margin, Fiverr (FVRR) should attract a significant amount of investors. The company has created a business model that receives 37 million visitors per month. It appears to be offering unique services to users.

Other competitors are trading at 5.3x forward revenue. Fiverr, with more revenue growth and more visitors than peers, should sell at 7x-8x. With that, a ratio of 4x-5.3x will represent a great buying opportunity.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2010, Fiverr offers a freelance services marketplace in over 160 countries across the globe.

The company differentiates itself from others by using proprietary machine learning algorithms, user behavior, and a dataset of profiling. With its technology, Fiverr studies the behavior of sellers and buyers of services intending to improve its user experience. The results are quite impressive. Since the company started operations in 2010, it has counted 50 million transactions with 5.5 million buyers and more than 830,000 sellers.

Freelancers can offer any service or product that they prefer. However, the most popular services include logo design, website development, blog writing, and video creation. Prices of the services sold range from $5 to thousands of dollars. The image below was taken from the company’s website. It shows some of the different services offered:

Source: Company’s Website

Similarweb notes that Fiverr receives 37 million visitors per month. On average, visitors stay on the website for more than 14 minutes and consult seven pages per visit. The company’s stats are almost as good as that of other well-known competitors like Freelancer or Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). They report eight pages per visit and an average visit duration of 9-10 minutes.

The images below offer further information on the matter:

Source: SimilarWeb

Source: Freelancer - SimilarWeb

Source: SimilarWeb - Upwork

With regards to the origin of the visitors, Fiverr appears to receive a more significant percentage of visitors from the US than competitors. Notice that Fiverr reports 21.9% of visitors from the United States. Freelancer reports 10.55% and Upwork reports 19.8% of visitors from the United States.

The images below offer further information on the matter:

Source: SimilarWeb

Source: Freelancer - SimilarWeb

Source: SimilarWeb - Upwork

66.55% of the total amount of traffic is direct, which means that a significant amount of visitors know the name of the site. It is very positive. The company appears to have already created a well-known brand. The image below provides further information on Fiverr’s traffic:

Source: SimilarWeb

Fiverr Is Cash Rich

With $57.8 million in cash and bank deposits, Fiverr reports a significant amount of liquidity. Most likely, investors will appreciate it. Bear in mind that IPO investors give money more quickly to those companies that already have money.

The image below offers further information on the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

The amount of property and equipment is not significant. It is equal to $5.27 million. Investors should get to know that the company leases 4,350 square meters of office space. Besides, the lease agreement for these facilities will expire in 2021. The image below offers further details on the property and equipment:

Source: Prospectus

Users Are Financing Fiverr

On the liabilities front, it is ideal that Fiverr reports financial debt of only $3.8 million. Also, user accounts comprise 68% of the total amount of liabilities, which is very beneficial. Bear in mind that Fiverr is obtaining financing from buyers and sellers registered at the platform. As a result, the company does not need to receive a lot of money from financial institutions. The lines below provide further details on the matter:

“In 2018 the Company entered into an arrangement with an existing payment service provider to hold funds on behalf of the buyers and sellers ("users"). User accounts consist of buyers' prepayments, including the Company's transaction and service fees that will be earned when an order is completed, credits issued upon cancellations and seller fees that have not yet been withdrawn. The Company presents on the balance sheet funds held on behalf of users as user funds and user accounts.” Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The total amount of contractual obligations is equal to $25.02 million, which is below the total amount of cash. It should not worry investors. Besides, the company should pay $10.5 million in more than three years.

The table below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

47% Revenue Growth And 79% Gross Profit Margin

In 2018, the revenue line increased by 47% amounting to $75.5 million. Additionally, gross profit margin increased from 74% in 2017 to 79% in 2018. The table below offers further information on these matters:

Source: Prospectus

Fiverr is still far from a break-even point. It lost $36 million and $19.3 million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The company does not report positive FCF or positive CFO. The FCF was equal to -$7.4 million and -$52 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The image below offers the top of the P&L:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

Fiverr expects to use the proceeds to finance its working capital and obtain additional growth in addition to other general corporate purposes. The lines below offer further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Note that Fiverr did not mention in the IPO materials when it expects to run out of cash. Investors should study the amount of money owned by Fiverr very carefully. If the company runs out of money, it may raise further capital. As a result, the sale of equity could lead to share price depreciation.

Institutional Investors

The company received money from several institutional investors, which should help the company sell additional sales. A list of the most significant shareholders is given below:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors

The prospectus does not provide a list of competitors. As shown in the image below, Owler notes that Guru, Upwork, Freelancer, WorkMarket, and Crowdsite among other companies compete with Fiverr. Take a look at the following list:

Source: Owler

Among the peers, Upwork looks very much like Fiverr. It reports revenue of $263 million, a gross profit margin of more than 68%, and revenue growth of 25%. The following charts offer further details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

As shown in the chart below, after its IPO, Upwork traded at 5.3x-8x sales:

Source: Ycharts

Fiverr reported revenue growth of 47% and 79% gross profit margin. With these figures in mind, Fiverr is growing at a faster rate than Upwork. As a result, the company should have an EV/Forward Sales ratio more significant than that of Upwork. Investors should not be surprised if the company has a ratio of 7x-8x. With that, if the company commences trading at 4x-5x forward sales, it will represent a buying opportunity.

In 2018, the revenue was equal to $75.5 million, and it increased by 47%. Thus, forward revenue of $110 million is reasonable. With a ratio of 4x-5.3x, the company’s enterprise value will be cheap at $440-$530 million.

Conclusion And Risks

With 37 million visitors per month and growing revenue, Fiverr will most likely draw the attention of investors. The fact that users finance the company is the most exciting feature of the business model. Most likely, the money from users will help Fiverr remain independent from banks.

Upwork trades at more than 5.3x sales. Thus, underwriters are expected to sell shares with an enterprise value of more than $530 million. Fiverr could represent a buying opportunity at 4x-5.3x forward sales.

Investors of Fiverr should review the revenue growth carefully. It is the most significant risk on this name. If the company declines its growth, the EV/Forward Sales ratio will most likely decline. Besides, market participants should follow the cash in hand. Notice that the company is far from its break-even point. If it runs out of money, Fiverr may raise further capital, which could push Fiverr’s share price down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.