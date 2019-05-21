Riding On Walmart's E-Commerce Coattails

P/E now stands at around 35, making the current price look a lot more reasonable than it did last week before the earnings release.

The fact that Walmart (WMT) continues to grow its e-commerce sales in strong double digits is a validation of the company’s efforts in the digital realm. Despite the obvious onslaught of Amazon (AMZN) in this particular retail niche, Walmart has ably held its own. Let’s look at the company’s e-commerce performance in the all-important US segment, as well as other growth factors and overall valuation to see if it’s a good buy at the current price.

Walmart US E-Commerce Growth History

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 63% 60% 50% 23% 33% 40% 43% 43% 37%

(Source: Company Earnings Releases)

Over the past two years, Walmart’s e-commerce growth has been enviable. A brief dip in sales performance over Q3 and Q4 2018 hasn’t stopped the company moving towards higher ground, and for the past three quarters, it has delivered 35% to 45% net sales in e-commerce in its core US market, primarily driven by organic sales growth. But there’s a lot more under the hood.

Internal Factors Impacting E-Commerce Growth

Since the first quarter of 2018, after Walmart realized that the only way to fend off Amazon was to take the battle to the online arena and leverage its massive grocery industry market share, the company began a series of initiatives to beef up its online offering.

The first of these initiatives was to introduce same-day delivery of food products through a partnership between Sam’s Club and Instacart. This was after investors punished Walmart for slowing online sales, and marks a significant milestone in its e-commerce journey. Although the move would take a few more quarters to gain traction, it did help the company post the best grocery comps in nine years during the following quarter (Q2 2018).

Another major initiative was the introduction of the Dotcom Store, which is basically an app for in-store employees to help customers buy items from Walmart.com. At the time, according to Tom Ward, head of digital and central operations for Walmart US:

“The Dotcom Store offers customers even more assortment options than what's on our physical shelves - whether that be different sizes, colors or varieties.”

The company also leveraged artificial intelligence to boost its grocery delivery offerings by testing a robot called Alphabot that was designed to bring items to human associates who would then consolidate the orders. Other test projects like the automated shelf scanner, Pickup Towers and the FAST unloading process were all aligned to the same goal of enhancing shopper experience by cutting the time required to prepare and dispatch orders or restock store shelves.

The collective gains from these and earlier initiatives have shown up on the top line, allowing Walmart to get back to the growth path in the e-commerce segment through FY 2019. With Q1 2019 results just out last week, we see that US e-commerce continues its march at the 37% growth level. Walmart also continues to expand its offerings in the online space, making it easier for customers to choose how they want to shop. This omnichannel model built on a foundation of its vast presence will help the company gain even more traction as retail continues to trend towards online purchases. That brings us to external factors that will positively impact Walmart’s performance through FY 2020 and beyond.

External Factors Impacting E-Commerce Growth

The overall e-commerce market in the United States continues to grow at a rapid clip. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, US e-commerce grew at more than 12% during the fourth quarter of 2018 to hit $132.8 billion (adjusted for seasonal variation but not price changes). At 9.9%, that might look like a drop in the ocean of overall retail, which registered $1,345.2 billion in sales for the same period, but when you look at the figures combined, it’s clear that there’s more than ample room for e-commerce to continue growing in the United States.

Zeroing in further on Walmart’s strong suit - groceries - we can see that much of the growth in this segment is driven by the proliferation of at-store grocery pickups, which grew by 230% over 2018 per the 2018 Online Food Report published by DigitalCommerce360. As of December 2018, there were 483 US metro regions where same-day grocery delivery was available from a major US retailer. That’s impressive, considering that the year started out with just 89 metro areas.

Online grocery sales in the US are still only 3% of the overall grocery market, but the infrastructure growth in 2018 and through 2019 will serve to address some of the challenges to online grocery growth, such as perception. To elaborate, 42% of shoppers that have only tried online grocery shopping once say that it saves time, while 63% of those who have shopped at least three times for groceries online say the same thing.

A recent survey by Bain & Company and Alphabet's Google (GOOG) also shows that online grocery shoppers are fiercely loyal to the first retail brand they try, with 75% sticking with their first retailer. Couple that with online grocery shopping having a mere 3% penetration rate in the United States and you can see that first-mover advantage could be everything in this segment.

Walmart is well aware of these trends and is leveraging every bit of its physical presence to boost its online growth. This is the segment to watch for now and the foreseeable future because of the tremendous growth opportunity for any retailer willing to invest the time, money and effort in expanding and deepening its online grocery offerings.

There is nothing to show that the United States is anywhere near saturation when it comes to online grocery shopping, and grocery has long been one of Walmart’s greatest strengths. It still enjoys a 23% market share in the overall grocery segment and 17% of the e-grocery segment. By matching Amazon’s technology capabilities with its own, and through recent partnerships, Walmart plans to add 800 more stores to its grocery delivery program, effectively doubling it by the end of 2019.

Investor’s Angle

Data by YCharts

From a current price point and valuation perspective, Walmart might look overpriced. The P/E stands at around 35, which is far more reasonable than the 43+ level it was at just last week. Notwithstanding general investor and analyst sentiment at this juncture, I believe Walmart has the foundational elements to push the current price to even higher levels.

Walmart has the physical presence, the technological savvy and a vice-like grip on groceries, which it isn’t going to let go of now that its online segment in the US is growing at +35% once again. The company was conservative in its guidance for e-commerce growth at 35% over 2020, but that’s not necessarily a sign of weakening growth to come. Even if the guidance appears weak, the overall industry is still showing healthy growth, which means growing at +35% levels shouldn’t be too hard for Walmart to sustain for the foreseeable future.

Walmart’s e-commerce GMV and net sales continue to grow above market levels (against an FMI-Nielsen report showing a CAGR of 20% in the online grocery segment between 2016 and 2025), and the company is clearly still gaining market share in this crucial segment. Walmart's efforts in improving and expanding delivery infrastructure through partnerships will help it grow through FY 2020 and beyond, and the time to ease up on buying WMT will only come when the company’s US e-commerce division starts growing at rates below the online grocery segment, which I don’t expect will happen in the foreseeable future. This is a buy-and-keep stock with long-term potential, and a key component of any serious retail portfolio.

