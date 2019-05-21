Entree Resources: A Sleeper Cell In The Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Play

Entrée Resources (EGI) has recently reported Q1 2019 results. The company ended Q1 with an operating loss of $0.4 MM. EGI has a 20% ownership stake in parts of HNE-1 (Hugo North Extension-1), HNE-2 and the Heruga copper-gold deposits in the OT (read: Oyu Tolgoi) mine. Due to its fundamental strength, the stock has a significant growth potential that will be unlocked over a very long term (say, decades). Nevertheless, the stock is technically attractive at the current levels. While Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has recently increased its EGI shareholding from 14.4% to 16.4%, it has the share warrants enabling it to extend its interest up to 16.6%. More buying from SAND would mean short-term price appreciation from the current levels. Let’s get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Entrée)

During Q1 2019, EGI’s operating loss of $0.4 MM saw a 20% Y/Y decline (from $0.5 MM last year) as EGI managed to reduce its administration costs. Its cash and equivalents remained strong at $6.5 MM and are sufficient to enable EGI to meet its working capital requirements. In my opinion, EGI is effectively a ‘sleeper cell’ in the OT copper-gold play whose share price would explode many-fold once there is noticeable development on the HNE-1 block cave (expected 2021). HNE-1 is located on the OT trend and will become operational at a certain stage of the development of Oyu Tolgoi (Figure-2). Rio Tinto (RIO) is the mine’s operator and has announced a delay in completion of Shaft-2 in the OT mine.

Figure-2 (Source: EGI Presentation)

But the interesting thing is that EGI is confident about the timely completion of HNE-1, as shown in Figure-3. The financing arrangement for the development CAPEX is such that OT LLC (which is jointly owned by RIO, TRQ and GoM) will also pay EGI's proportionate CAPEX, and EGI only has to repay the loan from 90% of the FCFs accruing from the project's production.

Figure-3 (Source: Q1 results)

Cash flows would begin to accrue once the underground block cave reaches HNE-1 (somewhere in 2021). In my opinion, this is the time when EGI’s share price would gain strength. Now let’s consider EGI's resource potential. Figure-4 shows two studies for the assessment of the resource underlying this property. The ‘2018 Reserve Case’ covers HNE Lift-1 and spans across the period 2021-2034.

Figure-4 (Source: EGI Presentation)

In my view, EGI’s share price would start inflating in ~3 years from now. The 2018 reserve case shows an expectation of very interesting grades of copper, gold, and silver. Next, The ‘2018 PEA’ covers a very long period from 2021-2097. This shows the real strength of these deposits where EGI has a 20% ownership stake. The graph also clearly identifies that the production would significantly enhance, as we move further into the future (first into the HNE-Lift 2 phase, and then into the Heruga deposits).

Technically, this means that EGI would continue to bear fruit over a very long period. But much can happen during that time and much can change. It’s possible that EGI’s 20% stake is bought out by another investor. Similarly, the downside could come from Mongolian politicians who could create problems for the development of the property. Nevertheless, EGI’s fundamental strength could not be ignored.

Moreover, EGI’s major shareholder SAND recently increased their ownership stake by 2% (from 14.4% to 16.4%). SAND has warrants to increase its stake up to 16.6%. If it goes for exercising those warrants, then we will see momentum in EGI’s price in the short term.

Apart from its fundamental strength, EGI’s technicals also look very attractive here. Its 52-week range lies between $0.31 and $0.483. At the time of writing, EGI last traded at $0.34 and that value was significantly lower than the median value of the 52-week range (at $0.4). EGI’s technical chart (Figure-5) shows that the share prices may stabilize between $0.38 and $0.4 in the short to medium term. This expectation is reinforced by the fact that EGI has recently had a bearish run (red lines) and is now in recovery mode (green lines). Plus, if SAND goes for buying more shares, that would also help support EGI's prices.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

In short, EGI’s fundamental strength makes for a long-term investment with significant upside potential. The property is likely to be developed in time, and EGI is covered against the risk of running short of CAPEX funds since the same is arranged by OT LLC. The stock is technically very attractive at these levels and additional buying of shares (by SAND) would support the momentum in share price in the short term. In the long term, the timely development of HNE-1 would be the key growth catalyst. These factors indicate that EGI is a solid growth investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.