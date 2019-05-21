Best Two Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months - WestRock And Olin

It is rare to find stocks with such severe dislocations that provide us with so much conviction, that we can buy them in size and sleep well at night knowing that we have calibrated the risk/reward correctly. Value stocks have been completely out of favor for a good part of the past decade, but the divergence is so extreme, that in a few cases, even if the economy were to go into recession, we believe these names would emerge as the new leadership stocks. And if the economy remains fair to strong, these companies stand to see enormous upside. In the worst-case scenario, we enjoy an outsized and very safe dividend and the FCF yields on these companies get us excited just thinking about it. While many investors are experiencing anxiety due to macro topics ranging from China to interest rates and the inevitable conclusion to the longest bull market in history, we feel confident that we stand to make very outsized returns owning great businesses at bargain basement valuations.

WestRock (WRK) is a packaging company with a long history but the current structure was formed in early 2015 from the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco. The company manufactures paper-based corrugated boxes and consumer packaging products. Their products serve food, beverage, produce, protein, industrial, various consumer and e-commerce markets. If you have ordered something from Amazon.com, received pizza delivery, purchased a box of cereal, or consumed coffee in a paper cup, then you have personally touched products from WRK. The company is part of a capital-intensive oligopoly, in which participants have historically exhibited pricing rationality rather than aggressively seeking to grow market share through discounting. WRK is generally lumped into a group of comps including IP and PKG, but today it is by far the cheapest and most compelling. Yesterday, the stock hit a multi-year low, and has been cut in half from its late January 2018 high in the low $70s when the valuation already seemed reasonable if not compelling. WRK has continued to decline to the mid-$30s with little change to fundamentals due to misplaced pricing and capacity fears along with multiple contraction. WRK is among the most compelling value ideas we have seen in years. WRK continued its decline and lackluster performance last year despite street estimates increasing on the accretion from the recently completed acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS), as well as the constrained North America supply/demand balance that placed sustained upward pressure on containerboard prices through 2018.

Despite bouncing 20% with the year-end market rebound, the stock has since drifted all the way back down to recent lows on a slew of sell-side downgrades and negative notes about fears around industry containerboard pricing and recently lackluster demand due to one-off factors such as Midwest weather and a delayed ag season in California. Despite insistence from top industry players like IP and WRK that discounting is not apparent in their business, industry consultant RISI recently lowered their benchmark containerboard price by a small $20/ton for the ~10% of the market they survey. However, due to the aforementioned oligopolistic industry structure and producer discipline, we believe fears of further price erosion are unfounded. If anything, the industry setup resembles early 2016 when producer discipline held after a small price cut, inventories normalized, and pricing resumed higher later that year. It is also important to note the scale of the industry consolidation that has occurred since the early 2000s – back then the top 4 containerboard producers were only ~36% of the North American market vs ~80% today. This is all while the industry has trended away from commoditization due to customer requirements and innovation across the packaging business.

Inventories have already started to rapidly normalize, and as export market destocking comes to an end (already noted by a large European player) and domestic demand returns to more normal levels, the current narrative will change quickly. Despite this, most sell-side estimates for forward earnings include further price declines, underestimate synergy capture from the KS deal, give WRK no credit for incremental growth/efficiency projects (an area where the company has historically over-delivered), and include no significant benefit from lower key input costs (more on this below).

Importantly, recent actions by Chinese authorities have created huge distortions in the global containerboard market. For now, China’s ban on imports of recovered fiber have led to a collapse in prices for OCC (old corrugated containers), a key feedstock for WRK. Prices last year were over $100/ton and now sit at $30/ton, and every $10/ton reduction is roughly a $60m EBITDA benefit to WRK. These lower OCC prices are also not being fully accounted for by current street forecasts. That said, ultimately something must give – either China relaxes the ban on imports of recovered fiber or domestic Chinese packaging companies must import vast amounts of finished containerboard. This demand would likely be served by virgin board from the US or, if tariffs made this un-economical, imports would be sourced from Europe or elsewhere. Regardless, the net impact would tighten the global containerboard market significantly, with WRK poised to benefit. For scope, RISI forecasts that Chinese imports of containerboard will increase from 2.6m tonnes in 2018 to ~8m in 2023, with a ~1m tonne increase in 2020 alone. This significant and incremental demand is more than all of the combined expected capacity additions in North America over the period, and is not widely appreciated.

We have seen the capitulation, and believe the bottom is in for WRK. We have not had such extraordinary conviction in a single name in the past year or two. We believe these price levels are unsustainable, and investors will not be able to ignore the valuation and attractiveness for long. The dividend yield is now more than 5%, compared to recently priced WRK bonds which saw very strong demand for a 3.9% yield on a 2028 maturity. Given the consolidated market structure and exposure to stable consumer end-markets, WRK should trade at a ~15x cash multiple and is thus likely at least a triple from current depressed levels.

Olin (OLN) is a chemical company that has been around for more than a century with a history of consistently paying dividends without fail since 1926. The current dividend yield is just under 4% and the FCF yield is more than 20%. Olin’s two chemicals divisions (Chlor-Alkali Products & Vinyls and Epoxy) manufacture and distribute chlorine, caustic soda, and epoxy materials, while its ammunition division (Winchester) manufactures small caliber ammunition. OLN is the largest chlor-alkali player in the world, and the most compelling stock we can find in this space. We believe investors will either drive OLN stock price 2-3x from current levels or it will be acquired. Last year, European Akzo Nobel sold its specialty chemicals business to the Carlyle Group for around $12.5 billion (a significant portion of which is a chlor alkali business). If OLN had been the target at a similar valuation takeout, OLN would have been purchased for ~$80 per share (relative to the current ~$22 share price). OLN has better assets, access to cheap natural gas and a dominant position with huge upside leverage in the chlor-alkali space.

Last week, the market seems to have taken little notice that Brazilian petrochemical company, Braskem, announced they would be suspending operations of their chlor-alkali, EDC, and downstream PVC plants for a prolonged time, potentially permanently (Branskem Suspends Operations). The impact of this suspension on top of an already cheap stock with improving fundamentals will likely be dramatic. For perspective, in early 2018, Braskem needed to do extra maintenance and was forced to buy EDC on the open export market (OLN is currently the only player that has meaningful merchant EDC capacity in the region.) This move by Braskem drove the price of EDC up 5 cents per pound or ~100% essentially overnight. Today the market is tighter and there is much less EDC available, so the impact could be even greater. For perspective, every 5c increase per pound in EDC translates to ~$100 million in EBITDA for OLN. Additionally, the Braskem shutdown will drive caustic soda prices higher and the company has already started issuing tenders for open market purchases of caustic. Our industry experts believe it is likely that caustic prices will increase at least $50 per metric ton overnight on the back of the Braskem deals, with the potential for more price increases as the company continues to purchase caustic to fill the production gap. Every $50 dollar per ton increase in caustic soda pricing translates to ~$120 million for OLN. Domestic contract prices are down nearly $50/ton this year alone and export prices are down >$200/ton from last year, so the upside potential for OLN on a turn higher in caustic prices is huge.

Importantly, the biggest overhang on OLN’s stock has been the fact that one of the industry’s key customers in Brazil, Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte alumina plant, has had to run at 50% utilization due to environmental issues arising in 2018 (Court Lifts Embargo on Norsk Hydro's Alunorte). Yesterday the final production embargo on Alunorte was lifted and the company has said the plant will return to full utilization. As Alunorte reenters the market for caustic soda, the impact to pricing could be significant given that the facility accounts for ~25% of monthly US export volumes.

So on top of what happened at Braskem two weeks ago, we have Alunorte starting back up. And, in addition to pricing upside in EDC and caustic, chlorine and chlorine derivatives pricing continues to be a significant tailwind. All of this is happening while short sellers have been pressing OLN down on the declining chart and short interest (around 9.5mm shares) is approaching the highest levels it has been in several years and the stock is the cheapest it has been in 30 years. Insiders are buying OLN stock. We are buying also. We can do the math – OLN is going to go much higher with de minimis downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK, OLN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.