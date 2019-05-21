Masters Of Cloud, Part 3: The Dark Horses

The differences are subtle, but can be significant differentiators should the cloud market evolve towards a hybrid world with a clamor of features.

This article is the last part of the Master Of Cloud series, aimed at identifying the dark horse/s in the public cloud space.

Over the course of the first two articles of this series, we have established the major public cloud companies and how they are competing based on salesforce and reach. The underlying themes that differentiate performance are the effective deployment of capital to harness their existing customers and forging newer alliances to further strengthen relationships with customers while extending reach. Another theme is that of technology and the support systems in place to help clients achieve their desired outcomes, which brings into equation hybrid cloud management. Lastly, the nature of cloud deployments is such that many mid-sized enterprises find it difficult to move systems around and are committed to their public cloud provider. However, to avoid complete dependence on a single vendor (vendor lock-ins) and to also utilize their existing private cloud assets, larger enterprise customers are increasingly considering hybrid cloud management as an important component of their overall cloud strategy.

We would like to thank the readers for their inputs, which have been incorporated in our filtering process. Before proceeding, here are a few thoughts worth sharing:

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) has been a recurring theme of many reader queries. To clarify, the company has good analytics offerings that are sold through the cloud. However, the company is not a public cloud service provider. To explain this in a simpler (and somewhat crude manner), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is an application that has a messenger functionality. Blackberry (NYSE: BB) also has the BBM messenger. However, Facebook and the Blackberry are two very different things. Similarly, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) or Azure is the Blackberry for our comparison and the likes of Cloudera is the Facebook or the messenger app.

Enterprises are increasingly managing multiple clouds to avoid vendor lock-ins, which results in the complexity associated with managing these cloud assets. Given how hybrid cloud management players have been aligning with public cloud vendors, the demand for managing a portfolio of multiple clouds is likely to continue growing.

With the benefit of Part 1 and 2, we begin our quest for our dark horse/s.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Investment positives

Number two cloud vendor, benefitting from its growing installed base

Focus on cloud gaming can reap rich dividends

CEO Satya Nadella has been credited with turning the company around

Risks and challenges

Technical challenges associated with cloud gaming

Microsoft’s increasing focus in cloud gaming is likely to bring the company in more direct competition with existing game publishers

Ever since Microsoft’s current CEO came to the helm of the software behemoth, the company has steadily transitioned into a more accommodative (open source friendly), platform company that runs a large part of its software business in its cloud also sells the same cloud. Additionally, the management commentary around gross margin expansion holds out very well in the context of the stickiness of Microsoft’s cloud business and how it is benefitting from the push from Office etc.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

At 28 times forward earnings, Microsoft is possibly one of the justifiably more expensive stocks. Current dividend yield of around 1.5% also sweetens the deal.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL )

Investment positives

Possibly the largest database player

Gen 2 cloud and Autonomous Database represent technically strong products

Larry Ellison is a visionary and possibly one of the few still at the helm of their companies with such deep involvement

Risks and challenges

The way the company sells has not been appreciated by many customers

Loss of the company’s cloud chief

Strategy of selling own cloud in favor of making more software available on competitor clouds is still to start showing up in overall growth, which has been marred by declines in legacy businesses.

The timeline of Oracle’s cloud growth offsetting the company’s legacy business decline has been a topic of intense scrutiny. Larry Ellison has put a 2019 timeframe to it and with another six months to go in this year, one can only hope. The company had stopped reporting its cloud revenues distinctly and the departure of Thomas Kurian has also been perceived as negatives. In addition, Larry Ellison and Andy Jassy (AWS’ CEO) have been fairly critical of each other’s’ products and approaches. As compared with Amazon’s 170% return over the last three years, Oracle’s share price has only gone up by 40%.

Data by YCharts

The steep difference in return makes for a case to dump the Oracle stock and buy Amazon. But why is Oracle’s largest shareholder not doing so? Per the proxy filed in Sep 2018, Ellison owned 30.1% of Oracle (or 1.17 billion shares), which translate into a little over $55 billion, making him one of the world’s richest men.

In addition, Ellison is pretty much all-in on Oracle: He does not appear to have other ambitious projects. Among Ellison’s other bets are mostly sports teams, planes, palatial houses and an investment in Tesla (Ellison owns 3 million shares in Tesla). So, to the question again, what does Ellison think he can do that he’s willing to bet his billions on himself?

Oracle’s chairman has been insistent on selling Oracle’s own cloud rather than becoming an application in clouds. This strategy, along with the time it has taken Oracle to launch a cloud product, may have cost Oracle market share. However, in light of AWS becoming increasingly competitive with the apps AWS has been hosting, Ellison may actually have been right in not putting Oracle’s database onto AWS.

On one hand, the critics of AWS’ approach believe,

If Amazon uses the same ostensibly anticompetitive tactics in the cloud that have helped it establish a commanding position in e-commerce, regulators might want to start paying closer attention. A single company enjoying a dominant position in the cloud could, some critics suggest, result in less overall innovation in the most important part of our digital infrastructure. And that means that the future of antitrust may be up in the cloud.

Source: OneZero

on the other hand, the people in favor of AWS reason:

[Our] customers aren’t universally begging for more open source; they’re anxious for vendors like AWS and Microsoft to help them access the power of AI more easily, whatever the means.

Source: InfoWorld

Whichever way we look at it, AWS is in the process of making popular tools available in its cloud, thereby limiting the need for cloud hungry customers to reach out to the original creators of those tools.

Oracle is far bigger and has a lot more history behind it than the open source tools that the likes of AWS have been able to commoditize. Nonetheless, what Microsoft seems to be trying to leave behind in on-prem, AWS may be trying to replicate in the cloud.

Another aspect of Oracle’s business that seems to stand out is the architectural advantage of its Gen 2 cloud, which becomes especially appealing for enterprises already running Oracle workloads.

Considering the traction that Oracle has seen in its Gen2 and Autonomous Database, the comments around percentage contribution of cloud business to software doubling in three years and Ellison’s foresight, despite the exit of Thomas Kurian, 2019 may actually turn out to be an inflection year for Oracle.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

At 16 times forward earnings, Oracle trades below the sector median of 22 times. We think the stock may not be pricing in the upside that can result in from the migration of Oracle workloads to Oracle’s cloud and the consequent multiple expansion. Current dividend yield of sub 2% is not particularly attractive.

IBM (NYSE: IBM)

Investment positives

Sizeable cloud and hybrid business

Likely to become an even more important player with the Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) acquisition

Risks and challenges

Risks associated with the Red Hat acquisition (financial leverage, cultural integration etc)

Legacy businesses continue to be a drag

Clarity on leadership, given the changing focus to cloud

IBM has been guilty of slow growth due to excessive dependence on legacy businesses. However, the company has been taking steps to change its business model and the boldest step was that of the Red Hat acquisition (that too at a steep premium).

Similar to Oracle, IBM is also a bet on the cloud growth overtaking the legacy drag. Though, there is a little more risk arising from the potential cultural integration issues with Red Hat and the broader direction of the company. We also note that Red Hat is a transformational deal (at $34 billion) for IBM and there would be a strong rationale for IBM to be going ahead with it. Nevertheless, it could be a few quarters before the benefits of these changes start showing up for the company.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

10 times forward earnings multiple is a result of the market waiting for the bellwether company to start delivering again. The inexpensive multiple could be an interesting entry point for investors willing to bet on a change in winds. Dividend yield of almost 5% is also looks quite attractive.

VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Investment positives

Leadership position in hybrid

Relationships with all major public cloud players

Patrick Gelsinger has been credited with turning the company

Risks and challenges

Dedicated partnerships have been based on public cloud players getting access to VMware’s customer base. How much access will VMware be granted in the partner customer base will be the key determinant of the company’s growth.

While the parentage from Dell has helped the company gain customers, Dell’s ~80% ownership also poses risks.

VMware has been touching newer highs on the potential of its software getting used across the board with hybrid implementations. Excluding the risk of excessive parenting and rather steep valuations, VMware presents a rare opportunity where a $9 billion, stable, software company can be expected to grow in low teens and above for the next many years.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

At 32 times forward earnings, VMware is possibly one of the more richly valued technology companies. However, sustained growth can be used to justify the stock price which is near all-time highs. Considering that VMware does not pay a regular dividend, in the wake of the trade war, it could be prudent to wait for a dip of a few points before entering.

Amazon

Investment positives

Market leader

Hugely customer-centric

Jeff Bezos is an ex-hedge-fund executive

Risks and challenges

Core AWS business could be slowing; impacts could be exacerbated should growth in the consumer business slowdown (Amazon consumer is known to be one of AWS’ largest customers)

Losses in the consumer business (International segment) are likely continue

Amazon’s entry in multiple areas have made many of AWS’ customers consider AWS a competing entity

Amazon still buys database from Oracle

The noise to break up Amazon into its constituent businesses has been gaining decibel. Rhetoric apart, Amazon’s results have been nothing short of phenomenal with even North America starting to contribute to the bottom-line.

Source: Amazon Quarterly Result Filings

The only weak spot is that of the International division.

Amazon represents a conglomerate and not necessarily a pure integrated technology play. We also note that the diversification in the asset portfolio and leadership in cloud are difficult to replicate. Unless an investor has the stomach for exposure to risky consumer businesses (especially those in India) and other relatively newer bets, owning the Amazon stock could be tricky.

Notwithstanding the size of AWS, should the popular conjecture of splitting Amazon materialize to have AWS as a separate entity, AWS’ stock price growth could beat project ‘Blue Moon’ to the moon.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

There isn’t much that can be said about Amazon’s forward P/E multiples of 70 times. Furthermore, the lack of a dividend also doesn’t help. Investors betting on the Amazon stock are buying the leader, known to operate with a high-risk strategy (and more often than not successfully).

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Investment positives

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is known to be one of the technically best products, growing at potentially the fastest pace among public cloud players

Largest search engine

Risks and challenges

Slow to adopt an enterprise-centric selling approach for cloud

New cloud chief hired to alleviate the issues of insufficient enterprise-grade support

Search business could see muted growth on the back of product changes designed to meet regulatory norms

For Google to become an investment purely from a cloud play standpoint, the company will start to disclose a lot more about the cloud business. Other than the comment of cloud having a run rate of over a billion dollar a quarter (as disclosed by the management in the last quarter of 2017), not much else is publicly known. Furthermore, we hope to see the new cloud chief build up momentum over the next few months to help Google compete with the other biggies. Lastly, Google’s search engine has been marred by fines and relatively slower growth rates due to product changes and the associated softness in YouTube, which could well turn out to be a transient phenomenon.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

At 24 times forward earnings, Google still trades at a premium to the sector median despite a correction post the company’s last reported results. The company also does not pay a dividend. The risks associated, business strength and valuation correction make a difficult decision of whether to own or not the Google stock.

Conclusion

In light of the analysis presented, we believe that some players in the cloud market deserve to trade at premium multiples while others are in the process of playing catch-up. The companies that could witness a multiple expansion (and also revenue growth) are likely to be able to manage customer expectations around security, multiple asset management, vendor lock-in and customer concerns around the vendor’s technology roadmap. The table below summarizes our thoughts on the players considered.

Source: Author analysis

The dark horse potential looks the highest for Oracle and Google. For Oracle due to the traction in the cloud, with the upside potential and for Google due to the depth the company’s engineering bench and thus the ability to attract sales. IBM could also emerge as a dark horse, but the wait might be longer.

Another risk associated with Google and Amazon (basically consumer internet businesses) is that of regulation and potential fines, as witnessed by Google.

Satya Nadella has spent close to three decades at Microsoft, he is a respected leader and has had won share against the competition during his cloud stint. Nadella has led Microsoft to near a trillion dollars in market cap and has been credited with transitioning Microsoft from the dark horse region to the good investment territory.

VMware is near all-time highs, has been a visionary company in the hybrid cloud space and is no more a dark horse (something it was back in 2015-16).

Amazon needs no introduction, and with the company’s stock performance can hardly be considered a horse (it has been like a rocket ship).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.