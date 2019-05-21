Guangshen Railway: An Interesting 'Cigar-Butt' Style Value Investment

With their parent company having a large amount of debt, there is pressure to allow more privatization for railways. This is starting to allow them to unlock this value.

Despite the opening of a high speed railway line nearby to it, demand is still strong due to its stations being located nearer to the hub of their respective cities.

(Source)

Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing (and Warren Buffett's mentor), was famed for his approach to finding bargain stocks. By investing in companies whose intrinsic value was far higher than what they were trading at, he ensures he would make a profit regardless of the day-to-day operations of the business. Berkshire Hathaway was once such a business, which, although being a struggling textile manufacturer, had assets valuing it higher than its price in the case of a liquidation.

Warren Buffett may not follow Graham's strategy today (with him instead preferring "wonderful businesses trading at fair prices"), but the methods behind its success still hold true today. Yet, due to its nature, the type of stocks it is suitable to are very rarely strong companies (for they trade at a premium to the market), but instead those normally considered to be poor. It is, for this reason, Warren labeled this practice "Cigar Butt investing", since just like a cigar butt, these companies are normally forgotten about despite still having some life (or puffs in the cigar's case) left within them.

Guangshen Railway (GSH) is one such company which fits these characteristics. Recent threats to its position in the market have made the stock trade at a cheaper level to the rest of the market relative to even the trough of the 2008 bear market, despite being known for a long time and unlikely to alter its passenger amount substantially. Best of all, even if the company was to go bankrupt, its assets are likely worth more than its entire market cap, giving investors a sufficient marking of safety whilst they wait for a catalyst to drive the price back to its fair value.

Overview

Although not known as such, a railway has been operated in this area of the Pearl River Delta ever since 1907, with the construction of the Canton-Kowloon railway between Guangzhou and Kowloon. Then, in 1984, the main part of this railway, from Guangzhou and Shenzhen, was spun off from the rest of the group. Its name became the portmanteau of the two locations - Guangshen railway.

Up until 1996, the parent company, now called Guangzhou Railway Group, had complete ownership of Guangshen. As part of a country-wide initiative to restructure shareholding in China and start to privatize state-owned businesses, part of the business was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, becoming the first joint-stock company in the whole of China.

Since then, the company has constructed a semi-high speed railway network between the two stations, with commercial speeds of roughly 180 kilometers an hour. It also acquired the Guangzhou-Pingshi line from the parent company in 2007, taking on its passenger and freight operations. Overall, the company managed to have passenger volumes of over 88 million in 2018, and deliver 52 million tonnes worth of freight.

(Source)

What the above shows is that despite the company not having amazing growth, it has managed to adapt and expand throughout its life. This is reflected in its financial statement, with the company growing its revenues by 65% over the past 10 years on the back of the growth in population in the area.

Moreover, this revenue is very diversified across different areas of the Chinese economy, ensuring it isn't dependent on any one group. Its passenger business makes up just 40% of the total, further split up between those going long-distance (45 million) and between its inner-city stops (35 million), with another 40% being from allowing other companies to make use of its network, and around 10% being from freight transport. On the surface, this looks like a very stable business that should offer investors around a 4%-7% return due to its earnings yield of 4% and a dividend yield of 3%.

A new competitor may be faster, but it doesn't have one thing - location

Unfortunately, for investors, the stock has been anything but stable, with it recently dropping to a new 5-year low.

Data by YCharts

The reasoning for this is the fact it now has competition, and with brand-new high-speed trains, they are far faster than the trains operating on Guangshen's routes. With the two trains having a fairly small price difference between them (the high-speed one is at best 10-20% more expensive), it would appear that Guangshen would be hard-pressed to compete. Since the main portion of the line opened in 2015, profits at the company have also been in a downtrend, dropping from $295 million to just $217 million over this time. Yet, despite this being a clear threat to parts of its operations, I believe the fears to the profitability of the wider company over the long term are overblown. Even with slower trains, Guangshen has one advantage no competitor can take away - its superior location.

(Source)

This can be seen with the two lines stops in Guangzhou. The new lines station in the city is south of its center, whereas Guangshen's is based in its heart where most of the city's economic activity takes place. Because of this, it is advantageous for many to take this line when commuting to the city, both due to convenience and the fact 2 trains do not need to be taken, saving time. A similar situation is also present in Shenzhen, also resulting in the best choice for travelers not being as clear cut as one would expect.

Because of these factors, Guangshen should continue to see high demand in its shorter routes for the time being. Where demand is more likely to fall is on the company's longer routes where the speed of trains is more of a factor; however, even if this was to fall by 50%, it wouldn't affect the company near as much as one would expect from the company's share price. After all, although it has slowed down somewhat, passenger numbers are still increasing, suggesting there's room for more than one railway in the market. Therefore, the reason for the fall in profitability is not due to this, but instead another factor outside of the company's control: prices.

State interference may be hurting profits now, but there's reason to believe change is imminent

Although partially owned by Guangzhou Railway Group, Guangshen is in fact controlled by China Railway - the government corporation that oversees the entire railway network in the country.

(Source)

Part of this job includes effectively setting the prices which railway companies can charge. As an arm of the Chinese government, these prices aren't set in a way that is economically sensible, but instead based on helping the public interest. As such, they have lagged behind inflation over the past decade, meaning that the railway company's expenses have increased at a higher rate then its revenues allow for.

Luckily, there is a reason to believe that such prices, artificially lower than what would otherwise be charged, will have to increase in the future. In order to fund the many high-speed railways (such as the one above), China Railway has taken on tons of debt, with it increasing by a factor of 10 between 2005 and 2016. It now stands at an eye-watering 700 billion dollars, and has such high interest payments that even the revenue of the high-speed network isn't enough to pay for it.

All of this means that if China Railway isn't to go bankrupt in the future, it needs to make more money - and fast. Apart from privatizing the entire network (which the government has said it wishes to gradually begin doing), the only way to achieve this is increasing the fares the railways are able to charge. For this reason, I believe it is likely that within the next few years Guangshen's margins will start increasing again - a long-term catalyst that should propel the share price higher.

With extensive land and property in a growing region, Guangshen is sitting on a gold mine waiting to be unlocked

For starters, simply looking at the company's reported PB suggests the company now trades at an attractive valuation. Although it has been lower for two periods in the company's past, history suggests that the company is unlikely to trade below 0.5 book, and can easily trade above 1 in good circumstances.

Data by YCharts

Where this gets interesting is the fact that although its assets may be worth this amount on paper, in practice, they sell for much more.

(Source)

In fact, the YouTuber JYK calculated that just its mainland holdings around its stations, along with some of its other bigger land parcels, are worth more than the company's entire market cap, even if given a conservative valuation. If exploited, this is therefore more valuable than the company's entire operations, meaning regardless of how it performs, the company would still be worth more than it is today.

The problem then becomes how this value is realized, since as my analysis of Surgutnethuegaz from a few months ago showed, it doesn't matter how valuable a company is technically if this value cannot be realized in practice. Fortunately, it looks as if Guangshen is at least starting to reform itself, with it recently completing the transaction to sell 37,000 square meters of land in Guangzhou for 2,134,226,000 RMB (around $200 million). To put this into perspective, the land was only valued at 2.2 million yuan on its balance sheet, a fraction of what it is really worth today.

Conclusion

At current prices, Guangshen Railway has limited downside, and the potential for considerable upside should certain events materialize. Even if nothing occurs, the stock should eventually rally back towards book value at $30 where it has typically been valued at in the past. And should everything turn bad for the company, its assets mean it is unlikely investors will experience capital loss. Because of this, the risk/reward picture is very favorable for investors and is a buy for anyone wanting exposure to China without many of the risks that this typically entails. Those who do so simply need to wait until the value is eventually realized - a pure cigar-butt style play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.