Rosetta Stone Is Turning Around - And The Stock Might, Too

However, even if the company hits its targets and Literacy/Education skyrockets, its current valuation has run up and seems absurdly high. Watch out below.

Q1 results demonstrated the shift is working, and displayed continued financial improvement.

Rosetta Stone is executing a business transformation, shifting away from its historical Language Learning segment and focusing on Literacy/Education.

RST Business Overview and Transition

Rosetta Stone (RST) is, for many consumers, a household name associated with the yellow software box. Historically, the company’s primary business has been selling language education software to consumers. Rosetta Stone calls this business “Language Learning.”

Language Learning

This Language Learning business, however, has been facing rapidly-developing competition over the last several years, from companies such as Duolingo (duolingo.com) as well as mammoths like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Google Assistant's new interpreter), (Google's translating headphones).

I first wrote about this trend in 2016. Since then, this competition has continued to cause a significant decline in RST’s Language Learning segment, with revenues falling 56% since 2012.

(Source: Author's model, company results)

Literacy/Education

Given these industry trends and results, RST has been shifting its business strategy, focusing on another, more successful part of its business – Literacy. This segment includes reading (of course), but also more general education purposes, and is sold to schools and educators as a learning platform.

Literacy has performed much better over recent years, growing over 400% over the last 4 years.

(Source: Author's model, company results)

The segment has had so much success, that as of Q2’19(E), Literacy will for the first time in Rosetta Stone's history contribute more to revenue than the Consumer Language business.

RST believes Literacy has a large TAM... but the business is slowing

Rosetta Stone notes the Literacy segment has a “greenfield opportunity,” as they have only sold to 14% of U.S. public schools.

(Source: company presentation)

The business, however, is slowing down, and it seems less likely that RST could ever fully penetrate the market. Over the past 4 years, the growth rate has significantly declined, from 120% in 2015 to 21% last year:

(Source: Author's model, company results)

Indeed, Q1’19 continued the trend – Literacy grew 20%, down (albeit, slightly) from 22% in Q1’18. Perhaps even more worrying, total bookings were actually flat, and moved from 36% of revenue to 30% of revenue:

(Source: company presentation)

RST is not a turnaround; the stock has run (/sprinted!)

If RST had been hammered by the market over the past few years, the company’s transition could be a great turnaround story, providing investors with a deep value play.

The stock, however, is trading near 52-week and all-time highs, having run up 65% over the past year alone.

Data by YCharts

Current valuation seems exorbitant

To theoretically estimate RST's value, we'll use EV/EBITDA and management's guidelines.

The company is predicting ~$30mm in adjusted EBITDA by 2021:

(Source: company presentation)

With RST’s market cap at ~$600mm, and the company sitting on $28mm of net cash, its Enterprise Value is $572 - making for a current EV/EBITDA of 71.5!

Using a P/S multiple, the company is at about 3.15 P/S using management's 2019 targets.

And in 2.5 years, and assuming the company hits its growth targets, EV/EBITDA would be nearly 20.

This valuation seems absurd. While the company has nearly completely transitioned to a higher-multiple SaaS model, this slowing business does not deserve such an elevated value; the company seems priced for absolute perfection in operating results. Even then, the stock could trade completely flat for 3-4 years and finally be fairly valued.

I’m not a buyer at these levels, and you probably shouldn’t be, either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.