Our Top Pick Facebook Is Still An Extraordinary GARP Stock

At the start of this year, in a broader article, we highlighted Facebook (FB) shares as illustrative of an oversold market. Then in early March, even after it had already recorded double-digit gains, we named it our top stock pick for 2019 on the restoration of faith in an excellent business model beaten down by bad publicity. Facebook shares have proved true since (up 7.4% through May 17, 2019) on the back of two consecutive quarters of operational execution. Yet, over the course of the last two weeks, because of broad stock market volatility on trade war concerns, Facebook shares have given latecomers another chance to buy in. The stock remains my top pick for 2019, and I see the current non-company specific driven decline as an opportunity for latecomers to participate. Even after compensating for possible repercussions to the economy from a bloodier trade war, Facebook remains an extraordinary opportunity from the perspective of growth at a reasonable price (GARP).

Data by YCharts

Facebook (FB) shares have surged 41% year-to-date, as the company and its shares recover from a 2018 performance pummeling on a pile of bad publicity. This year's recovery has been driven by operational performance, as the social media company has proven impervious to media pressure, while restoring investor confidence in the stock.

Facebook's Operational Execution

After exceeding analysts' estimates by a good margin in the fourth quarter of 2018, the company beat analysts' estimates again on an adjusted basis in the just reported first quarter. It was important for Facebook to do so, because analysts' estimates for the current fiscal year were weighed down by expectations for heavy expensing as the company works to monetize Instagram and mitigate public concerns about data privacy and platform misuse and manipulation by bad actors. In this regard, Facebook reported a $3 billion legal expense accrual related to the ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation into the platform and the company's data practices. Nevertheless, I was super-enthused by the most recent quarterly performance, because it confirms my investment thesis for a better year than that defined by analysts at the start of 2019.

Facebook beat analysts' first quarter earnings expectations by $0.27 a share on an adjusted basis and excluding the impact of the nonrecurring legal expense accrual. While it is concerning that the company had to accrue the sum and that the total settlement may approximate as much as $5 billion before everything is said and done, it should be considered a nonrecurring item. As such, I leave it out of my accounting for Facebook's valuation and in the buy, sell or hold decision. Given the stock's positive performance since the report, it seems the efficient market has done so as well.

Given the disturbance to earnings, however, revenue and user metrics may be getting an even closer inspection than usual; but those were healthy and fruitful as well. Revenue grew 26% and exceeded analysts' expectations by approximately $100 million. User metrics were enthusing, still growing sequentially and substantially on a year-to-year basis. Daily active users rose 7.8% year-to-year (+2.6% sequentially) and was in line with expectations. Monthly active users rose 8.2% (+2.4% sequentially), above expectations. Importantly, daily users continued to hold at 66% of monthly users. I posit that if you start to see deterioration of this figure it may indicate less important user engagement and signal negatively - I am glad to not see any such deterioration here. Also, very important, and what contributes greatly to making this business model my favorite of all-time, is that average revenue per user (ARPU) continues to expand, increasing 16.1% globally year-to-year, to $6.42 per user. This figure was also ahead of analysts' estimates. So, the takeaway here was that there was no damage done to the business by all the negative publicity.

Analysts are Positively Reevaluating Facebook

The big earnings beat by Facebook on an adjusted basis led to significant increases in analyst's earnings estimates. There have been 12 analysts' earnings per share revisions to the upside over the last 30 days versus zero to the downside. There have been 23 upward revisions to revenues for the upcoming quarter, versus just 3 to the downside. Accounting for the $1.04 per share difference between GAAP and non-GAAP EPS in the first quarter, analysts' adjusted earnings estimates for Facebook should approximate $8.09 for 2019.

Facebook is Still an Extraordinary GARP Stock

Based on its closing price of $185.30 on Friday May 17, 2019, and our approximation of analysts' consensus earnings per share expectations for Facebook for 2019 of $8.09, the stock has a forward P/E estimate of 22.9X. Assuming 18% average annual growth for the 3 to 5 year forward period, based on what I have seen analysts' estimating at various resources, that would assign the stock a PEG ratio of 1.3X. I view the value as astounding for a stock in a company that is expected to grow EPS at a rate of 18% long-term, and given the fact that Facebook has a consistent tendency to exceed analysts' expectations. Therefore, I believe with a high level of confidence that the stock price of Facebook should easily manage 18% average annual growth. In fact, I stated my expectations for 25% growth when naming the stock my top pick.

Given this information, I continue to provide my opinion for the shares as a "Strong Buy," with expected 12-month positive capital appreciation of 25% from Friday's closing price to my revised target price, which is revised upward to $232 from $221. My price target increase reflects the fact that a fiscal quarter has passed, and the forward four quarters' operating results incorporating Q1 2020 rather than Q1 2019 require growth in price target along with growth in earnings per share estimates and cash flow. Moreover, my earnings estimate for the forward four quarters would be $9.93 now (versus $9.46 previously), so that when incorporating this estimate with the long-term growth estimate of 18% and PEG ratio of 1.3X, we find my 12-month price target of $232. While current tensions around U.S. trade policy and other "hot" risks currently weigh against the broader stock market and economic outlook, I continue to suggest purchasing the stock, as I expect Facebook's forward operating performance will lead capital to the shares.

Facebook remains a growth at a reasonable price (GARP) darling, as the company likely continues to leverage its massive and still stubbornly solid and growing user base to exponentially expand its revenue and operating leverage. This remains one of the best business models I have ever come across, and the stock, my top pick for 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.