Kroger: A Bargain Dividend Stock Near A 5-Year Low

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Kroger (KR) stock has plunged 25% since early September and has thus underperformed the market by a wide margin during this period, in which the S&P 500 Index has advanced 7%. Consequently, while the S&P is hovering around its all-time highs, Kroger is trading near its 5-year lows.

The advantage of buying beaten-down stocks is they have more appealing valuations, and higher dividend yields. Kroger's dividend yield is approaching a 5-year high. And, Kroger is a dividend growth stock. It has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and it is a member of the Dividend Achievers, a list of stocks that have at least 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of 264 Dividend Achievers here.

As such a pronounced divergence sometimes leads to exceptional investing opportunities; the big question is whether Kroger has become a bargain at its current price.

Business Overview And Recent Events

Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. It has almost 2,800 stores in 35 states and serves more than 60 million households every year. It has a market capitalization of $19 billion.

Kroger stock lost one-third of its market capitalization in just a few weeks 2 years ago, when Amazon (AMZN) announced its acquisition of Whole Foods for $14 billion. Kroger has always maintained razor-thin operating margins, which have ranged between 1.4% and 3.3% during the last decade. As these margins are calculated before interest expense and taxes are subtracted, it is evident that Kroger does not have much room for margin compression.

As Amazon is well-known for its predatory pricing strategy, the market feared that the operating margin of Kroger would almost completely evaporate due to the competitive pressure of the online giant. It is remarkable that Amazon implemented significant price cuts in the stores of Whole Foods from the very first day after the completion of the acquisition.

Moreover, competition in the retail sector has heated more than ever. Last month, Amazon announced a new round of price cuts on more than 500 items. In addition, Kroger’s management has admitted that it is facing pressure from the price reductions of Walmart (WMT). Furthermore, Amazon plans to open dozens of new grocery stores across the U.S. These stores will have lower prices and broader offerings than the Whole Foods stores and the first store may open as early as the end of this year.

It is also remarkable that Lidl, the German discount store chain, announced last week that it intends to open 25 new stores in the U.S. within the next 12 months and at least 100 stores until the end of next year. This move will further enhance the already intense competition in the retail sector. That’s why the stock of Kroger lost 2% on the announcement.

On the bright side, the German retailer had announced more aggressive expansion plans previously so the effect of its move will not be as strong as initially expected. On the other hand, the change of the strategy of Lidl may indicate that the company sees fiercer competition in the U.S. retail sector now than it saw a few years ago, when it first announced its expansion.

Despite the highly competitive business landscape in the retail sector, Kroger has performed much better than the market feared. The company has kept growing its market share and thus it has grown its market share for 14 consecutive years. It has also maintained essentially flat earnings per share in the last 2 years, i.e., in the period after the takeover of Whole Foods by Amazon.

Kroger has exhibited this resilient performance thanks to its strong efforts to adjust to the changing business landscape. Last year, the retailer initiated a strategic plan called "Restock Kroger," which aims to increase operating income by $400 million per year thanks to reduction of operating expenses and enhancement of the overall efficiency of the company. Management intends to use the proceeds from this initiative to benefit its customers via price cuts and its shareholders via higher distributions.

On the other hand, Kroger has kept growing its sales and its market share by sacrificing its margins. This was evident in its latest earnings report, in March. The company grew its adjusted sales by 1.6% but its gross margin shrank from 22.9% in last year’s quarter to 22.0%, mostly due to price discounts and investments in the supply chain. The operating margin fell from 1.8% to 1.4% and thus came much lower than the analysts’ consensus of 2.4%. As it became evident that the company was struggling to maintain its sales via price cuts, the market punished the stock with a 10% plunge on the day of its earnings release.

It is remarkable that Kroger has invested $4 billion in price cuts since 2000 in order to maintain attractive offerings to its customers. Source: Investor Presentation

Last year the company made its largest annual investments on price cuts, thus indicating that competition has heated more than ever in its business. However, the company will have to achieve growth in its sales without sacrificing its margins at some point in the near future in order to achieve a better valuation from the market.

Growth Prospects

Kroger has grown its earnings per share at an 8.1% average annual rate in the last decade. However, the company has posted essentially flat earnings per share in the last 3 years, in which competition has greatly heated in the retail sector.

Going forward, it is prudent not to expect the company to grow at its 10-year average rate. On the other hand, Kroger may achieve some improvement in its margins via its ”Restock Kroger” project. Source: Investor Presentation

Thanks to the reduced operating expenses and enhanced efficiencies from this program, Kroger expects to achieve $6.5 billion in free cash flows in the 3-year period 2018-2020 or about $2.2 billion per year on average in this period. This is almost twice the amount of free cash flows of last year ($1.2 billion) and much higher than the free cash flows of the previous 2 years, which were about $500 million.

Part of the increase in the free cash flows will come from the expansion of operating margins but the greatest part will come from the reduced amounts of investments. Due to the competitive threats in recent years, Kroger has heavily invested in its business and hence it has posted markedly poor free cash flows. Management expects the investment amounts to decrease in the upcoming years and thus it has provided the above rosy guidance for free cash flows. Nevertheless, if competition keeps getting more intense, management may be forced to keep its capital expenses elevated for longer than it currently expects.

Based on the current share count, the above guidance implies average annual free cash flows around $2.70 per share. This means that the stock is currently trading at 9 times its expected future free cash flows. This shows that the market does not expect Kroger to meet its above guidance.

It is also worth noting that Kroger has masked its lackluster business performance in recent years via its aggressive share repurchases. Last year, the company reduced its share count by 10%. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect share repurchases to continue to boost the earnings per share in the upcoming years.

On the other hand, most of the aggressive share buybacks last year were funded from the proceeds of the sale of the convenience stores of Kroger to EG Group for $2.15 billion. As this tailwind is non-recurring in nature, investors should expect a much slower buyback rate from this year. To be sure, the company issued $1.2 billion of new debt in January and stated that it would use most of the funds to refinance the portion of its debt that matures in the near future.

Given all the above factors, it is reasonable to expect Kroger to grow its earnings per share at a mid-single digit average annual rate in the upcoming years, mostly thanks to its modest sales growth, a slight margin expansion and some share repurchases.

Dividend Analysis

Kroger is offering a 2.3% dividend yield, which is higher than the yield of the S&P (1.8%). Moreover, the company has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and hence it is a dividend achiever. Even better, the retailer is expected to announce its next dividend hike in June.

Kroger has raised its dividend at a 10.6% average annual rate in the last 5 years while it also has a remarkably low payout ratio of 26%. As a result, most investors are likely to conclude that the company will keep raising its dividend at a double-digit pace for several more years.

However, it is critical to note that the company has been investing heavily in its business in order to navigate successfully in the highly competitive business environment. Consequently, its free cash flows have been much lower than its earnings in recent years. As dividends are funded from free cash flows, it is prudent to be somewhat conservative in expectations for future dividend hikes.

On the bright side, management expects to greatly improve free cash flows in the next 3 years. Therefore, given the low payout ratio and the guidance of management for improvement in free cash flows, we expect Kroger to raise its annual dividend from $0.56 to $0.60 next month. In such a case, the stock will be offering a 2.5% dividend yield from next month.

Valuation Analysis

Based on this year’s analysts’ expected earnings per share of $2.19, Kroger is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. This valuation is cheap compared to the valuation of the broad market and it is almost the cheapest price-to-earnings ratio for this stock in the last 5 years.

To provide a perspective, Kroger has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 during the last decade. Moreover, Target (TGT) and Walmart are currently trading at forward price-to-earnings ratios of 12.1 and 21.2, respectively. On the one hand, Kroger is adjusting more slowly than its peers to the fast-changing business landscape and hence it is justified to trade at a somewhat cheaper valuation level. On the other hand, as soon as its business strategy begins to bear fruit, we expect Kroger to return to its average valuation level. In such a case, the stock will enjoy a 22% boost solely from the expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio.

Resilience To Recessions

As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, it is critical for investors to examine the resilience of their stocks to recessions. Kroger is markedly resilient to economic downturns, as most of its products are essential for consumers even during adverse economic periods. In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, Kroger grew its earnings by 2%. It thus performed much better than the vast majority of companies during that crisis.

On the other hand, investors should note the high volatility of its stock price. Whenever Amazon announces an aggressive strategic move, the stock of Kroger plunges. When Amazon announced its acquisition of Whole Foods, Kroger lost one-third of its market capitalization in just a few weeks. Moreover, Kroger plunged 10% on the day of its latest earnings release, as it became apparent that the fierce competition was taking its toll on the margins of the company.

Final Thoughts

Kroger has dramatically underperformed the market in the last 8 months due to the heating competition in its business. The company has exhibited lackluster results so far and hence it has failed to convince the market that its efforts are bearing fruit. However, we believe that the company is likely to improve its performance thanks to its promising business plan.

In such a case, the stock will offer a low double-digit average annual return thanks to growth of its earnings per share, its 2.5% forward dividend yield and meaningful expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio from its current depressed level. Overall, we view the stock as attractive at its current price but only patient investors, who can stomach extreme stock price volatility, should consider purchasing the stock.

