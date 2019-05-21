Assessing Growth Prospects For Yandex Search

In the long run, Yandex's value is bounded by the income of the average consumer in the markets it serves, and this imposes a difficult constraint on its potential.

Overview

Yandex (YNDX) is one of the few local competitors that has managed to prevent Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from monopolizing the online search business in its country. Unlike in China, Google has been allowed to operate in Russia, but has not been able to outcompete local competitor Yandex, as the latter has consistently higher market share. This can largely be attributed to Yandex's tight grip on Russian-language search content, which gives them a strong connection with Russian-speaking consumers and local businesses.

(Source: Yandex 20-F Reports)

In the past two years, the company has diversified significantly into the ride-hailing business through a merger of Yandex.Taxi and Uber (NYSE:UBER) in 2017. I believe this should be viewed as a distinct part of the company that has yet to show significant synergies with its core product, and therefore, any valuation should ideally be on a sum-of-the-parts basis. This article will focus on assessing the value of Yandex's Search business and its future growth trajectory.

Beating The Competition In Search

Yandex Search primarily competes against Google and Mail.ru in the search space across the Desktop and Mobile channels, with the latter split into Android and iOS. Yandex has traditionally been much stronger in the Desktop space, with market share figures hovering around 68.5%, whilst maintaining a smaller but growing share in Android (51.6%) and iOS (48.1%). This is largely due to how Google is a "default" search engine for Android and iOS phones with greater prominence in the UI and factory-installed apps.

(Source: Yandex disclosures. Market share figures are according to the last month in each quarter)

As seen below, Search traffic is increasingly moving away from Desktop towards Mobile, with the latter becoming the main driver of revenue growth. Yandex needs to grow its mobile penetration and ecosystem (i.e. Cloud, Pages, Email, Geo-Services, etc.) to increase its value proposition towards Mobile users. Although I believe Yandex has a competitive ecosystem with a slew of offerings that can match up against Google's capabilities, gains are still likely to be slow due to the entrenched advantage that Google has, particularly on Android devices and other pre-installed apps on various phone models.

(Source: Yandex disclosures)

(Source: Yandex disclosures)

Thus far, Yandex has shown significant improvements in Mobile market share by obtaining placements on OEM distribution deals with Huawei and other Asian brands, making continued improvements to their Search algorithm and improving the offerings within their ecosystem to attract more users. However, market share gains are slowing as it approaches 50%, largely as a function of Google's primacy in Android phones, and an inability to make significant inroads with iOS users. Therefore, any future market share increase for Mobile is likely to be marginal, although there is more room to improve monetization.

Key Revenue Drivers Indicate Growth Is Likely To Slow

Yandex's Search revenue is primarily a function of the total number of paid clicks multiplied by the average cost per click that advertisers are willing to pay. The chart below indicates that the majority of revenue growth has been driven by a rising number of paid clicks, which is largely a reflection of the number of internet users in Russia (plus Russian-speaking regions in Central Asia) and their browsing habits.

(Source: Yandex Filings)

Note that there tends to be an inverse relationship between growth in paid clicks and the cost per click ("CPC") for two reasons: first, Yandex's revenue is ultimately constrained by advertisers' online budgets, which means a higher number of paid clicks is likely to cause a lower CPC in the short term; second, similar to AdWords, Yandex operates on an auction system where advertisers bid for ad placement for different keyword searches, which means a greater "supply" of paid clicks tends to drive CPC down assuming all else equal, as competition to purchase consumer attention is reduced.

As seen above, when paid clicks increased significantly from FY2011 to FY2014, CPC growth was particularly anemic as an increase in the quantity of paid clicks tends to weaken CPC growth. Moreover, weak macro conditions in Russia resulted in low domestic consumption growth, which also contributed to this trend. This limited the ability of advertisers to increase their online ad budgets. These two factors largely account for the low CPC growth from FY2011 to FY2014.

This framework reveals three important implications. First, growth in the number of paid clicks is ultimately bounded by the number of Internet users and their intensity of usage for Yandex Search. Second, advertiser budgets, particularly in Russia and CIS countries (which are typically sensitive to macroeconomic conditions), act as a constraint on Yandex's growth. Third, there is a short-term trade-off in Yandex's growth strategy between increasing the number of paid clicks, versus charging more for these clicks.

Even though Yandex Search generates more sales for advertisers through click conversions over the long term, a consumption slowdown will still lead to an outsized decline in CPC since end-consumer demand is reduced as firms reduce costs. Hence, there is significant cyclicality to search revenue due to its impact on advertiser budgets and consumption, which is seen clearly when CPC declined by 14% from FY2008 to FY2009. This is particularly a concern for Yandex since it operates in a volatile macroeconomic environment, as Russia faces unique geopolitical and commodity-price risks, with ongoing sanctions and the majority of its exports being oil and other basic commodities. Hence, despite having an attractive business model with high margins and relatively fast growth, Yandex still deserves a relatively high discount rate, in line with Russia's elevated equity risk premiums.

(Source: World Bank Data)

Evaluating Yandex's growth prospects in Search, it becomes clear that a slowdown in the near future is very likely. Internet penetration in Russia is currently close to 80%, and forecasts reflect very slow incremental growth in internet users due to a stable population and access issues for older people living in more remote regions (which comprise the majority of its non-connected population). Hence, growth in the number of paid clicks is likely to slow, and future growth will primarily rely on increasing intensity of web searches per internet user. That said, Yandex could find new ways to further monetize existing users, as Google has done in mature markets, but even with these initiatives, we can expect that its glory days of 20-30% growth will not be repeated.

Examining total revenue growth, we can disaggregate the dual impacts arising from an increasing number of internet users and usage intensity (i.e. converted search queries per user). This is because Yandex is paid based on the number of search queries that are "converted" into either consumer spending or an ad impression. Hence, I estimate usage intensity by taking total Search revenue growth minus the growth in Russia's internet users over the same periods. Seen below, revenue growth attributable to search queries per user has also fallen sharply in recent years, reflecting the fact that the majority of Russians already spend a significant portion of time on Yandex Search, which suggests that room for growth through more converted searches per user is limited. This is typically the natural trajectory as adoption of search engines approaches a peak (Google's growth in mature markets is a good example of this).

(Source: Yandex Filings, Author's Work)

Hence, an analysis of both these drivers reveal that growth in paid clicks will likely to decrease in the future, and CPC growth is significantly constrained by a generally weak macro environment in Russia due to structural and geopolitical problems. These include a slew of existing sanctions, its chronic dependence on oil prices, and the concentration of economic resources among oligarchic industries. Putting these facts together, I believe Search revenue growth is likely to moderate lower in the next few years, and I derive a reasonable forecast of this scenario below.

(Source: Author's Work)

Brief Implications For Valuation

The slowing growth rate suggests that the Search segment should be valued on increasingly lower multiples as a stand-alone business. Taking the book value of Yandex.Taxi of $4.33bn and backing out Yandex's stake of 59.3% (Uber holds a 36.6% stake, with the remaining 4.4% held by employees), I arrive at a residual market capitalization of US$7.49bn, which implies a 4.46x P/S ratio, although there have been reports that Yandex may seek a valuation of up to $6bn for an IPO of its Taxi segment. However, given the poor post-IPO performance of Uber and Lyft (LYFT), it would be more appropriate to value the business conservatively at the book value, which was derived from a valuation exercise done in July 2017 when Yandex.Taxi and Uber merged their operations in Russia and some neighboring markets.

Given that other ancillary segment revenue can generally be attributed to intersegment revenue and is largely trivial to total profitability, we take it that the entire US$7.49bn is attributed to the value of Yandex's Search business. Using margins prior to the growth of Yandex.Taxi which began to ramp up in FY2014, we observe that the Search business can sustain a gross margin of ~80% and operating margins of around ~30%, which is fairly similar to the profitability of Google's Search business in its early days prior to the agglomeration of other segments that changed its margin profile. This suggests that the margins are appropriate for estimating Yandex's Search profits on a stand-alone basis.

Taking a 30% operating margin, I estimate that Yandex generated a net profit RUB $26bn from its Search and related businesses in FY2018, implying a trailing P/E of 18.7 times for Yandex Search. Looking ahead, I project FY2019 net profit from Search business at RUB $30.4bn, which implies a 1-year forward P/E of 15.9 times. This is based on a 20% corporate tax rate assumption, with growth rates taken from the chart above. Based on the projected growth rate for FY19/20, this is a very reasonable valuation for Search as it implies a PEG ratio of 1 or less and may signal large upside if the company can execute on Mobile and monetize its ecosystem, assuming the valuation for its Taxi business remains stable. Moreover, their strong performance in Search market share for the past two quarters may signal greater upside if they continue executing in the Mobile Search space.

Conclusion

With slowing growth in its Desktop Search traffic, Yandex will increasingly rely on its performance in Mobile to drive growth. Despite having favorable characteristics as a Search engine business, it seems appropriately valued at a PEG ratio of approx. 1, particularly as it faces structural constraints due to the macro environment it operates in. Whilst the facts suggest that growth from internet penetration and search queries per user are likely to taper off, Yandex could conceivably find ways to monetize other parts of its ecosystem, such as Cloud, Geo-Located Ads, and others.

However, it is too soon to judge whether these efforts will lead to meaningful revenue growth, particularly since we are unable to break out revenue for these add-on products within the ecosystem. Management has promised more granular disclosures going forward and has reorganized the geolocation services under the Other Bets and Experiments segment instead of staying in the Search segment in Q1. Their reasoning is that the Geolocation business is growing rapidly and may distort Search's financial results if they continued to operate under a single segment. The performance of these ancillary services will be crucial determining whether revenue growth can be sustained as Yandex attempts to monetize users in other ways as Desktop Search revenue growth declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.