Strong Weather Backdrop Not Ample Enough To Propel UNL To Fresh Highs

Investment thesis

While the natural gas fundamental picture remains bearish, following robust weekly injections and strong US supply, bullish weather expectations are likely to sustain the flammable complex in the short-term. In spite of that, I maintain my bearish view on the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (UNL) and anticipate weather developments to be counterbalanced by quick spring nuclear capacity outage unwinding.

Source: Tradingview

UNL – United States 12 Month Natural gas Fund LP

Source: Nasdaq

UNL is directly correlated to the daily changes in the spot price of natural gas delivered at Henry Hub. It measures the average price changes of 12 futures contracts on natural gas traded on the Nymex, containing the near month contract to expire and the contracts for the following 11 months. Besides, the fund spreads its future exposure equally across the nearest 12 contract month in an effort to minimize the impact of contango returns.

In order to reduce incurred rolling costs and limit exposure to expiring natural gas future volatility, the fund’s strategy could prematurely decide to shift its exposition on the next month contract to expire.

According to Bloomberg, the fund top holdings are as follows:

Furthermore, UNL offers an expense ratio of 0.88% and is cheaper than its main competitor (UNG), which applies a fee of 1.29%. However, UNL’s average spread on the last 60-days is equal to 0.75%, compared to just 0.04% for UNG. This is due to UNL’s lower liquidity, totaling on average a daily volume of just $14.6k, versus a massive $26.44m for UNG. In spite of that, UNL’s liquidity conditions are sufficient for individual investors and UNL’s 12 month natural gas future contract exposure provides a broader diversification and lower incurred risks.

US natural gas storage

According to latest EIA report, natural gas storage in the US posted a solid advance on the May 3 – 10 period, up 6.85% (w/w) to 1 653 Bcf. With this second 100+ Bcf build registered in 2019, gas storage seasonality weakens slightly (w/w) compared to 2018 level, establishing in a surplus of 7.5% or 115 Bcf, however the 5-year storage deficit improves, reaching now 18.5% or 374.6 Bcf. Given this and in spite of low end of winter gas inventories, fast advancing storage builds continue to weigh on the natural gas complex and UNL shares for the time being.

Source: EIA

Nevertheless, gas supply-demand equilibrium enhances on the May 9-15 period, EIA shows. During the period, US gas supply steadied to 94.4 Bcf/d, following marginal marketed and dry production lift, up respectively 0.3% (w/w) to 100.5 Bcf/d and 0.2% (w/w) to 89.6 Bcf, but was offset by lower net imports from Canada, down 6% (w/w) to 4.7 Bcf/d.

Meanwhile, aggregate gas demand in the US advanced 1.3% (w/w) to 77 Bcf/d and is now evolving 18.4% below gas supply. This slight increase, attributable to boosting residential gas needs, up 8% (w/w) to 16.2 Bcf/d and moderate Mexican exports lift, up 2.2% (w/w) to 4.7 Bcf/d, has been partly offset by weakening power demand, down 2.8% (w/w) to 24 Bcf/d.

That being said, weather outlook remains supportive in the coming weeks and should provide tailwinds to aggregate gas demand and UNL shares.

Source: Bloomberg

Net speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Latest Commitment of Traders Report on Nymex natural gas futures shows a decline in speculative bets, down 4.91% (w/w) to 74 033 net short contracts, on the May 7 – 14 period, whilst UNL lifted moderately, up 3.1% (w/w) to $10.28 per share.

While net speculative length is clearly in a declining trend since the end of the withdrawal season, this week’s decline is characterized by mounting indecision in the flammable complex. Indeed, during the week, long positioning dipped vigorously, down 6.76% (w/w) to 220 182 contracts, but was partly offset by short coverings, down 4.08% (w/w) to 294 215.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec length decreased nine fold or 66 081 contracts, whereas UNL’s yearly performance declined marginally, down 1.06% to $10.24 per share.

Fundamental developments

In my last article released on April 16, my bearish call on UNL materialized, amid an overall weakening of the natural gas backdrop, sustained by mild temperatures. Going forward and given latest weather developments, two asymmetric air flows are developing over the US which are likely to enhance demand for the flammable commodity in both the power and residential sector. With temperatures expected to hit above average means in the Southeast part of the country and a high probability of lower than normal values in the Rockies on the May 26 – June 1 period, the complex should remain sustained.

Source: National Weather Service

However, spring nuclear capacity outage season quickly unwinds and is now close to reaching its lowest point since the end of February. This will likely offset the recent bullish weather picture and weigh on UNL shares.

Source: EIA

In this context and despite the improving weather backdrop in the US, I maintain my bearish view on UNL, given strong gas fundamental picture, characterized by robust storage injections and a weakening speculative interest for the commodity.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UNL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.