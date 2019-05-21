Volkswagen Ups Its EV Game With Moves Into Lithium Procurement And Battery Cell Manufacturing

Investment thesis

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAPY) is the standout European OEM as far as EVs are concerned. The company has pledged the largest capital commitment of all its peers as it gears up to produce 70 EV models and sell 22m EVs by 2028. In planning this strategy, VW has correctly identified vulnerabilities in its supply chain and has announced a partnership with Northvolt to build a battery plant in Germany. As a hedge against a potential shortfall in lithium, the key ingredient in lithium-ion batteries, VW has signed a 10-year offtake deal with Ganfeng Lithium (1772 HK). Midterm, based on its sustainability ambitions, VW will look to support lithium projects in Central and Southern Europe. There is a short list of economically viable projects in the region, therefore, investors can narrow their investment focus. Beyond Europe, assuming VW applies the same vertical integration philosophy globally, there are strategic lithium projects in the US that investors may want to consider.

Overview

The VW hatchback, the ID.3, has launched and proven to be a success. VW is now looking to EVs as a cornerstone part of its future sales strategy. Given new EU CO2 emission standards, all European OEMs will need to incorporate EVs in a meaningful way in the future or suffer fines. Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) has just announced that they will pool their fleet with Tesla (TSLA) to avoid paying fines potentially as high as US$2.2bn in 2021 and 2022. Longer term (post-2025) the lower cost of batteries and the stand-alone economics of EVs will motivate the switch from ICE vehicles.

Recently, VW released a lithium "manifesto" outlining the importance of lithium for the production of lithium-ion batteries. VW uses the word "sustainable" many times in the document; clearly, this is central to their strategy. The company rightly identifies where the new key OEM focus needs to be - mining, refining and cathode production. This is new territory for OEMs; they're used to a different procurement and manufacturing process.

As all European lithium projects are all still in the exploration/feasibility stage, VW can only look to support projects such as those in time but has for now settled on a long-dated (10-year) MOU with Ganfeng. The volumes or agreed prices were not disclosed. The two companies have also agreed to co-operate in the future regarding recycling and solid-state batteries. There are risks associated with executing such an agreement such as potential Chinese export tariffs and even an outright export ban in the future.

Other than its 50% JV stake in Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC), expected to come into production in 2021/2022, all of Ganfeng's production is located in China. For now, VW must source from where battery grade and quality lithium chemicals are available. Their objective is to house as much of the battery supply chain as they can in Europe (from mine to the battery pack). There are 3 to 4 European lithium projects that warrant further investor attention in my opinion, namely, Infinity Lithium (ASX: INF), Zinnwald/Bacanora (OTC:BCLMF) and Savannah Resources (AIM: SAV). A potential 4th is European Metals Holdings (ASX: EMH), the company is located in the Czech Republic making permitting a more complex process.

There are a number of major hydroxide projects planned for the future in Australia (Tianqi - Kwinana, Albemarle (ALB) - Kemerton and Wodgina, SQM / Wesfarmers/Kidman (OTCPK:KDDRF) - Mt Holland) although Albemarle has already sourced buyers on long-term contracts and Tesla has signed a binding offtake agreement with Kidman for 5,000T per annum for 3 years, with potential extensions. Depending on qualification standards and sample testing, VW could secure additional supply from Australia in the years to come.

There are other hard rock (spodumene concentrate) developers elsewhere in the world (Canada, US, Brazil) that also offer alternatives for VW to consider. The projects likely to garner support are those planning on vertical integration and that include the production of lithium chemicals at or near the mine site. I mention hard rock mines as VW (see below) feels that mining is more future compliant than brine operations. Livent (LTHM) disagrees and Paul Graves, the CEO, felt the energy intensity of spodumene concentrate conversion made mining the inferior choice. His argument is that wind and solar are the main energy sources used for the evaporation of brines. Chemical production from brines face uncertainties re water supply and weather - this may have played a role in VW's selection process.

If VW plans to sell EVs aggressively into the US (the 2nd largest global auto market) in the future then solving the supply chain domestically would be a logical move. Piedmont Lithium (PLL) is the only traditional hard rock project in the US and plans to become a vertically integrated operation producing battery grade hydroxide over time. As the project is located in logistically blessed North Carolina (see my research report) and close to US auto production facilities, it may well be a suitable candidate for VW to support. ioneer's (ASX: INR) Rhyolite Ridge project (see my research report), located in Nevada, is approaching definitive feasibility stage and is targeting 20,000T of lithium carbonate production. Carbonate can be used for NCM 622 (lithium agnostic) and this cathode chemistry may well be prevalent in VW's earlier EV models.

Further expanding its battery supply chain exposure, VW has just announced it will partner with Northvolt to build a 12 GWh battery cell plant in Salzgitter, Germany. The plant can be further expanded to produce 30 GWh per year. VW is also looking to take a minority stake in Northvolt. The initial production output will cover approximately 10% of VW's needs, hence the company will continue to rely on battery supply from Asia.

Other OEMs that have recently signed battery deals are Scania (OTC:SVKBF) with Northvolt and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) signed a 10-year deal with both CATL and LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF). Volvo is targeting EVs to represent 50% of sales by 2025.

Conclusion

VW, in committing to EVs as a strategic part of its sales strategy, has realized the importance of lithium in the battery supply chain and the need to focus on the upstream elements of the supply chain. Namely, mining, chemical processing and cathode production. The availability of battery grade and quality lithium chemicals to satisfy all OEM demand is likely to come into question as cathode/battery cell manufacturers look to source supply prior to construction. VW has stated its midterm goal is to support lithium mining in Central and Southern Europe, 3 to 4 projects have been identified above as possible recipients of this support. In addition, should VW apply the same strategy in the US, there are 2 advancing projects that meet VW's criteria.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.