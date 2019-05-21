Short Gogo Again - Losing Both The Technology Races

Updated revenue guidance and the absence of ATG-NG in the annual report prompted me to write this follow up. Read my first article or you will not understand this paper. SmartSky is now a serious threat to Gogo's (NASDAQ:GOGO) core ATG business while Phasor's technology eliminates Gogo's competitive advantage in the satellite arena. Airlines also formed an alliance to allow them to switch more easily between IFC providers.

I shorted Gogo the first time at ~$5.15 and updated in the comments until I closed the position at an average price of $2.85. Once again, I will update in the comments as new information comes out and let people know when I close the short. I wrote this article after the annual report came out and waited for an opportune time to short and publish. Specifically, Gogo price recently spiked following competitor ENT. Yet, there was no real turnaround, supported by ENT's rapid share price retreat.

1. Financial Situation

Last year, I questioned the economics of Gogo's business model and did not think earnings would improve. This year's guidance points to a 10% reduced revenue, supporting my conclusion:

2. Value of BA segment

I received feedback that I should value the BA segment separately, which might be a profitable standalone business. This doesn't seem credible based on my analysis. Management reports that BA profits are $35m/quarter. How are they calculating this figure? This is my best guess:

$35m = $10m equipment profit + $38m service profit - $13m other costs.

Excluding interest and depreciation, total other costs for Gogo are $68m/quarter. Including depreciation, that figure jumps to $100m. There are 10k BA versus 3k CA/ROW planes. Am I really to believe that BA accounts for just 13% of overhead costs? Or is this creative non-GAAP accounting? If you want to take management's word, then the segment could be worth $1b+ based on current earnings/growth and bulls have a credible case. You'd also have to believe the businesses are separable, which I strongly question. And this ignores SmartSky. On the other hand, if you split overhead costs evenly between BA and the other segments - despite BA having three times as many planes online - the segment isn't actually profitable. This is what I believe.

3. Technology change updates

I mentioned that Phasor was a contender in IFC antenna technology. This prediction came true and they developed a more efficient solution than Gogo's 2ku antenna:

This antenna is clearly thinner and lighter than Gogo's 2ku solution. Eyeballing it, I guess this saves ~$20k/plane/year in fuel burn. While Gogo is starting production with this new tech, the intellectual property appears to be Phasor's. That means Gogo won't capture most of the profits from the new efficiency. It also leaves room for many players to compete with Gogo since it is in Phasor's best interest to be on as many planes as possible. Even if this tech doesn't break the 2ku business - which it might - the next generation assuredly will.

It is possible Gogo owns part of the IP and Phasor cannot sell to anyone else. Even so, I don't think this makes Gogo a healthy company over the medium term. Over the next couple of years, these antennas will be much more efficient and everyone will have access.

Key competitor Viasat (VSAT) could start using this technology or develop a similar one and would have a competitive advantage over Gogo because they also own the highest tech satellites. Their healthier financial situation also gives airlines lower counterparty risk.

4. ATG-NG absent from the 2018 Annual Report and SmartSky

My prior thesis was that ATG-NG was Gogo's most likely path to profitability but that SmartSky was far ahead. I questioned if Gogo could actually compete with similar technology and pointed out risks if they went ahead. It turns out that ATG-NG is no longer part of Gogo's strategy.

The CEO was asked about this in the latest conference call. The response seems like a scattershot of bad excuses. In fact, ATG-NG has completely disappeared from this year's annual report. Last summer, management said that if a competitor (SmartSky) deployed their new ATG network, Gogo would be able to follow up with their own quickly. That turned out to be an empty threat.

SmartSky launch has been slower than previously announced. However, they recently raised another $100m to finish setting up their network. They've also signed up a couple of customers (see here as well). Their business plan will use resellers, meaning multiple companies will suddenly enter the ATG market with superior technology to Gogo's. The reviews seem positive. This will be so devastating for Gogo that I expect Gogo shares to trade below $1 within a year or two, suggesting an 80%+ downside.

5. The Seamless Air Alliance

A band of 23 airlines has come together to form the seamless air alliance. This will give airlines more ability to negotiate with IFC providers, including Gogo. This should put further pressure on Gogo's margins. Their goal is to:

develop standards that will lead to greater commonality of IFC equipment, which currently varies widely between providers. While standardization could help to increase the number of IFC systems offered as linefit options by original equipment manufacturers, it could also simplify things for the retrofit market by making it cheaper and easier to switch one system for another."

Airlines empower themselves with lower switching costs, increasing competition. Also, switching is clearly on their mind. If Phasor sells technology to multiple companies in the future, Gogo wouldn't be able to compete on price since they are saddled with $1.1b debt.

6. Risks

The biggest risk is that Gogo just refinanced on favorable terms. This is plainly a hole in the bear thesis. The large amount involved - $900m - makes me question if I missed something. And no matter what way you cut it, this was very good news for Gogo given the lower interest rate. After extensive study, I believe the analysts just have it wrong this time. They probably valued the company by EBITDA rather than studying the rapidly changing technology. Gogo bonds are a ticking time bomb. I can't identify anything of value that Gogo has, and if so, the debt won't be close to being covered. A large fund should consider shorting those bonds later this year, if possible.

SmartSky could still fail to launch, eliminating the catalyst of further Gogo ATG uninstalls. I don't think the price would spike, so the short could be escaped cheaply. The market ignores the SmartSky threat entirely.

Gogo still spends a lot on R+D. It is still possible they leapfrog Phasor's tech. This risk seems remote given their production partnership. Gogo also might be the only player using this tech and start winning lots of customers again. If so, the new installs might actually be profitable given their pricing power. I really don't think that would matter over a 3-5 year time frame, but the share price could increase as naive investors become excited by short-term improvements.

