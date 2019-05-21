A.O. Smith:  No SEC Investigation Found As Of March 2019, But Risk Is Higher Now

If we are correct, expect that negative material that hit the shares last week will be closely examined.

Activities in or related to China, along with company disclosures of the same, is the likely the starting point.

We believe the risk is now high that the SEC will investigate A.O. Smith.

Note: This is an update to material previously sent to clients on Friday, 17-May-2019. As we were preparing it for broader release, the company issued a press release which is now reflected herein. - PR

Summary and Opinion: We believe the risk is now high that the SEC will investigate A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS). Activities in or related to China, along with company disclosures of the same, is the likely starting point. If we are correct, expect that negative material that hit the shares last week will be closely examined.

Facts of Interest or Concern: On 16-May-2019, a negative analyst report was published on A.O. Smith by J Capital Research's Anne Stevenson-Yang. The stock was down about 8% on the day the report came out. Short seller Spruce Point Capital added its own negative take on the company which was widely circulated. The negative material was heavily focused on company activities in China.

By mid-afternoon on Friday, 17-May-2019, and still during the trading day, A.O. Smith put out a press release rebutting negative claims made against the company. See, “A. O. Smith Sets the Record Straight on J Capital Research Report.” As we go to print with this update, there is no accompanying 8-K.

Our Take: We have no view on the merits of the negative material published or circulating on A.O. Smith nor do we have a view on the company’s response, except to note such high visibility responses can further attract the attention of SEC enforcement officials. Based on our experience, there’s enough here that we would be surprised if the SEC did not investigate.

Below are some of the items that can trigger, or be indicative of ongoing SEC investigative activity. We highlighted those that may now apply to A.O. Smith:

Restatements or accounting problems. Problems with disclosures. Departures/changes in key executive(s). Delayed or amended filings. Missing earnings expectations. High stock price volatility. Audit committee actions. Change of auditor. Cancels or stops having analyst events. Dodges questions or only accepts via email. Controversy enough to draw attention. Negative news stories or analyst reports. Registrations taking too long or pulled. Larger-than-life CEO and/or senior executives. Company does things inconsistent with economic reality.

Clients are invited to contact us anytime to discuss, in total confidence, how to better assess the risks we identify here.

From the Probes Reporter Database: We filed our first Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the SEC on A.O. Smith in Aug-2015, and have researched the company five times since then. Every FOIA response we’ve received, from 18-Aug-2015 to 21-Mar-2019, showed no signs of recent SEC investigative activity. Our full research history appears below.

If we alert you to the existence of an undisclosed SEC investigation – or any response from the SEC – that means we filed an FOIA request on the company in question and have a response, in black-and-white on government letterhead, that supports our statement.

Below is the SEC response history for this company:

18-Aug-2015 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 17-May-2016 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 26-May-2017 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 18-Apr-2018 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found. 21-Mar-2019 FOIA Response No SEC investigative records found.

New SEC investigative activity could theoretically begin or end after the date covered by the latest information in this report, which would not be reflected here.

Documents Acquired Under the Freedom of Information Act: At this time, we have no investigative records in our library from closed SEC investigations of this company.

Notes: The SEC reminds us that its assertion of the law enforcement exemption should not be construed as an indication by the Commission or its staff that any violations of law have occurred with respect to any person, entity, or security. New SEC investigative activity could theoretically begin or end after the date covered by the latest information in this report, which would not be reflected here. The SEC did not disclose the details on investigations referenced herein. All we know is that they somehow pertain to the conduct, transactions, and/or disclosures of the companies referenced above. Companies with undisclosed SEC investigations are maintained on our Watch List of companies with undisclosed SEC investigations.

To learn more about our research process, including how to best use this information in your own decision-making, click here.

Our Terms of Service, relevant disclosures, and other legal notices can be found here.

Copyright Warning and Notice

The works of authorship contained in the accompanying material, including but not limited to all data, design, text, images, charts and other data compilations or collective works are owned by Probes Reporter, LLC or one of its affiliates and may not be copied, reproduced, transmitted, displayed, performed, distributed, rented, sublicensed, altered, or stored for subsequent use, in whole or in part in any manner, without the prior written consent of Probes Reporter, LLC.

Photocopying or electronic distribution of any of the accompanying material or contents without the prior written consent of Probes Reporter, LLC violates U.S. copyright law, and may be punishable by statutory damages of up to $150,000 per infringement, plus attorneys’ fees (17 USC 504 et. seq.). Without advance permission, illegal copying includes regular photocopying, faxing, excerpting, forwarding electronically, and sharing of online access.

Intellectual Property

© 2019 Probes Reporter, LLC. All rights reserved. Probes Reporter®; They Know it. Now You Know It.®; Better Disclosure for Better Decisions®; Disclosure Insight®; and Disclosure Games® are trademarks of Probes Reporter, LLC and are proprietary.

DISCLAIMER

Probes Reporter, LLC is not an investment adviser and does not offer or provide personalized investment advice. The information in our reports and appearing on ProbesReporter.com is not a solicitation connected to any security. The information we provide is obtained from company submissions and our own Freedom of Information requests made to the Securities and Exchange Commission. No representation or warranty is made as to the timeliness or completeness of any information found in our reports or on ProbesReporter.com.

Probes Reporter does not adopt the truth or falsity of the contents of any of the documents or filings referred to on this website, and no conclusion of wrongdoing should be inferred from the fact that an investigation has been initiated by the SEC. Probes Reporter is not the guarantor of any investment and cannot be held liable for any losses or expenses incurred as a result of reliance upon any information contained herein, and ProbesReporter.com is not a substitute for your own due diligence, which may include advice from an investment professional.

With few exceptions, Probes Reporter, LLC prohibits its employees and principals from trading of any kind in any individual public company securities, or derivatives thereof, on any company on which production of any new research report has commenced. Such prohibitions shall remain in place until either 5 days after the individual research report has been published or its production otherwise ceases.

Probes Reporter, LLC does not engage in investment banking activities or take any security positions, except those necessary for routine corporate treasury functions

Our full trading policy, along with our Terms of Service, relevant disclosures, and other legal notices can be found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.