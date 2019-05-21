Calumet Specialty Products Partners' 1st Quarter: A Clearer, Bullish Financial Picture Is Appearing

Longer term, the company appears to be headed for financial solvency by the end of 2021.

Calumet's 2nd quarter is shaping up to be similar to the 4th quarter of 2018.

In this article, we add to our increasing belief that Calumet Specialty Products Partners' (NASDAQ:CLMT) has a bright future with an extremely undervalued stock price. We believe that there are factors worth of profits for the patient. (Our name is more than a name.) Our revenue model once again predicted reasonably close Calumet's 1st Quarter financial performance making this the second quarter in a row. Are we on to something or too presumptuous?

For us predicting closely timed, quarter over quarter, financial performance is the first critical leg. The second leg is adding viable market sense to predict long-term performance. In several past articles, we badly missed quarter over quarter financial predictions leaving major questions about what might be expected in Calumet's future. Maybe we have solved that issue. We will first look at the 1st quarter result, predict a thus far 2nd quarter EBITDA and finally look at the next 1-3 years.

1st Quarter Results And Comparison

In a past article, we predicted the 1st quarter performance. With the result now reported, the table below compares our estimate with the actual.

1st Quarter Comparison (EBITDA in Millions) Specialty Fuels Total Our Estimate $45-50 $25-30* $70-80*** Actual $50 $10** $60 Difference $0 -$15 -$15

*Estimated $10 million non-cash RINs credit.

** Missing non-cash RINs credits expected in the 2nd Quarter.

*** We should note that our fuel calculation used $12 WTI/WCS spread with the actual reported by Calumet was $9. At $9, our estimate dropped $5 million to $20-25 million. When removing the $10 million for RINs, our estimate is close.

Yes, Fuels is still an issue, but errors are disappearing. We are comfortable with providing estimates going forward.

We also estimated the cash flow at $20 million. The actual number was $27 million from operations. Calumet's cash remained unchanged, with the company buying $23 million worth of 2021 bonds on the open market.

2nd Quarter Thus Far Guesses

Thus far, the second quarter results appear significantly better than 1st quarter. The company provided a slide for guidance included below.

With respect to Specialty, the 2nd quarter results for the last three years are: $55 million, $67 million, and $60 million. Unplanned outages negatively impacted this quarter for 2018 by $7 million. We also estimated higher crude prices negatively impacted the results by $3 million. With growth since 2nd quarter 2018 and stable crude oil prices, our estimate based on minimal headwinds is $70 million.

Fuels is always hard to estimate. This estimate starts with last quarter's result at $10 million. The adjustments listed in the second table are based on quarter to quarter changes in the key Fuels spreads. The first table includes our multipliers.

Value of Different Crack Spreads and Feeds (70,000 b/d total) Percent of Feeds Value by Quarter (Millions/$1) GC 2-1-1 100% $5.0 WTI/Midland 30% $1.5- WTI/WCS 35% $1.5+

Fuels Spreads Adjustments (Millions) WTI/WCS WTI/Midland GC 2-1-1 Total Difference Last Quarter $9 $0, 15,000 $17 2nd Quarter $11.5 $3.5, 15,000 $23 Difference $2.5 $3.5 $6 Multiplier $1.5 * See the calculation below $5.0 $Difference $3.0 ** $4.0 $30 $35

* (15,000 barrels/day * 90 days * $3.5 * 0.80) = $4.0 million

** The 5,000 barrel/day WCS hedged at $34 was ignored.

Adding the $35 million from the spread improvements to last quarter's $10 million generates a rough estimate of $45 million.

Self-Help is not included. Adding the two estimates together equals $115 million. We estimate the 2nd quarter, if the spreads continue, at $100-115 million. We aren't considering the non-cash RIN credits, if the EPA grants any.

A Long-Term Expectation

At the last conference, management laid out with great clarity its business strategy. There are three very clear objectives listed from highest to lowest order of priority:

Maximize EBITDA

Decrease Debt

Asset Sell Only at Outrageously Inflated Prices

The target of the three strategies is to lower its net leverage ratio last reported at 4.9.

Our long-term expectation includes EBITDA from the three primary sources: Specialty, Fuels, and Self-Help. Calumet's expectation for Specialty ending last year was $200 million or more. When excluding all of the outages and other exceptional losses during last year, it did perform at $200 million.

A calculation is required for Fuels. In our view, this requires defining the long-term values for several hedges. We expect WCS/WTI to gravitate to the general market belief of $17-20 and Midland/WTI at $0. Presently, one hedge, Midland/WTI, expires in this quarter. Our long-term estimate subtracts off the worth for that hedge. The following slide shows the company's current hedge positions.

Our daily collection of the GC 2-1-1 spread beginning in the March quarter of 2017 averaged $19. This spread does vary directly with the price of crude oil. With major increases or decreases, this spread will follow. (For April and May of this year, it averaged $23.)

The next table contains our long-term calculations for Fuels.

Fuels Long-term Estimate (Millions) Spread Difference Multiplier Total Midland/WTI Adjustment $11 @ 8,000 * See Calculation Below -$7 WCS/WTI Adjustment $18 vs. $9 $9 $1.5 $14 GC 2-1-1 Adjustment $19 vs. $17 $2 $5.0 $10 1st Quarter Fuels $10 Long-Term Estimate. $27

(8,000 barrels/day * 90 days * $12 * 0.80) = $7.0 million

The company expects an addition $100 million of Self-Help saving shown in the following slide.

The following table contains a possible cash flow analysis for the next three years.

Cash Analysis 2019-2021 (Millions) 2019 2020 2021 Total Base Specialty $200 $220 $240 $660 Fuels $110 $120 $130 $360 Self-Help $30 $30 $35 $100 Total $340 $370 $405 $1105 Capital + Interest $185 $185 $180** Cash Flow $155 $185 $225 Net Debt* $1425 $1240 $1015 Net Debt/EBITDA 4.2 3.4 2.5 Dividend *** $1.75

*The beginning debt in 2019 was $1.58 billion minus capital leases and miscellaneous debt.

** Interest expense will be reduced by some nominal amount.

*** There are approximately 82 million shares outstanding. Assumed 60% of the free cash flow would be used for a dividend.

A guess for the stock price based on a 5% yield is $35 or approximately an order of magnitude higher than today's $4s.

A Final Matter: Specialty Vs. Fuels

Two opinions describing Calumet's future business structure seem to clash. One wants a Specialty-only company, the other both Specialty and Fuels. We reside in the second camp, for both. It seems so clear. The company can only divest itself from the Great Falls refinery. At $19 GC 2-1-1 crack spread, it appears to us that the Fuels business is neutral at best without Great Falls. With Calumet continuing to own the Great Falls refinery, Fuels EBITDA increases from roughly a $0 EBITDA to $100 million a year plus. Calumet gains the ability to pay a reasonable dividend plus save for future M&A.

Also, Fuels and Specialty together in itself provides a business buffer. When crude oil pricing is down, Fuels performance will negatively follow, but Specialty's performance improves. With the opposite, Fuels provides a positive buffer for the decreased performance from Specialty. This is a natural buffering business position, a position which helps ensure steady dividends.

In the End

Calumet remains, in our view, a hidden gem with extreme growth potential possibly paying a dividend as early as mid-2021. The major risk is still its debt is too much for the existing EBITDA. We also are concerned about how really additive the yearly Self-Help savings are. There are supposed to be additive, but in the past, it was questionable. Our approach to predicting future EBITDA growth should help investors decide what the real growth risks might be and how to predict cash flows with some level of certainty a few quarters ahead. Being ahead of the market can increase profits.

