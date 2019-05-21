Owens & Minor: Q1 Not Nearly Enough To Support Turnaround Hopes

The clock is ticking - and with that in mind the quarter doesn't look nearly strong enough.

But the long-running problems here aren't fixed, or close - and there's little evidence to suggest that will change.

Owens & Minor (OMI) clearly now is a turnaround play. As OMI shares crashed over the last two-plus years, there were hopes along the way that the business would stabilize, or that OMI shares were too cheap, or that the dividend would provide support. Those hopes unfortunately are gone at this point: margins continue to shrink, the dividend has been slashed to a penny a year, and declining earnings have undercut the 'too cheap' case for OMI shares.

The case for a turnaround has allowed OMI stock to stabilize at least in recent weeks. Shares even bounced double-digits the day after Q1 earnings earlier this month, a report that seemed decent at least in the context of analyst expectations.

But those gains have been lost since: OMI closed Friday below pre-earnings levels, and only about 10% above the 28-year low the stock hit last month. And the report, while not as dire as those of past quarters, suggests more trouble ahead. Turnaround hopes aren't dashed yet, but the long-running issue here remains: O&M's margins are collapsing to the point that its ability to even service its debt appears in significant doubt.

Nothing in the numbers or commentary from O&M - or its biggest competitor - suggests that issue is close to getting fixed. Until it does, OMI is going to remain on a path to zero - with the risk of getting there much quicker than investors may realize.

Q1 Numbers

In recent years, Owens & Minor has posted several huge earnings misses and routinely pulled down full-year guidance. In that context, a mixed Q1 report looks like a modest step in the right direction. EPS did miss consensus by $0.03, but revenue growth of 3.7% year-over-year actually was a bit better than Street estimates. And O&M reiterated full-year guidance of $0.60-$0.75 in adjusted earnings per share.

Looking closer, however, the quarter looks concerning. All of the revenue growth, and then some, came from last year's acquisition of Halyard, which O&M begins to lap in Q2. Backing out the $189 million in revenue contributed (net of intercompany eliminations), sales dropped over 4% year-over-year. In Global Solutions - the core distribution business - revenue declined 4.7%. That follows organic revenue declines for the entire business of 5%+ in 2018 and 6%+ the year before. Sales may have come in within expectations, but the trend clearly continues to head in the wrong direction.

The bigger problem - as has been the case for some time - is in terms of margins. Margin compression has been the key driver in the plunge in O&M's earnings - and the OMI stock price:

source: author via OMI press releases and filings. 2018 numbers exclude executive severance costs of $7.3 million. 2019 numbers based on guidance given in Q4 earnings slides

The trend is getting worse. In Global Solutions (again, the distribution business), operating income fell 43% year-over-year. Operating margins in the segment dropped from 1.57% to just 0.94%. I had speculated after Q4 that the distribution business had lost half of its margins in three years (the acquisitions and a change in segment reporting make comparisons inexact) and Q1 results seem to support that analysis. O&M has changed its segment reporting, but it lost 31 bps of margin in Global Solutions last year - a compression which, added back to revised Q1 2018 results, suggests margins, on a percentage basis, have fallen by exactly 50% in just two years.

It's worth remembering as well that Halyard and Byram - on which Owens & Minor spent over $1 billion combined - were higher-margin businesses. Byram appears to be performing well, at least according to management commentary, yet its accretive contribution to Global Solutions has been overrun by weakness in the legacy business. Meanwhile, on the product side, the news might be even worse.

Halyard represented about two-thirds of revenue in the first quarter. It had ~8% EBITDA margins at the time of acquisition. In Q1 2018, EBITDA margins for O&M's product business were over 10%. Combined, for Q1 2019, Global Products EBITDA margins were less than 6%, which suggests something like a 300 bps compression. EBIT margins were even worse, shrinking dramatically from 9%+ to 2.23%.

Management had cited potential input cost headwinds back on the Q3 call in late October, which might explain some of the margin contraction. But likely not all - and indeed O&M hasn't called out input costs after either of the last two quarters.

More importantly, the broad trend in terms of margins not only held in Q1, but accelerated. As the chart above shows, it's a decade-long problem. O&M spent over $1 billion on acquisitions to try and arrest the decline somewhat, and I've estimated in the past that the buys should have provided a ~50 bps tailwind to consolidated EBIT margins. Yet those margins continue to compress - and now not only in the distribution business, but on the product side as well.

Simply put, if that trend continues, O&M is going into restructuring, and shareholders will be wiped out. Pre-tax margins this year are likely going to come in around 0.5%, maybe a few basis points higher. O&M likely will close the year with a leverage ratio well over 6x EBITDA. That combination means there's no room left for further compression. Margins have to stabilize - but the Q1 numbers show performance on that front getting worse, not better.

Turnaround Hopes

To be sure, the trend can change. OMI isn't definitively going to zero. But one of the long-running issues has been that at $35 or at $3.50, the bull case for OMI has always required margin declines to stabilize. Owens & Minor hasn't been able to drive that stabilization, or even come close, which colors expectations that it can somehow do so going forward.

History aside, Q1 wasn't particularly inspiring in terms of driving confidence that better times are on the way. On the conference call, new CEO Ed Pesicka clearly picked up the same theme as chairman (and then-interim CEO) Robert Sledd had on the Q4 call, framing recent sales weakness as a result of poor service - a theoretically fixable problem. In response to those challenges (at least in part), Pesicka opened his prepared remarks by noting that he had met with the leaders of multiple customers - who in total account for roughly 20% of annual sales.

The efforts seem to be bearing some fruit: Pesicka noted that the company already had "closed on incremental business that may bring us up to $100 million in revenue". The CEO also claimed that service levels have improved, which in his telling can address the revenue problems seen in 2017 and 2018.

The problem, however, is quite simple: revenue weakness isn't the only problem here. And while $100 million in opportunities sounds impressive, those meetings "may" have added at most 1% to revenue - which has been falling mid-single-digits for over two years now. Obviously, revenue weakness doesn't help, particularly given the importance of scale in the distributor model. But the larger issue - one that predates the supposed service problems in 2017 and 2018 - is pricing pressure.

Yet Pesicka did not mention margins or pricing one time in his remarks (nor in the Q&A). And his plan for what needs to change going forward hardly sounds all that innovative. The new CEO told listeners that "I've been frank about what needs to change so that we can further stabilize our business". Pesicka's list hardly seems like much to be frank about:

"we need to drastically increase our intensity. We must also maintain a firm focus on serving our customers, while running our business effectively and efficiently".

"we must continue to develop our teammates"

"we will have a higher level of accountability and authority to honor our commitments"

"we will improve our ability to leverage the vast amount of data that we collect to serve our customers"

"we are operating at a renewed sense of confidence...[that] we are one company"

"we are laying the foundation for sustained growth and improved cash flow"

This is, as is all too often the case, a turnaround plan that basically says "we're just going to do things better". There is no mention of the very real pressures facing the health care industry as a whole - which are making their way into Owens & Minor's pricing.

And that's the biggest worry here. The erosion in margins is not just an Owens & Minor problem. Competitor Cardinal Health (CAH) generates roughly 50% higher revenue in its Medical segment; its profits are down 13% through the first three quarters of its fiscal 2019, including a 22% decline in fiscal Q3. CAH shares too have come under pressure, dropping by half in roughly three and a half years. Investors clearly are pricing in a very different operating environment for both companies (though CAH admittedly is seeing impact in its pharmaceutical business as well); yet Pesicka literally never mentioned a single reason why that might be, how O&M planned to adapt.

More of the same - even a 'better' more of the same - is not the answer here. Nothing Pesicka had to say in the quarter suggests he has an answer. In fact, it appears that he hasn't yet addressed the core problem.

Where OMI Goes From Here

O&M's decision to reiterate guidance was an interesting one. Pesicka might have had a chance - a la Larry Culp at General Electric (GE) - to get all the bad news out in his first quarter and reset expectations to a point where O&M could underpromise and overdeliver.

Instead, that guidance looks to be at significant risk. After Q1, guidance implies Q2-Q4 EPS of $0.58-$0.73 against $0.72 last year. The Q4 comparison should be easy, as O&M didn't exclude executive severance from its non-GAAP results; but the company also will see ~$0.09 in higher interest expense offset much of the benefit of comparing against a ~$0.12 severance impact.

What guidance suggests is that margin pressure is going to moderate significantly - and quickly. There's little evidence as yet to see that occurring. Cardinal predicted ongoing pricing pressures on its Q3 call. O&M didn't give much reason for optimism on its Q1 call. For it's worth, a nine-analyst consensus is at $0.60 at the moment - the absolute low end of the range - with the highest estimate at $0.68. And analysts haven't exactly been on top of the story here: consensus was over $1 90 days ago.

What happens if, as appears likely, O&M has to drop guidance again? A cut may be priced in to some extent. But the concerns start building if that happens. Pesicka admitted that the company had lost an unnamed major customer, which follows the loss of Kaiser Permanente back in 2016. That creates a potential headwind to 2020 results - and a debt maturity looms in September 2021.

Those bonds are trading at a 10% YTM at the moment - which suggests a not-immaterial risk of a restructuring within the next two-plus years. The 2024s are even cheaper, and yield almost 11%. It's not hard to see why: net debt is over 7x trailing twelve-month EBITDA at the moment. That figure should come in as the year goes on, particularly since Q1 free cash flow was sharply negative owing to working capital movements. But EBITDA may come down with debt; even ~flat profits, as guided, still likely suggest a mid-6x leverage ratio at year end.

Simply put, that's untenable. CFO Robert Snead, in the Q&A of the call, said the company was looking at asset securitizations to help the balance sheet - but noted that the benefit would come from lower financing costs, not reduced leverage. Lower interest expense can help free cash flow, which can drive that deleveraging - but if margin pressure overwhelms those benefits, as seems likely, a few million dollars in interest savings aren't changing the story here.

And that's the broad point: nothing is changing the story here beyond stabilized pricing and margins. If O&M cannot reverse the trend - and relatively quickly - the $1.7 billion in debt will be simply too much, and the equity will be wiped out. Unfortunately, there's nothing in Q1 numbers or commentary to inspire much confidence in margins improving - which makes it nearly impossible to have much, if any, confidence in OMI stock.

