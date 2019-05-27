Real Estate 'Moneyball'

Between 1999 and 2006, the Oakland Athletics reached the playoffs five times and realized winning records each year, while having among the lowest payrolls in professional baseball. During that eight-year stretch, the A's opening day payroll was just 40% of the average for the five highest paid teams. And, while they only advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs once, they went the full distance in the four years they lost, with three of those 4-3 series coming against the Yankees and the Red Sox, perennially two of the highest paid teams in the sport. In 2002, on their way to eclipsing the elusive 100-game win mark, the A's won a remarkable 20 straight games, an American League record that ranked as the longest winning streak in modern baseball. Meanwhile, other teams having similar financial limitations struggled to finish .500.

The approach that the cash-strapped Oakland Athletics took to achieve this impressive record relied on the use of Sabermetrics, which were essentially novel and seldom-applied statistics devised by Bill James, a devotee and prolific producer of baseball analytics. The A's aim in incorporating statistical analytics into decision-making was to overcome natural biases, instead looking to employ an evidence-based approach to assembling a winning team. Common biases could overestimate the importance of traditional baseball metrics, such as batting averages, earned run averages, errors and stolen bases, or, without question, player physical appearances or skills that evoke comparisons to Hall of Fame inductees. The successful approach taken by the Oakland A's and its general manager, Billy Beane, was groundbreaking and has been widely employed to varying degrees by professional sports teams ever since. The story of the A's repeated successes garnered attention and later gained acclaim from the best-selling book, also made into a film, "Moneyball, The Art of Winning an Unfair Game" by Michael Lewis, who coined the term.

"Moneyball" and Real Estate

The road to "Moneyball" began between 1971 and 1984 with the work of two collaborating Israeli psychologists, Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman, who sought to explore human irrationality. In the process, they disproved one of the essential historic tenets of economic theory, giving rise to the field of behavioral economics and spawning all sorts of evidence-based disciplines, from medicine to business. Billy Beane would later hire a Harvard-educated economics major and sports enthusiast who had been influenced by behavioral economics and by the work of Kahneman and Tversky. And, in the middle of the Oakland A's eight-year winning run, just weeks after their record-setting 2002 season, Daniel Kahneman, a psychologist, won the Nobel Prize in Economics. Amos Tversky would certainly have shared the Nobel but for his death six years earlier.

It is hardly a reach to draw comparisons between the selection of professional athletes and real estate investing. To start with, most of us have experiences either playing or watching sports, just as we have experiences working and living in real estate. That means that we all have opinions and biases. Just walk into the office of virtually any pension fund in America and start to count the awe-inspiring photographs of real estate they hold. Having lead several publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), I can tell you that REIT corporate presentations are likewise generally loaded with breathtaking real estate photography designed to evoke desire. You simultaneously want to own the real estate and are proud to be associated with a company or pension fund that could own such magnificent assets. You equate the architecture, location, and beauty you see with scarcity and value. You link value to marketability and you link both to high investor return potential. You have just fallen prey to what Kahneman and Tversky would call the "availability heuristic", which is to say that you have based your conclusion on loosely recalled, quickly accessed anecdotal information that you have misjudged for conclusive data analysis.

Defining the Goals

When the Oakland Athletics began to undertake statistical player analysis, their aim was to compile complementary athletes to realize playoff-caliber teams. Part of the goal was to employ Bill James' Sabermetrics to predict the ability of players to get on base. Essentially, Billy Beane and his staff hoped that their deliberate player selection process would buy runs that would translate into wins and playoff appearances. The important first step in the employment of any evidence-based strategy is to define the outcomes and goals that you want to achieve.

Successful long-term real estate investing is no different from winning in any other investment pursuit. Companies that win create the most shareholder value. More than this, they create the most shareholder value relative to the original cost of shareholder equity. The spread between enterprise value and what it cost a company to create that value is called Market Value Added, or MVA, and accrues to the benefit of shareholders. So, winning over the long term means to realize market-leading compound annual MVA growth. Or, if viewed on a risk-adjusted basis, MVA growth could be measured employing similar equity valuation multiples across companies. With public real estate companies, given frequent modest differences in corporate leverage, common-sizing equity multiples might be sufficient. However, one might also common-size entire capital structures to assess risk-adjusted MVA growth performance.

To achieve market-leading compound MVA growth alone is insufficient as a goal. This is because MVA is an outcome of EVA, or Economic Value Added, which is a term first introduced by G. Bennett Stewart in a book called "The Quest for Value". The idea of EVA is simple: produce more returns than your cost of capital and your company will be worth more than it cost to make, with all of that created value accruing to shareholders. In 1999, I created and introduced a complementary formula, called the V-FormulaSM that was designed to illustrate the same thing as EVA, but in relative, as opposed to absolute measures of return. In other words, where EVA arrives at a dollar amount of shareholder value created, the V-Formula results in a return on equity that can be benched against a cost of equity target. The idea is the same, but using a relative approach makes corporate comparisons simpler.

The V-Formula[1]

The V-Formula has six variables that translate into three corporate efficiencies at the hand of leadership: Operating, asset, and capital efficiency collectively combine in various forms to achieve shareholder equity rates of return. So, to realize a return greater than your cost of capital is a function of an economic model that integrates sales volume, product pricing, operating costs, controlled investment spending, and capitalization choices. MVA, is simply the cumulative value shareholders have earned by having invested in a company having realized sustained EVA over its history. The compound annual growth rate of MVA basically equates to the pace of annual EVA contribution.

Our goal became to realize equity rates of return that exceeded our long-term cost of equity estimate and thereby to also be a leader in realizing compound MVA growth. Billy Beane wanted to buy wins. We wanted to buy market-leading compound MVA growth. More than that, we wanted to be a leader in realizing risk-adjusted MVA creation outperformance.

Enter Cognitive Bias

The "availability heuristic" is one of many types of cognitive bias, through which assumptions or hypotheses are readily deemed factual. Pervasive examples of false conclusions arising from cognitive bias include the notion that men inherit baldness from their mothers or that you can see the Great Wall of China from the International Space Station or that the dark side of the moon is fixed or that a year equates to seven dog years. Given our collective familiarity with real estate, the commercial real estate markets are naturally loaded with equally false conclusions arising from cognitive biases. Since I am engaged in net lease real estate investing, I will offer five examples of cognitive bias - driven falsehoods that stand out in our market:

You can't achieve higher risk-adjusted rates of return through higher investment cap rates. Investment grade tenants are safer and offer superior risk-adjusted rates of return. Real estate investments in larger markets deliver safer of better risk-adjusted returns. "A" quality real estate delivers safer of better risk-adjusted returns. Net lease investment quality is determinable from a listing of tenants and real estate addresses.

None of the above is true and there exists no academic support that I know of for any of these hypotheses as they pertain to net lease real estate investing. If you consider the first hypothesis alone, the conclusion would be that it's virtually impossible to realize net lease Alpha or comparative MVA compound growth outperformance.

When I first started to raise capital from pension funds in the 1980s, I was struck by their real estate investment process, which was heavily centered on property physical type portfolio diversity that centered on the four food groups of core institutional real estate: Office, multi-family, retail and industrial. Whereas these same investors tended to take a more financially-centered approach with their equity and fixed income investments, I rarely saw any emphasis on real estate investment return attributes. The physicality of real estate simply overwhelmed the notion of investment return characteristics. Hence, the implication that returns emanate from real estate values, with a benefit delivered by property type diversity. Later, when we took STORE Capital (STOR) public on November 17, 2014, this notion still prevailed. A day following the STORE IPO, another company went public in the largest REIT IPO of the year. That company had less cash flow, less cash flow growth and more relative debt than STOR. Yet, the company traded at approximately 75% more than STORE's equity valuation multiple. The difference: STORE owned 850 net lease real estate properties leased to unrated middle market tenants and the other firm held 12 Class A office buildings located predominantly in New York City and having many well-known tenant names. The "availability heuristic" is indeed powerful and pervasive.

What follows is select information from the prospectuses of STORE and the Class A Office REIT, together with dividend yield information based upon 2015 results.

Over the ensuing four years, STORE Capital's Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) growth enabled the company to raise its dividend by a cumulative 32%, while the quarterly dividend of the Class A Office REIT would remain flat until a 5.3% raise in October 2018. One dollar invested in STOR would end up producing a cumulative return of 83.6%, compared to a cumulative loss of 12.75% for the office REIT shareholders. Changes in share prices drove much of the performance differential, with STORE's AFFO-driven share price rising by close to 48%, versus a nearly 23% decline in share value for the Class A Office REIT.

Comparative performance aside, it would be incorrect to suggest that STORE Capital's relative outperformance, driven by superior financial metrics that were evident at the outset, altered the "availability heuristic" landscape. Four years after their respective IPO's, The Class A Office REIT's relative valuation multiple at the end of 2018, based on estimated Adjusted Funds from Operations per share, remained more than 60% higher than STORE with a dividend yield that was about 38% less. There continues to be an investor preference for trophy real estate, with an accompanying implicit notion that comparative underlying real estate valuations are suggestive of relative expected risk-adjusted return performance.

Net Lease "Sabermetrics"

Starting in 1999, we began to evaluate the performance of our single tenant net lease and mortgage investments relative to all sorts of variables. Extensive collaborative work done by the fixed income research groups of two investment banking firms helped clarify our view of risk. We evaluated the relationship between our portfolio lease contract performance and dozens of demographic variables, measures of tenant quality, measures of alignments of interest and measures of the profitability of the businesses conducted at the real estate locations we held. We even had extensive traffic count data to use. At the time, we had a number of real estate appraisers on staff and had developed a quantitative scoring system to grade properties from "A" to "C". Our "A" sites tended to have elevated traffic counts, easier access and better street visibility, among other factors.

Our early findings came to influence our behavior to this day. First, what we did not see: There were no meaningful relationships of demographic variables or traffic counts to real estate investment performance. Upon reflection, there is a clear rationale for this lack of correlation: Not all our tenants required the same demographics or traffic count characteristics to succeed. Likewise, our studies showed that there was sparse evidence that site grades had any pronounced impact on the frequency of vacancies. And, since "A" sites tend to cost more than "B" sites, which tend to cost more than "C" sites, rental recovery rates did not really have a correlation to site grades either. Our recoveries were roughly proportional to our cost.

From these earliest lease performance studies, there are three findings that we use to this day:

Property level profitability. The profitability of the business operations at the properties we owned was found to be highly predictive of our profit center real estate investment performance. In one of the studies, the default multiplier for locations having a 1:1 fixed charge coverage ratio or less was approximately 10 times more than for a property having a coverage ratio of 3:1 or better. But, even more, property-level profitability was found to also be a predictor of added recoveries ranging from 10% to as much as 30%, depending on the study.

The findings regarding the importance of unit-level profitability are important. First, it turns out that the financial performance of the business conducted within free-standing net leased assets says a great deal about demographics, traffic counts and property quality. Unit-level performance is an all-encompassing variable. Actually, it turns out that this variable is statistically more important than corporate credit. For instance, in an article I authored in 2017[2], a Ba3 company (which approximates the rough credit rating average of U.S. middle market companies) is just under 7 times riskier than a company having an A3 rating, which is about as high a rating as single free-standing net lease real estate tenants command. That multiple entails a ten-year look and so accounts for the fact that A3 tenants can be expected to migrate to unrated or sub-investment-grade about 44% over a ten-year timeframe. This may surprise you, but keep in mind that tenants are not running their companies for their noteholders. In fact, when you consider this notion, service and retail tenants have a higher potential of having their credit ratings migrate away from investment-grade since credit ratings for such companies tend to be optional. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for banks, insurance companies, utilities, REITs, or other large concerns that depend heavily on credit ratings for their competitiveness and whose results are included within the credit migration statistics.

Why is unit-level profitability so much more important as a long-term risk benchmark than corporate credit? There is one basic reason for this: The unit pays the rent. This simple fact is borne out nearly every time a real-estate-intensive company becomes insolvent. In bankruptcy, businesses have the option to affirm or reject leases and they generally use that right to shutter unprofitable locations. This foundational legal construct illustrates that the profit center real estate held by investors is the true source of their rent payments, whereas the corporate credit is merely a backstop. The conclusion we see from differences in risk multipliers between highly profitable and less profitable locations is that they reflect a proxy for the probability differences of bankruptcy lease rejection in the event of insolvency.

Comparing relative default expectations predicted by unit-level performance does not provide the entire picture. If more profitable properties also have higher levels of recovery, then the effective risk difference when evaluating loss potential between a 3:1 covering property and a 1:1 covering asset would rise to between 11 and 13 times, versus just 7 times from the relative credit risk difference between an A3 and Ba3 companies alone. Lease performance pertains to more than simply the probability of tenant insolvency and lease rejection. Tenants also have options to terminate leases upon their expiration, which also means that less profitable assets are less likely to be renewed. Understanding the relative risk of loss associated with determinative variables like unit-level profitability is key to realizing superior risk-adjusted rates of return.

Property Replacement Cost. The early studies we conducted in 1999 and 2000 found that our investment in real estate relative to its "as new" replacement cost was meaningfully correlated to investment risk. Real estate replacement cost today is almost a quaint valuation notion to which few people pay attention. There are three methods of valuation applied within a MAI-compliant appraisal, of which replacement cost is generally the least emphasized. Often, this is because replacement values fall far behind the valuations derived from the income and comparable approaches. This fact helps explain why Walgreens and CVS have been appealing property taxes nationwide as developers and subsequent owners have sold their locations for multiples of the actual property development costs.

The earliest studies we conducted on our net lease portfolios pointed to a correlation between low real estate investment amounts relative to replacement cost and lease performance. The studies also suggested that there was a correlation between low investment amounts relative to replacement cost and our expected recovery, should the property become vacant. Of course, vacancies can occur due to tenant insolvency or a failure to renew a lease upon expiration. Having seen some of the prices paid by investors for properties leased to brand name or investment-grade tenants, I often shudder to think about their vacant residual values. When this occurs, such investors will learn a bit late that replacement cost, or the "third wheel" of real estate valuation, was far more important than they knew.

Alignments of interest. Many leases are heavily one-sided in favor of the tenant. In fact, it is not uncommon for brand name or investment-grade tenants to write their own leases. One-sided provisions might include the ability to assign, close or sublease a property. Often, landlords retain responsibility for the integrity of the roof and structure. In the event of tenant insolvencies, such divergences of interest and more can come to the surface. Tenants will want to close or modify the rents on unprofitable locations. In business terms, they will want to exercise their "put" options on properties they don't want and retain the rents and locations on the properties they do want. Poor alignment of interest can cost you money.

With our earliest investments largely made in net lease real estate employed by smaller businesses, we often sought personal guarantees from the majority shareholders to minimize conflicts and forge better alignments of interest. Anecdotally, I can recall few times where the presence of personal guarantees represented material external credit support resulting in added cash payments to us. But I can recall many times where the presence of guarantees promoted tenant cooperation that was important to the achievement of better recovery outcomes. So, in our early performance studies, we were not surprised to see that the presence of guarantees could enhance average recoveries by as much as 20%.

With less ability today to garner personal guarantees from our tenants, who tend to be larger, we have made extensive use of another important tool to forge an alignment of interest: Master leases. Master leases, in which a single lease document covers multiple properties, represent the sole effective documentation means to assure multiple property investment diversity. Tenants often have profitability variability across the locations they operate, with such variability changing from year to year. So, by forging an alignment of interest through a master lease, a landlord can be less concerned with the performance of individual assets and instead look to the performance of the diverse pool of real estate.

Getting to the Heart of the Matter in Four Steps

With some background regarding our early historic net lease investment risk findings that we carry through to this day, we can embark on a high-level view of risk-adjusted return evaluation. Let's begin with looking at the probability of net lease contract defaults.

Next, we turn to predicting lease contract recovery, which might look something like this:

Given predicted lease contract default and recovery probability, you can then estimate the predicted annual loss rate:

Finally, you can compute your predicted unleveraged net lease investment rate of return, which is driven by your gross rate of return and your expected loss rate:

Comparing expected unleveraged rates of return enables an estimate of relative risk-adjusted rates of return, which lies at the true heart of this exercise. Of course, the long-term proof rests in our relative annual compound MVA growth. STORE's shareholder rates of return will be dominated by our relative risk-adjusted real estate investment performance but will also be substantially impacted by portfolio additions and economic gains from real estate dispositions. Lease performance can also be impacted by changing tenant industry fundamentals, which speaks to the importance of portfolio composition and diversity.

Real Estate "Sabermetrics" Progression

Our version of net lease investing "Sabermetrics" has evolved from our earliest statistical research in 1999. For instance, we highly value the spreads we realize between the lease rates we earn and those prevalent auction market lease rates. If we can achieve lease yields that exceed those in the brokered auction marketplace, then we are starting out with a greater potential for higher risk-adjusted rates of return, while also implicitly having a greater margin of error that stands to improve recovery potential. A second factor we are incorporating is a more thorough evaluation of tenant credit stacks to estimate the level of credit obligations that are inferior to our claims. Such analysis allows us to elevate the precision of our quantitative estimate of tenant credit quality. Over time, we expect to add to our quantitative investment metrics to better estimate loss potential and therefore our ability to realize superior investment risk-adjusted rates of return.

Beyond investment metrics, we have also come to appreciate the importance of tenant and industry diversity. Having a portfolio comprised of thousands of properties provides a different investment perspective than that of an investor having a very few real estate properties that comprise a meaningful proportion of investable assets. Given a frequent lack of extensive private investor real estate diversity, a resultant common cognitive bias is to want to evaluate each investment, with an emphasis on its value and marketability. This is the reason for a complementary bias to want to know each address and occupant of each property STORE or other real estate companies hold. But, by now, you have probably figured out that such knowledge can miss the point. Real estate marketability and valuations do not equate to returns. And knowing addresses and tenants can cause one to overlook the greater importance of lease yields relative to the auction market, master leases, investments relative to replacement cost, unit-level performance and another net lease "Sabermetrics."

By examining real estate one property at a time, rapturously gazing at real estate photographs, observers can look at trees and miss entire forests. It is precisely because it is important to not be immersed in the physicality of real estate that an investment approach involving quantitative metrics is so important. Real estate "availability heuristics" centered on tenant credit quality, physical evaluation emphasis, market size preferences and real estate valuations that are dominated by income and comparable approaches are numerous. Likewise, are many of the inadequate comparative statistical metrics that have been adopted by industry participants, including Net Asset Value, Funded Debt to Enterprise Value, Secured Debt to Total Debt and Funds from Operations (FFO). The latter is the sole supplemental measure of operating performance sanctioned by The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) and is generally calculated by adding depreciation and amortization related to real estate to GAAP net income and excluding gains and losses from real estate sales. As such, FFO includes blatantly non-cash revenues in the form of straight-lined rents and ignores maintenance capital expenditures and tenant improvement allowances employed to attract or retain tenants, which means that it is of no practical use as a tool to compare real estate companies. Real estate "Sabermetrics" is about culling meaningful investor information from a virtual sea of published data.

Sabermetrics Hits the Big Time

In November 2002, shortly following the Oakland A's record-setting season, Bill James, the creator of Sabermetrics, was lured to the Boston Red Sox as a consultant in an unconventional move by then General Manager Theo Epstein. With deep pockets and a Sabermetric spending spree, the Red Sox would go on to win at least 95 games in six of the next seven years, including two world championships. Boston's 2004 World Series title was the first won by the club in 86 years. James would go on to earn three World Series rings for his work on the 2004, 2007 and 2013 teams. Meanwhile, Theo Epstein would move on to Chicago in 2011, where he became the highest paid executive in professional baseball as President of the Chicago Cubs. Over the next five years, keeping just three of his original 25 players, the Cubs would transform from 100-game losers to a team that won their first World Series title in 108 years. Throughout this process, Bill James' ideas had risen from self-published obscurity, with just 75 subscribers to his inaugural 1977 Baseball Abstract, to become part of the foundation of baseball strategy. In 2006, Time magazine named him to the Time 100 as one of the most influential people in the world. Sabermetrics had gone big-time.

Unlike Baseball, real estate is not monolithic. There are over 1,000 REITs in the United States, of which about a quarter are publicly traded. Corporate holdings range from the four primary real estate food groups (office, retail, multifamily and industrial) to mortgage, healthcare, net lease, casinos, cell towers, outdoor billboard, public storage, frozen storage, document storage, data centers, single family home rentals and many more. Actually, the notion that real estate companies should be segmented by their physical property types is itself a cognitive bias. That is because companies can have very similar business models yet invest in different property types and vice versa. Given diverse business fundamentals, the appropriate disclosures and real estate "Sabermetrics" for real estate concerns will likewise be different. Yet, defining what comprises a win is the same: compound MVA per share growth. Also similar is the related goal to produce returns over the long term that reliably exceed the cost of capital, thereby enabling MVA creation. Without question, improved and expanded use of analytics can help make this happen, both for companies and their shareholders. Today, commercial real estate "Sabermetrics" is sparsely used and is in the early innings of its development. But, as an asset-based investment, commercial real estate performance and financial data are abundant, with the clear potential to transform that data into predictive analytics. The result, as in baseball, is the promise for more wins, or more MVA, with commercial real estate investment "Sabermetrics" going big time.

[1] For more information, refer to "The V-Formula", Strategic Finance, 1999. A copy of the article, which won the William Lybrand Gold Medal, can be downloaded here. A video lesson on the V-Formula is available here. OPM refers to "Other People's Money" that bears contractual financial costs. The percent funded with equity is simply the inverse of OPM.

[2] "Risky Business", Commercial Investment Real Estate, a two-part article, January and February 2017. https://www.storecapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2016_ARTICLE_Tenant-Creditworthiness_ChrisVolk_CCIM_Part1_NovDec.pdf https://www.storecapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2017_ARTICLE_Risky-Business_ChrisVolk_CCIM_Part2_JanFeb.pdf

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actually do have a business relationship with a company mentioned in this piece. I am the CEO and a co-founder of STORE Capital.