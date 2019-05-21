So-Young International: A Great Opportunity To Buy

So-Young International (SY) is a China-based online marketplace for plastic surgery services. It made its debut in Nasdaq on May 02, 2019 and share prices surged 22% for the following two weeks due to investors' optimism towards the booming medical aesthetic industry in China. However, SY's share price then declined due to the escalating China-US trade war. So what is the future outlook for SY in the market of greater volatility?

Data by YCharts

Business Model Analysis

SY has a unique business model. First of all, it runs accounts on multiple social media platforms, including WeChat, Zhihu, and Weibo (WB). These accounts serve as a hub of information for reviewing medical aesthetic services and providing consulting services for potential customers. Second, it has an app which provides online reservation services by connecting 35 million users with more than 30,000 licensed doctors for plastic surgery treatment.

Its revenues are comprised of two parts - information services, meaning ad sales and commission fees, and reservation services. Reservation services used to be the main source of revenue. Gradually, the revenue share of information services increased, and as of FY 2018, it takes up 67.3% of total revenue.

Huge Market Potential

The change in SY's revenue structure is related to trends in the medical aesthetic industry. According to research institute Frost & Sullivan, customer acquisition spendings in online channels by medical aesthetic service providers have been growing at a rapid speed. With its highly engaged user base, SY is well positioned to benefit from this boom of spending.

Besides the rising importance of online marketing, the overall market of physical beauty in China has also been expanding rapidly. According to Frost & Sullivan, the compound annual growth rate for China’s medical aesthetics market was 23.6% from 2014 to 2018. China is expected to surpass the US to become the world’s largest cosmetic medical services market by 2021. "The Chinese cosmetic surgery market will remain promising over the next five years," says Jin Xing, the founder of SY.

At the same time, SY keeps expanding its services with many innovative measures. For example, it has been working on improving its online consulting services with intelligent algorithms while developing video-streaming functions on its platform. Through these endeavors, SY proves itself to be a more effective customer acquisition channel for medical aesthetic service providers, compared to many other online channels.

Strong Momentum in Earnings

SY has been showing strong growth momentum since it was founded in 2013. In 2018, its revenue surged 138% year on year to more than $90 million. Its net profit was $8.012 million in 2018, a YoY growth of 220%.

Source: author, data from So-Young Form F-1

SY issued 13 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and the EPS is $0.616. Its P/E ratio is 26.02, and dividing this number with 220%, the 2018 growth rate of net earnings, we get the PEG ratio for SY of 0.12.

Comparing SY with most other listed companies in the plastic surgery industry, we can find SY is greatly undervalued. One comparable is Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART). The plastic and reconstructive surgery segment contributed 43.3% to its total revenues in the last reported quarter. Analysts forecast that IART has a long-term earnings growth rate for three-to-five years of 10.8%. Currently, the company's P/E ratio is 54.47. Thus, the PEG ratio for IART is 5.04, which is almost 50 times higher than for SY.

Takeaway for Investors

SY is well positioned for growth in the booming medical aesthetic industry in China. Its unique business model, technological innovations and wide user base give it competitive advantages that late-movers in this industry do not own.

That said, risks always come with opportunities. The biggest risk for SY at this moment is uncertainties brought by the China-US trade war. On one hand, negative investor sentiments towards China-concept stocks put strong pressure on SY's stock price. On the other hand, the US tariffs will very likely trigger a recession in China's economy, which will cause declines in residents' disposable income and companies' revenues. If consumers spend less on plastic surgeries and hospitals spend less on online marketing, SY's profits will certainly get hurt.

However, it is important to remember that the Chinese market is simply so huge. Even with the trade war, the giant domestic market still presents SY plenty of space for continued growth. We believe SY has huge potential to deliver strong and stable growth in its profits for the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.