Trade Discussions Hurting Capital Spending And Economic Growth

Furthermore, the supply side effects of this slowdown in growth tends to be longer term in nature and can impact the economy for several more years.

Uncertainty that harms the desire of businesses to invest in physical capital and contribute to the rising growth of labor productivity cannot result in faster economic growth.

More and more evidence is piling up that the uncertainty created by the current discussions on economic trade, especially between China and the US is hurting US economic growth.

Strong capital spending is nowhere in sight.

Interest rates have stopped climbing, the economy grew quite rapidly in the first quarter, and the government seems to be motivated toward reducing regulations.

Yet, capital spending is morose… at best.

According to Amrith Ramkumar and Theo Francis in the Wall Street Journal:

“Capital spending rose 3% from a year earlier in the first quarter at 356 S&P 500 companies that had disclosed figures in quarterly regulatory filings through midday May 8, according to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal of data supplied by Calcbench, a provider in New York and Cambridge, Mass. That is down from a 20% rise in the year-ago period for the same companies, the analysis shows.”

The apparent culprit is China.

The cause is the “trade tensions.”

“’Any time there’s trade tensions of this kind, it does put a certain amount of conservatism, I think, into all of our plans for capital spending,’ Caterpillar Inc. Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said on the company’s April 24 earnings call in response to a question about spending plans for Caterpillar customers. The maker of heavy machinery lowered capital spending to $547 million in the first quarter from $757 million in the same period a year earlier.”

The technology area seems to be one of the hardest hit.

“Among the 10 firms that spent the most last year, five lowered their spending in the first quarter, including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. Even so, gross capital spending for the group fell only slightly, reflecting continued investments and the impact of one-time items in the year-earlier period, which benefited in part from the timing of federal tax cuts. Together, the top 10 capital spenders invested $38.2 billion in the period, down from $40.7 billion a year earlier.”

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the biggest S&P 500 spender last year, lowered spending by more than one-third in the first quarter to $4.6 billion. Alphabet’s outlays include spending on data centers, servers and office buildings. The company’s spending in the first quarter of 2018 included a purchase of the Chelsea Market building in Manhattan for more than $2 billion.

“We continue to expect a sizable investment in both compute requirements to support long-term growth as well as in office facilities,” said Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat on an earnings call April 29.

But, the “tech” side is not the only ones being impacted, as is indicated by the quote from the chief executive from Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

The thing is that slow capital investment hits the growth of productivity and the growth of labor productivity is the primary force that causes the economy to grow. I have written many times about the role that productivity growth plays in the overall growth rate of the economy.

This has been one of the predominant things about the current recovery. Capital investment expenditures have never really been a major factor in the current economic expansion. The expansion, which is now just one month short of being ten years old, has always been based upon consumer spending.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke built Federal Reserve policy around the effort to create a rising wealth effect related to rising stock prices that would stimulate consumers to spend more.

And, although, this policy has been very successful as consumer spending has driven the almost ten-year economic recovery. The only real complaint about the recovery has been its weakness as the compound rate of economic growth over this time period has only come out around 2.2 percent.

Furthermore, as I have written many times recently, these companies are working under a new paradigm of business model, one that generates massive scale and also collects lots and lots of cash, which raises the fact that the capital investment spending of these companies is not driven to any degree by the macro policies of the federal government or the Federal Reserve System.

As a consequence, these companies are not dependent upon the stimulative policies of the government to spur them on to more capital investment. They more or less do their investment when their strategies call them to.

And, right now, these companies seem to be saying, “We just don’t know what the outcome of these discussions is going to be.”

Until they get some better feel for the future.

The only time in the last ten years that fiscal policy really became an issue came with the election of Donald Trump as president and his subsequent efforts to stimulate the economy through the tax reform package of December 2017. And, it is questionable just how much additional growth has been achieved out of this package, especially since so much of the tax breaks ended up in stock buybacks and with wealthy investors.

So moving further into 2019, analysts are not taking a harder look at the impact the uncertainty in the world is playing on the corporate interest in capital investment spending. And, the analysts are seeing a drop-off, something that will not help foster faster economic growth in the future.

Furthermore, if capital spending does drop off, labor productivity growth will continue to remain relatively dormant, which sinks hopes of faster economic growth.

The current economic recovery has been dominated by the supply side of the economy and will continue to be dominated by the supply side into the near future. A crucial side effect of this reading is that the forces impacting the supply side are longer-term factors, which can consequently impact economic growth over an extended period of time.

My interpretation of the behavior of the economy over the past two years or so is that the business sector experienced a wave of optimism with the election of Mr. Trump as president. This has resulted in a sustained period of rising economic growth rates that has peaked in the first quarter of 2019 at a 3.2 percent year-over-year rate of growth.

The current uncertainty is damping this enthusiasm and will result in slower rates of economic growth. To get business capital spending growing again, businesses need a result that will raise optimism once again. A tariff war will not produce this.

