The Hidden Gem At Scorpio Bulkers

I'm bullish on STNG and a fan of the value at SALT. I believe savvy investors should consider SALT as the superior vehicle.

SALT also trades at a substantial discount to net asset value (approx. 40% discount), and they have an active repurchase program.

However, SALT owns a substantial slice of STNG equity, worth $143M as of 20 May. This is more than 40% of SALT's entire market cap.

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) has a large fleet of modern midsized bulkers. Rates and sentiment are much lower in this space.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) has the world's largest fleet of modern product tankers. With major fuel regulations pending in 2020, product markets are poised to surge.

Scorpio Tankers Overview

Image Credit: GCaptain

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is a product tanker pure-play with the world's largest publicly-traded fleet of modern product tankers, with 119 vessels on the water (including 10 chartered-in vessels). Scorpio's fleet is unrivaled in its modernity, with zero vessels built prior to 2012. Their leverage is very high, but they resolved all near and medium-term concerns via a massive equity dilution in late-2018 at $18.50/sh. This was a brutal dilution, but they did repurchase about 1.35M shares at $17.20 to defend that pricing.

STNG is swimming in cash now that rates are rising. I expect full redemption of remaining 2019 convertible notes later this year along with all near-term baby bonds. As we discussed last quarter, now that they took their medicine with the big dilution, STNG is finally investible for non-extreme risk takers, especially since product tanker rates and sentiment have also been on the upswing.

Perfectly Poised for IMO 2020 Regulations

Scorpio will install scrubbers on 95 of their vessels, of which 61 will be installed during 2019, and the remainder will be installed in 2020.

Source: Scorpio Tankers, March 2019 Presentation, Slide 13

On the demand side, the IMO 2020 regulations will force shipowners to limit bunker fuel content to 0.5% sulfur or less (down from 3.5% currently). This will create a need for new trade routes in refined products, theoretically boosting daily rates for much of STNG's fleet.

Additionally, the market is expecting a wide spread between the older dirtier fuels and the new compliant blends. Only ships with installed scrubbers can burn the cheaper fuel. As shown above, STNG will have this capacity on the majority of their fleet. STNG, therefore, is poised to benefit from both rising demand and a more attractive cost curve. Furthermore, STNG already owns the world's most modern and fuel-efficient vessels, which improves their relative cost curve position even farther.

STNG Valuations

If the product tanker rates will indeed keep rising, I believe Scorpio Tankers is attractively valued. I estimate their price to net asset value ("P/NAV") at approximately 90%, meaning the shares trade at a 10% discount to the value of their full fleet, minus net debt.

If someone is optimistic on the sector, getting a discount on NAV to boot is certainly interesting. I'm long STNG shares myself and consider the valuation to be quite reasonable (current 'value estimate' of $30.00), with estimated remaining upside of around 10% (would be revised higher if rates lift higher and STNG generates considerable free cash).

Is there a better way to get exposure to STNG shares for someone who missed this recent run-up? I believe the answer lies in this 6m chart:

Source: Yahoo Finance, STNG vs. SALT, 6m Comparison

Over the past 6 months, as of the time of writing this report, STNG is up 69% versus Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) down 9%. This makes sense at first glance as the product tanker markets and sentiment have been steadily improving, whilst dry bulk sentiment has been quite weak.

However, when we consider a few facts, SALT begins to shine:

As of writing, SALT's equity value in STNG stock is 43% of its market cap

SALT has 100% modern vessels in the midsize (best balance) segment

SALT trades at a 40% discount to net asset value

Might an investment in SALT be a superior way to play the cycle?

Scorpio Bulkers Overview

Image Credit: Scorpio Bulkers, Q1-19 Presentation

Scorpio Bulkers is a modern dry bulk pure-play, with 54 controlled vessels (including 19 leaseback financed ships). SALT has the most modern fleet on the market, and although the dry bulk markets are weaker, due to their midsize exposure, the pain is much worse. Panamax rates are actually flat y/y off what was a pretty good 2018, and Supramax rates are down about 20%.

They are roughly cash breakeven at current rates, yet the stock sits at a 40% discount to NAV, while they also have a significant asset in the form of STNG shares, which they acquired in October 2018 at $18.50/sh. Although I did not approve of the deal in corporate governance terms, the economics made sense. My quote from then:

Does it make financial sense? SALT trades around 85% NAV while STNG trades close to 60% NAV. Dollar for dollar, SALT is likely making a bigger return buying STNG stock than SALT stock; however, that misses the point entirely. Investors didn't place money with SALT to be part of a general investment pool.

I wasn't a fan of the deal on optics, but when we re-evaluate the stock today, dating back to 11 October, SALT is down 24% despite the fact their STNG investment is up by nearly 50% from the public pricing. Meanwhile, the dry bulk markets haven't been great, nor really terrible. They've mostly tread water here while achieving some critical liquidity raises, repurchasing shares, and divesting a couple assets at premium prices.

I highlighted SALT as an example of an "unprecedented market disconnect" on 12 March. Since then, the dry bulk markets have improved further, STNG has run up (50%+)... and SALT stock is only up about 14%. Based on SALT's holdings in STNG, their current and expected NAV, and superior fleet quality, I have my current 'fair value' estimate for SALT at $8.00 (roughly 1.0x NAV), approximately 68% of upside while writing this.

Conclusion: SALT Already Attractive w/ STNG Kicker

Scorpio Tankers looks set to do very well over the coming couple years. Scorpio Bulkers also looks good on balance but is clearly in a more difficult segment. Due to the disproportionate weighting of STNG shares in comparison to SALT's market cap, I believe investors in STNG can do much better on balance by allocating to SALT.

At current prices, I see around 10% of upside in STNG versus nearly 70% at SALT. If STNG does really well and soars to say $40.00 (about 46% upside), SALT's NAV moves to about $9.00 (about 90% upside). SALT will benefit from any potential future STNG dividends, and I expect them to eventually either spin off shares to SALT shareholders or to slowly cash in their equity.

Furthermore, SALT has an active share repurchase program, which would be extremely accretive if used at today's levels. I am personally long both names, with a far higher allocation to SALT.

J Mintzmyer collaborates with James Catlin on a Marketplace service.

Invest for the Upcycle We will be continuing to cover our top ideas along with industry-leading research and earnings coverage at Value Investor's Edge. Members of Value Investor's Edge will receive the first look at new coverage updates and potential changes to our portfolios as the year progresses. We have recently updated our income portfolios and full coverage of preferred and fixed income opportunities. Roughly 90-95% of our research is fully exclusive to our members, join our group now with a free two week trial membership!

Disclosure: I am/we are long STNG, SALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.