Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War?

Alibaba (BABA) announced its quarterly earnings last week and posted an impressive set of numbers. The company beat consensus revenue and EPS estimates by big margins, but the stock has been cracking since. I believe the deteriorating profitability margins can be partly blamed for the correction.

Barely a month ago, the market was getting optimistic about getting a trade deal done between the U.S. and China, and now, when the tariffs have been slapped on each other by both the sides, the can has been kicked further down the road. The fallout has resulted in the SPX falling sharply from its all-time highs to 2800 levels, and China-centric heavyweights such as Alibaba taking a steep cut.

However, BABA’s management has been quite positive even in the ongoing trade tussle between the two largest economies. In the recent conference call, the Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai addressed the trade war issue in detail and discussed the implications it could have for Alibaba. Throughout his speech, Tsai listed several points as to why BABA will ultimately be benefited, but here is the summary.

To summarize, the vexing issues in the trade negotiations will resolve themselves, as the Chinese economy is already evolving to close the gap between the interests of the United States and China. This means in the future, there will be bigger Chinese domestic consumption, more foreign imports, continuing focus on enhanced IP protection, and further digitization of industries driven by the participation of the private sector. As we look at the evolution of the Chinese economy, Alibaba is on the right side of all of these issues. I cannot think of another company that is better equipped to drive these secular changes and participate in the ensuing long-term benefits.

The company is convinced that it will come out unscathed in the trade war but the market is seemingly worried that the imposition of tariffs on the Chinese goods will eventually accelerate the ongoing slowdown in the Chinese economy, which could affect consumer spending and be detrimental to the future growth of BABA.

Even though the sentiment has turned cautious for BABA, the long-term earnings and revenue estimates remain bullish. The estimates have been taken from Seeking Alpha.

So, Alibaba is a safe long-term investment, right? Well, hold on. I am long BABA, so I also have to see what could possibly be going wrong for the company? I looked at BABA’s profitability metrics and have found that the trend of declining margins is not reversing. This would exert more pressure on the company during a slowdown or a recession. The data provided below has also been taken from SA and is self-explanatory.

Since we believe that the market focuses on the future growth rate of the company for assigning a higher or a lower multiple, if the higher revenue and the EPS growth for BABA have to come at the cost of shrinking margins, then it might not be welcomed by the investors. The EBITDA margin is one of the best indicators for investors willing to investigate their company beyond the usual EPS and revenue figures. BABA’s EBITDA margin has declined by more than 60 percent in the last 5 years to 3.27 percent.

This indicates that even while the management is confident about the growth prospects, and the analysts are confident about the top line and the bottom line growth in years ahead, the bearish sentiment is not only because of the U.S.-China trade issue but also because of the deteriorating margins. The market wants to see the margins stabilize before it can assign a higher multiple to the company. Just look at Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) profitability metrics below, and the figures tell an entirely positive story. This is also why AMZN commands a higher premium than BABA.

Source: Seeking Alpha

BABA is taking margin cuts to spur its growth. Like the trade issue concerns, this is another factor weighing on the stock price. Therefore, the cautious sentiment in the current environment is not the only thing that is keeping BABA down, it is also the company’s deteriorating margins.

If the company can recover and grow its margins like Amazon, that would give the market another positive to look at, and in the meantime, maybe drive the stock to higher multiples as it earlier used to. The stock has comfortably traded above a PE of 45 as can be seen from the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, I believe that the recent spat in U.S.-China relations has made many investors bearish, or at least cautious. But, the U.S. market has held up pretty well this time, not breaking 2800SPX even once. The VIX has also failed to sustain above 20 even as the tariffs have been imposed. This indicates that the market has digested the bad news. So, keep an eye out for 2800 as the support, and if China-centric leading stocks like Apple (AAPL) and BABA begin to move higher, it may be an indication that we could retest the all-time highs.

If you have a different view, then please use the comments section to share it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.