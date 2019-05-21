Merck KGaA FDA Approval Moves It Towards A Competitive Space

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) (OTCPK:MKGAY) and its partner Pfizer (PFE) announced that they had obtained FDA approval for their drug Bavencio to treat first-line advanced kidney cancer. This is good news because the PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor will finally have the shot at another market. Bavencio has struggled in the past to find a solid indication that it works for. The bad news is that despite solid footing, Bavencio will have competition from U.S. Merck's (MRK) Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo. This will set up a highly competitive landscape. Still, it allows Bavencio to branch out to another indication. That's not to say that Bavencio hasn't been approved for other cancer types because it has but most areas are highly competitive.

FDA Approval On Solid Data

The FDA specifically approved Bavencio in combination with Pfizer's Inlyta as first-line therapy for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). Kidney cancer occurs when cells on the kidney become cancerous. Such a cancer forms inside the kidney in the tiny tubes. It is quite devastating and some symptoms include: Pain on your side that won't go away, blood in urine, anemia, fever that lasts for weeks, and many others. The FDA approved the drug based on highly positive results. Patients given Bavencio plus Inlyta achieved a significantly lower risk of disease progression or death by 31%. In addition, it was shown those that took the Bavencio combination saw an improvement of progression-free survival rate over Sunitinib by 5 months. In essence, those that took Bavencio combination achieved a PFS of 13.8 months. Then those that took Sunitinib achieved a PFS of 8.4 months. This was good in terms of approval, but why was it an important finding for the patients? That's because about 20% to 30% of the kidney cancer population are diagnosed with the advanced stage of the disease. Not only do they need another drug option to delay cancer progression, but they also need something safe. Especially, because the population in the advanced stage is a bit more sensitive in terms of safety issues. This FDA approval gives advanced kidney cancer patients with another solid first-line treatment option.

Competition Will Be Rough

While the FDA approval for Bavencio in first-line advanced kidney cancer is good, there remain a few competitors that Merck KGaA will have to fend off against. These competitors are known as Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The first approval for first-line advanced kidney cancer was Bristol-Myers Squibb, which received a green light for its combination of Opdivo and Yervoy. That FDA approval came back in April of 2018. The more recent approval was done by Merck in the U.S., in which, it received approval for its combination Keytruda along with Pfizer's Inlyta for the very same patient population. The main risk here is that there are a lot of competitors now all bunched up into this space. The good news is that Bavencio has already established solid footing by obtaining approvals for a couple of other indications. For instance, it has also been approved by the FDA to treat urothelial carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma as well.

Conclusion

The FDA approval for Bavencio in combination with Inlyta is good news for both the companies and for the patients that suffer from advanced kidney cancer. These patients will now have a third treatment option for first-line advanced kidney cancer. The risk is that Merck KGaA will have to go up against U.S. Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. They both have their own drug combinations that have also received FDA approval for the very same patient population. That means it will not be easy for Merck KGaA to obtain sales in this space. Still, it is believed that despite the competition in place, sales for Bavencio are expected to be about $150 million in 2019 (including all indications) and then possibly $772 million by 2025. The sales will only reach this latter number if both Merck KGaA and Pfizer are able to expand the market to other target indications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.