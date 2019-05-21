Rayonier Advanced Materials: 2019 Will Be A Rough Year, But Attractive Valuation Could Cause Stock To Ultimately Double

2019 will be a tough year, with Chinese tariffs further hurting the stock. There is a chance of a covenant breach should results weaken further.

Currently, the business is under-earning and any change will take time, but patient investors should be rewarded.

Most (though not all) of the Q1 issues should be resolved by the second half of the year, leading to some improvements in earnings.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) produces a range of pulp, wood, and paper-related products in North America. Q1 results were a disaster. The business rebound will not be instant. However, from such a low base, a positive trajectory into 2020 now seems likely and with the stock trading at 5.7x EV/EBITDA, now is an attractive entry point for the patient investor. There is some risk that further bad news could cause the stock to trip covenants in 2019 as elevated Chinese tariffs weigh on the stock, but even including tariffs, any covenant breach would require marked deterioration from Q1 levels and the stock could easily double on conservative assumptions with multiple catalysts for further upside. As such, the risk/reward from RYAM appears compelling.

RYAM Investor Day Presentation 2019

The Structural Bear Case

Bears argue that RYAM is severely cost disadvantaged in a commodity market and point to significant customer losses in recent years. For example, tense and public negotiations with Eastman in 2015. Plus, Brazil is a great place to make paper products, whereas RYAM is based in North America and Europe.

Brazilian eucalyptus can "grow like a weed", due to both the plant and the climate, reducing input costs. Brazilian competitors to RYAM can take advantage of this leading to lower input costs for certain products.

Plus, of course, to get a sense of commoditization, you can simply look at gross margins. RYAM's historical gross margins of 15-20% per recent 10-K do not suggest this is a significantly differentiated product.

Also, the fact that RYAM took the market by surprise with a bad Q1 results, despite holding a comprehensive investor day just 69 days prior to that suggest management aren't in command of the business. Though management's response is that they manage the business to annual guidance, rather than quarterly forecasts.

The Rebuttal

The bear case is not without merit. RYAM is in a tough market.

However, it does innovate. 20% of revenue comes from products under 5 years old (slide 48). It has a trademark on Optisilk, which enables lower-cost commodity viscose and represents 4% of revenue. It is bringing to market XV20 which displaces cotton-based cellulose. Both Optisilk and XV20 are essentially cost-savings innovations but still suggest they are somewhat ahead of the commodity curve in areas of the business and this is something they continue to push. The company also makes time-release coatings for drugs, sausage coatings, and protective film for TV screens. These products are not all pure commodities and there is some innovation to produce incremental customer value.

And, of course, for those businesses that are commodities, RYAM is generally well positioned on cost curves (slides 76 and 96) with continual improvement processes.

Perhaps, more importantly, for a so-called dying business, it is not dying. The company has existed since its founding in 1926 as Rainier Pulp and Paper Company. Yes, EBITDA has declined 8% a year between 2014 and 2017. This was the period of both the Eastman negotiations (tough cost negotiations with a major client) and soft cellulose specialty pricing. RYAM appears more an ex-growth cyclical business than one in structural decline. The current bargain valuation appears to more than account for the businesses' prospects. U.S. pulp production has been broadly flat over recent years.

Data by YCharts

Compelling Valuation Support

There are several reasons to take a close look at RYAM at these levels. First, let's be clear on where the valuation is. On a trailing 12 month basis (i.e. including Q1 weakness), we have RYAM trading at 5.7x EV/EBITDA, 9.4x EV/EBITDA-Capex, and 6.6x P/FCF or a 15% FCF yield. Note these numbers are all TTM, hence including the Q1 disaster, which as I'll get to below, likely is more one-off than not.

The Mandatory Convertible A Minor Negative

It's important to cover the mandatory convertible that converts this August. But it's basically a wash at the current stock price, please skip the below paragraph unless you want all the numbers.

RYAM has a convertible that will convert in August at 7.74 if the stock stays low (and on slightly more favorable terms if not). That should increase the share count on August 15, 2019, to 62.6M units (49.2M currently + 13.4M from the convertible 1.725M units with a conversion ratio of 7.74). However, the company will also save $13.8M in 8% dividend payments on the convertible post-conversion. The impact of the convertible converting in August puts the company at 6.6x FCF vs. 6.2x FCF prior (I use the less favorable 6.6x above and assume conversion in EV numbers). Net, the stock is still cheap after conversion.

2017 Tembec Acquisition Was A Sound Deal

In November 2017, RYAM acquired Tembec for $898M including assumed debt. That represents 0.76x sales and 8x EV/EBITDA. Acquiring assets at those multiples is attractive. RYAM was a natural acquirer of the assets and they did not appear to overpay.

Q1 Results More A One-Off Than Not

Q1 results were bad but contained two one-off events. Firstly, flooding in the region of the company's Jesup plant drove up lumber input costs as typical sources were inaccessible.

Secondly, the boiler failed at one of the acquired Tembec facilities. While these impact may spillover into Q2 to a small degree, these are essentially one-off events, the boiler issue will be entirely addressed in scheduled downtime in May 2020, with limited capex spend (c. $3M) and there is a fix in place until then.

The flooding was an unusual event impacting the region, not just the company, and should not recur, though it will drag through the remainder of the year with lessening impact. Here's management response to a question on the topic during the Q1 call (first paragraph is on the flooding issue, second on the boiler):

However, it will take a little time now, but we've got the inventories in place, prices are still elevated and it'll take time through the balance of the year now to unwind the higher prices and get them back to where we had originally planned. So, I would expect the second quarter to be elevated in hardwood costs. And then, starting to move down in the third quarter through the balance of the year. With regard to the Temiscaming boiler issue, yes, very unfortunate. We ended up wrapping up a solution in early April with that. And so, we had a little bit of spillover on the production issues coming into April. And so, we'll see a little bit of elevated costs, but not like we had in the first quarter by any means. And otherwise, that should be behind us.

Reversing both events adds $21M to 2020 EBITDA or a +7% boost to 2020 FY numbers. Now, for context, remember that the stock has sold off over 40% since Q1 earnings.

Source: RYAM investor presentation

What Could Go Right

There are a few sources of upside for RYAM that I don't believe are factored into the stock:

The company is evaluating selling certain acquired Tembec assets, this could be a source of cash by the end of Q2. Remember for a company trading at 5.7x EV/EBITDA most disposals should create value (i.e. the EV/EBITDA multiple received on most disposals should exceed 5.7x). Tembec, in total, was acquired at 8x EV/EBITDA and that was considered a good deal. There is no guarantee on any disposal. If sufficiently attractive prices aren't there relative to management's anticipated cash return from holding the assets, management may continue to hold the assets. Still, I see some option value here that may be realized in the next several months. Disposals could also provide extra cushion to covenants.

Secondly, lumber duties may end and payments could reverse, again this may be material. First ending of lumber payments would help EBITDA, second any 'make whole' payment would be a source of cash, presumably for debt paydown. These duties have been in place since late 2017. There is no timeline for this, but at this point, lumber duties are baked into the stock and any relief is a potential positive for RYAM. Also, with the removal of steel and aluminum tariffs, the U.S.-Canadian trade relationship may be improving.

In the quarter, $5 million of duties were expensed. Since the start of the softwood lumber duties on shipments into the U.S. in 2017, $42 million of duties have been paid. Canadian producers have historically recovered all or a vast majority of these duties upon the settlement of these trade disputes.

Finally, the company expects a further $47M of cost savings in part related to Tembec improvements.

Source: RYAM investor day

Let's run down the potential financial impact of the above. This is conceptual, rather than a precise forecast, but I want to make the points that these events are quite possible and material to the business, even if you put a 50/50 chance on lumber duty reversal and assume only half the cost savings come through. I also assume that China tariffs moving up to 25% hurt EBITDA consistent with the prior 5% impact:

Activity EBITDA impact Reversal of Q1 issues (boiler+lumber) +$21M Cost savings (assume 50% achieved) +$23M Lumber duty reversal (assume 50% probability) +$10M Assume 25% China tariffs on HPC for full-year -$32M Net impact +$22M Base EBITDA (trailing 12 months) $298M Potential 2021 uplift 7% Resulting RYAM EV/EBITDA 5.3x

Other Concerns

Chinese tariffs will likely weigh on the stock, pulp is expected to be included in the new round of Chinese tariffs at 25% (up from 5%). That could equate to $32M of lost EBITDA over a full year.

Even though 2019 may be a temporarily depressed year and there are no debt maturities until 2022, covenants are a concern. RYAM currently has $90M of EBITDA cushion against covenants:

There's no near-term maturities. We've got our maturities in 2022 on our first tranche of term loans. In regards to your question on covenants, obviously, we have two covenants on those term loans, net secured leverage of less than three times and interest coverage of greater than three times. And as we sit here and at the end of Q1, we've got approximately $90 million of EBITDA cushion against those covenants.

This is tighter than ideal, assume the hardwood issue persists at half the Q1 rate for 2 more quarters and that's $10M, plus potentially $32M from Chinese tariffs and it's clear that covenants could become an issue for the stock should 2019 get any worse at the business level, and if cost savings are sluggish in coming through.

Conclusion

RYAM is cheap. Concerns about structural decline are overdone and though a cyclical business costs savings and reversal of Q1's events should ultimately lift the stock in the coming years. That said, investors should be aware, 2019 will be a tough year, especially if Chinese tariffs persist.

However, it appears there is more opportunity for things to go right than wrong with the stock trading at 6.6x FCF and 5.7x EV/EBITDA. For example, on a conservative 7x EBITDA with mild ($22M) improvements to EBITDA from TTM levels, this is a $17 stock. That's a double from current levels without requiring much in execution Of course, the trade is not-riskless should further events cause the company to trip covenants in 2019. On a risk-adjusted basis, RYAM's medium-term prospects are compelling, though 2019 will be a rocky year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.