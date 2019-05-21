Corn: Flawed USDA Forecast Creates Tremendous Opportunity

Normally, incompetence costs you dearly...but on May 10th, government incompetence created tremendous opportunity.

Regular readers know that I often disagree with government forecasts. Last month, I argued that the energy information agency ("EIA") is likely overestimating the new supply coming from U.S. gas producers this year. You see, in my experience, government forecasters often simply extrapolate the prevailing trends into the future. Shale drillers supplied a lot of new gas in 2018... so why not just project more of the same in 2019? I detailed the evidence indicating why that projection was likely wrong in last month's article. So far, the available data confirms that gas production growth has slowed to a crawl in 2019.

In the case of the corn market, government forecasters simply plugged in an expected yield for this year's corn crop that closely matched the yield of previous years. Now in a normal year, this method of extrapolation might work out just fine. But 2019 is no normal year...

In this article, I'll explain why the USDA simply got it wrong with their latest estimate for corn yield, and thus corn production, for the current corn crop. And I'll show how this faulty forecast created a tremendous contrarian opportunity in the corn (NYSEARCA:CORN) market.

First, let's start with a basic overview of today's corn market.

Corn Supply and Demand Overview

Like any other commodity, analyzing the corn market is all about estimating future supply and demand. U.S. corn demand typically fluctuates by 1-2% annually, with longer-term corn demand driven by GDP and population growth. Shorter-term fluctuations can be influenced by changes in ethanol consumption, since corn-based ethanol is used as a gasoline additive. Corn demand also fluctuates with shorter-term changes in consumption for livestock feed and exports.

For the 2018/2019 corn crop year (August 2018 through September 2019), the USDA estimates total corn consumption of 14.5 billion bushels. That’s down 2% from 14.8 billion bushels last year, due to a 150 million decline in corn for ethanol production and a 138 million drop in corn exports. For the upcoming 2019/2020 crop year, the USDA forecasts corn demand growth of 1.2% to 14.7 billion bushels, boosted by higher feed demand and a rebound in corn usage for ethanol production.

Of course, the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has created a lot of headline hype in the agriculture sector. And yes, some crops have taken a big hit from Chinese buyers pulling out of the market, namely soybeans. But the U.S. corn crop remains insulated from these trade tensions. Why? For one, U.S. corn exports to China have already suffered a more than 90% decline over the last several years:

The reasons for this drop are beyond the scope of this article. But here’s the bottom line...

The U.S. consumes roughly 80% of its 14 - 15 billion bushels of its domestic corn production annually. And of the 2.3 billion bushels that we sold abroad last year, China bought just 15 million bushels. That’s less than 1% of total U.S. corn exports, and only 0.1% of total U.S. production. In other words, even a full blown trade war would have little direct impact on the American corn market.

So there shouldn’t be any big surprises in the demand picture this year. That leaves supply as the key factor driving corn prices today. And this is where the trade war has created an indirect headwind for corn prices. Let me explain...

Low Soybean Prices = More Corn Planting

Each year, many American farmers have the choice between growing corn or soybeans on their farmland. And unlike corn, trade tensions have dealt a major blow to U.S. soybean exports, pushing prices down to around $8 per bushel - the lowest level in over a decade. Depressed soybean prices have incentivized farmers to switch from soybeans to corn for the 2019/2020 crop year.

According to the latest USDA estimates, soybean acreage will drop from 89.2 million acres last year to 84.6 million acres this year, while corn acreage will rise from 89.1 million acres to 92.8 million acres. This 92.8 million planted acres translates into 85.4 million harvested acres, assuming normal crop loss rates. And if you assume a normal yield of 176 bushels per harvested acre, that means U.S. corn farmers will grow 15 billion bushels of corn this year - up 4.2% from last year's 14.4 billion bushel crop.

This projected production growth will handily outpace the expected 1.2% increase in consumption, thereby driving up corn "ending stocks" (the official term for corn inventories) to a massive 2.485 billion bushels, based on the following USDA projections:

The chart below puts this 2.485 billion bushel estimate for corn ending stocks into historical perspective...

So it’s no surprise that corn prices tanked immediately following the release of these estimates in the USDA’s most recent WASDE report released on Friday, May 10th. Prices fell from $3.54 to as low as $3.45 on the heels of that report, and continued dropping to $3.43 the following Monday morning, exacerbated by escalating trade war rhetoric over the weekend.

For those who follow me on Twitter you may have have seen me release the following tweet and chart, alerting my followers of a tremendous contrarian opportunity in the corn market on Monday morning:

"#Corn capitulation creating terrific opportunity to harvest irrational trade war-inspired volatility this morning. #bullish"

And here’s what happened next…

By aggressively selling put options on corn futures, I captured thousands of dollars in option premiums in just a few trading days last week. I don't say this to brag...ok, maybe a little. But more importantly, I want to point out that commodity markets and government forecasters can occasionally get things very, very wrong. And when they do, you can make a lot of money by simply adding two and two together to get four. That's precisely what I did when analyzing the corn market last week. Here's the simple math I used to figure that the fear in the corn market was unjustified…

Basic Logic Shows the Fallacy of the USDA's 2019 Corn Yield Forecast

Each month, the USDA puts out a monthly WASDE (World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimate) report estimating supply and demand for agricultural products, including corn. The following excerpt below from the latest WASDE report released on Friday, May 10th, which details how U.S. corn inventories would balloon to the aforementioned multi-decade high level of 2,485 million bushels. In this report, the USDA made one key assumption when calculating this year’s production - a normal yield (circled in red) based on “assuming normal mid-May planting progress” (highlighted in yellow):

And that single assumption was all I needed to know that the USDA’s forecaster inventory number was completely unrealistic, and just plain way too bearish. Why? Too words: late planting.

You see, each year corn farmers have a brief 8 – 9 week window from early April through May 20th to get their crops planted if they hope to achieve optimal yields. Any corn planted after May 20th is officially considered “late planted” corn, as yields begin dropping for corn planted after this date. That’s why crop insurance payouts begin dropping for corn planted after a specific cut-off date, typically in late May or early June.

So getting back to the USDA report, the following chart shows why it’s simply absurd for the USDA to assume “normal mid-May planting progress” for 2019:

With just a few weeks left in the planting season, 2019’s corn planting progress is nowhere near “normal”. Farmers have only planted 30% of their planned acreage as of May 12th. That's more than 50% behind schedule compared to the five year average. Thanks to the extreme rains that inundated the Midwest corn belt states this spring, many farmers trying to get their seed into the ground have found themselves in situations like this:

Simply put, too much water in the soil means farmers can't get their seeds into the ground. To get a sense of the extreme difficulty corn farmers have had this planting season, let's zoom to see where 2019's planting progress falls for this time of year (Week 19) compared with the last 40 years:

At just 30% of the corn crop planted by week 13, we’ve only seen two other years in the last 40 with less corn planting progress – 28% in 2013 and 29% in 1984. So to summarize…

The USDA created the market perception that U.S. corn inventories would soar to a multi-decade high by the end of 2019’s crop season. But that projection was based on the ridiculous assumption of “normal mid-May planting progress”. And I just showed how 2019 is very, very far removed from normal.

Now, the real question becomes - what’s a more reasonable yield estimate given the large amount of corn that will likely be planted late (or not at all)? This article provides a great analysis of the historical impact that late planting has on U.S. corn yields. The key conclusion is summarized in the chart below, which shows that corn yields typically suffer a minor drop in yields when the amount of late planting exceeds the average by less than 10%. But when the deviation exceeds 10%, the yield decline goes exponential - dropping anywhere from 10 - 20 bushels per acre in the extreme cases.

So far, all signs point towards 2019 falling on the far right side of the graph. That means a big downside risk to corn yields. Based on the study’s historical regression model, a conservative estimate would translate into a drop in yields of anywhere from 5 – 10 bushels per acre… and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it come out much worse.

Now, the caveat here is that summer weather will provide the other critical variable in determining this year's corn yield. But no one trading corn today has any degree of certainty what the 2019 summer weather will look like. What we do know for sure is that corn farmers are way behind schedule with their planting this year. It's flat-out wrong to expect a normal yield based on the information available today.

So let’s take a conservative estimate of losing 6 bushels per acre due to the extreme amount of late planting likely in 2019. That would lower the USDA's 2019 production estimate by roughly half a billion bushels to roughly 14,500 million bushels, based on the following math:

This 170 bushels per acre yield assumption creates a much less bearish ending stock number of 1,972 million bushels - a four year low instead of the USDA’s multi-decade high:

When using this conservative yield and ending stocks assumption, it's clear that corn prices trading well below the typical range of the last four years was way out of line with reality last week. The red line shows how far below the normal price range corn prices fell to last week, creating a tremendous contrarian buying opportunity when corn briefly traded below $3.50 per bushel:

It didn't take long for the market to realize the fallacy of the USDA forecast and irrational trade war fears. Corn prices have already rallied more than 10% off last Monday's lows. At just over $3.90 per bushel, I don't see a screaming opportunity to get long at today's levels. But on any pullbacks below the average price of the last four years, I'll be on the lookout to capture volatility through selling put options or getting long corn futures.

Going forward, there's a significant chance for a tail-risk event in U.S. corn supply, and thus much higher prices, if continued wet weather keeps farmers away from their fields in the few weeks left in the planting season. Meanwhile, summer weather will provide another wildcard that could either overcome the headwinds from late planting with benign growing conditions, or create a meaningful supply shortage with harsh summer weather.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no current positions in corn futures or options, but may initiate a position at any time.