Symantec: Another CEO Bites The Dust

We think it makes more sense to stay on the sidelines until the new management finds its feet.

The new management team has already announced several measures to improve revenue development, productivity and margin profiles in the near-term.

Greg Clark steps down from his CEO position at Symantec for personal reasons after the company reported weak Q4 numbers well below estimates.

Symantec (SYMC) occupies the leading position in a growing industry (cybersecurity), which gets more and more important for private individuals and corporations every day. The company sustainably generates reasonable operating cash flows as well.

Nevertheless, the company failed to show much in the way of revenue or profit growth in the last financial year. The recent CEO step down could lead to a substantial turnaround of its operating performance, but we are skeptical as to whether improvements can be achieved in the near-term.

Despite the disappointing numbers of the last financial year, the shares are now traded at low valuation levels with a forward P/E of ~10-11x. However, we think it may be better to stay on the sidelines considering the uncertainty around the company's current situation.

Immediate step down of Symantec Chief Execute Greg Clark

During the Q4 and Full Year 2019 Conference Call last Thursday, Symantec announced that its chief executive Greg Clark would immediately step down from his position. The departure of Mr. Clarke due to personal reasons was abrupt but not surprising given the performance of the company and its latest disappointing results.

Mr. Clarke will be temporarily replaced by interim CEO Richard Hill, former Chairman and CEO of Novellus Systems, until a full-time CEO is found. Symantec´s shares have been down approximately 14% since the announcement.

What are the reasons for his step down?

According to the new management team, Mr. Clark has stepped down to work out some personal issues and spent more time with his aging father. It was made clear that the departure was not related to any personal disagreement or the ongoing litigations he was involved with. Nevertheless, Mr. Clark failed to significantly improve the company's value and financials since he joined in 2016. Symantec shares have risen less than 8% under the management of Mr. Clark, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 32% in the same period.

Additionally, the latest weak Q4 results could have been a major catalyst for his departure, where the company showed disappointing financial numbers well below consensus expectations.

Quarterly Non-GAAP Revenues in both segments (Consumer: $605 million vs. $601 million cons. / Enterprise: $590 million vs. $606 million cons.) showed negative year-over-year growth together with declining operating margins (Consumer: 49.4% vs. 53.4% one year prior and Enterprise: 8.1% vs. 17.6% one year prior). The company's total Non-GAAP revenue in Q4 was $1.195 billion (cons.: $1.207 billion) with a Non-GAAP operating margin of 29% (cons.: 30%), both financial figures fell below of the expectations. Q4 Non-GAAP EPS was $0.39, which was in line but fell short of last year Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0,44.

Richard Hill appointed as new interim CEO

The yet-to-be-named CEO will be the 5th in the space of a decade. Until a full-time CEO is found, Mr. Richard Hill will fulfill the role of an interim CEO. He has been a member of Symantec's board since the beginning of the year and served previously as the chairman of Marvell Technology Group Ltd, a leading semiconductor firm, which shows he brings industry-specific expertise to his new position. Furthermore, Symantec announced that Vincent Pilette would immediately serve as the new CFO, replacing Nick Noviello, who already announced his departure at the beginning of this year. Mr. Pilette served as CFO of Logitech and former VP of Finance for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Server before his new position.

Lower guidance for FY20 announced

The new management team started immediately with actions to achieve the company's turnaround. This includes sales measures, cost-saving initiatives (through more channel leverage) and an expected productivity increase by 20% across the whole company. Simultaneously, the management lowered expectations for the current fiscal year and announced new guidance. Original targets for FY20 was for mid-to-high single digits Enterprise revenue growth, which has now been lowered to a flat organic constant currency growth resulting in full-year segment revenues between $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion. It is important to mention that this segment has not grown on an organic constant currency basis in more than five years.

Furthermore, the new enterprise guidance still seems aggressive given the fact that the segment declined -9% year-on-year. Expectations for consumer revenue growth remained the same with the guidance of $2.46 billion to 2.5$ billion implying 3% year-over-year organic constant-currency growth. In total, management expects revenues in FY20 to be between $4.76 billion to $4.9 billion implying just 2% revenue growth. FY20 Free Cash Flow is expected to be in a range between $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, which is a decline compared to $1.5 billion Free Cash Flow in FY19.

The competitive environment for the company is likely to remain a challenge. Thus, we think it will be very difficult for Symantec to return to the growth path. Nevertheless, the company is well-positioned in the security space and offers established products. We think the onus is on the new management to successfully follow through with its announced initiatives and therefore substantially accelerate revenue growth and improve margin levels.

Guidelines for investors

Therefore, investors should closely take notice of the ongoing development of the revenue side and possible improvements on the margin side due to cost improvements. Furthermore, potential strategic changes could be announced with the arrival of a new CEO for the company.

Whereas Consumer ARPU showed significant improvement, the Enterprise segment showed some disappointing results over prior quarters. Guidance for FY20 Free Cash Flow at $1.1 to $1.3 billion was also weak.

With these financial metrics in mind, we think an upside scenario for Symantec shares would have to include sustainable top-line growth acceleration and margin expansion back above to the historic high-30% range.

Current valuation indicates low investor expectations

Symantec shares trade at low multiples (~11x forward non-GAAP PE) despite its strong cash-generating business model. We think the market remains unclear on the mid-to long term perspectives of the company.

But it is unclear to us, whether the company will be available to significantly improve its FCF and Net Income, which could eventually impact multiples adversely. On the other hand, observable improvements in revenue growth and margin expansion could make this stock a good buy for long-term holders.

Conclusion

All in all, we believe the CEO departure was a right step for the company after weak Q4 results and disappointing share performance in the last years. Nevertheless, it is unclear whether the new management team will be able to achieve a meaningful turnaround of the company in the near future, especially when it comes to accelerating revenue growth and margin improvement.

While the environment remains competitive, Symantec is still a good cash-generating company with a non-GAAP operating margin of 29% for the last fiscal year. Its shares trade on low multiples at an 11x forward P/E. This limits the downside risk for the shares and investors, but we think it makes more sense to stay on the sidelines until the new management can show meaningful success with regard to its implemented initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.