Why The U.S. Will Not Go The Way Of Japan: Entrepreneurship

The US could not be more different; it will never take the path of Japan.

A number of writers and commenters on Seeking Alpha frequently predict that the US is about to go the way of Japan. They expect that the US will enter a long period of economic stagnation, marked by low inflation (if not deflation) and low economic growth, despite massive expansion of the monetary base.

This article is my second on Japan, laying out why I disagree with these people. The specific focus of the previous article was on the banking system as an illustration of cultural differences. I concluded that the Japanese culture results in long delays in accepting and responding to negative developments, which will always make them slow to address misallocations of capital.

Here I focus on the effects of cultural barriers to entrepreneurship in Japan and offer some perspective on the US. The US may, in due course, suffer some bad times, but I am convinced they will not resemble those of Japan. I explain why below. (I had hoped to include some discussion of why the people who think that demographics will cause the US to follow Japan down the drain are flat-out wrong, but this article got too long.)

I want to emphasize at the outset that I do not know what will happen. I am a card-carrying member of the "do not know" crowd identified by Howard Marks. And, I am certain enough of my uncertainty to allow that the US could possibly experience a long deflationary depression. If so, however, it will not be like that in Japan.

The Lack of Entrepreneurship in Japan

The evidence is very clear that Japan is NOT an entrepreneurial country. Inc reports that Japan is the 4th least entrepreneurial country in the world. This is mind-blowing, for a country that rose to become the world's second-largest economy.

Brad Chattergoon provides an insightful discussion (from which I drew some other sources). A very striking element is his summary of the period from 2001 through 2007. Using data from Wikipedia, he finds that at least 483 companies were established during this period in the United States, which included large firms like YouTube (2005) and Facebook (2004), while in the same period in Japan only 30 companies are listed as being established.

Japan rose, fell, and now stagnates by bureaucracy

One part of the explanation of the rise Japan is an aspect that ultimately inhibits further growth. In Japan, one of the most respected careers is that of a bureaucrat. Vogel reports that "the elite bureaucrat enjoys a prestige that extends far beyond mere utilitarian acceptance of his authority. His family are buoyed by his status and share in his success."

This is reminiscent of the Chinese mandarins, who were among the most prestigious bureaucrats in history. It seems that this aspect of Japan is more recent:

The power of the bureaucrats dates back to the Meiji period (1868-1912), when, one economist told Time, the ideal "was to staff the ministry with the ablest graduates of the elite university so they would be imperious to questioning from the public or the legislature." One Meiji period slogan went: "Revere the bureaucrat, despise the people."

That said, deference to authority is ancient in Japan as is discussed further below.

The Japanese bureaucracy made major contributions to economic growth following World War II. What was clearly needed was to imitate and improve upon the industrial excellence of the United States. Vogel emphasizes this contribution.

On the flip side, the high status awarded to bureaucrats deters entrepreneurship in at least three ways. Chattergoon notes two of them. First, the high status diverts the best and brightest students into government and away from entrepreneurship. Second, the nature of the career strongly disincentivizes individuals from leaving to try being entrepreneurs, as there is no good way back. A third effect is that those bureaucrats must be doing something, and almost all of it will obstruct entrepreneurial action.

Honoring bureaucratic careers is only the first of many ways that Japanese culture inhibits entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs cannot fear embarrassment or losing face

Today we all have some understanding of face, but for westerners this is superficial. Quoting: " 'Face' was not a concept that even existed in English before westerners encountered Chinese and Japanese cultures in the 19th century." Also "The instinct to preserve face is something so ingrained in Japanese culture that many Japanese are not aware that it influences their behavior."

Beyond this, failure at business in Japan is considered a personal failing. This is well known, for example discussed here and also in this article which states:

... in Japan, failing in a business venture can be fatal to a person's professional reputation. An executive involved in a failed company may struggle to find another job. The chief executive of a failed enterprise is expected to apologize personally for letting people down.

Most new businesses fail. If a culture is intolerant of failure, few will take such a risk. This is a major reason why Japan has proven unable to generate internal growth. But is it far from the only one.

In contrast, an entrepreneurial culture must embrace failure. This has been raised to high art in Silicon Valley. Silicon Valley has produced unprecedented levels of generation of wealth and technology. Failing there is considered normal and failing in a good effort can raise one's status. A friend of mine who started up several businesses there had the point of view that everything good in business happens by accident. Including success.

Other parts of the US and the West are less accepting of failure, to their detriment. But they all tolerate it. And eventual success at entrepreneurship is generally honored.

Consensus kills capital and action

Much has been written (an example here) about the consensual nature of Japanese culture in business. Americans often find it difficult to work for Japanese bosses. Their bosses expect completion of a project to be an iterative process. The Americans want to get clear directions and then to do the project independently.

The Japanese are known for taking a long time to reach a decision, involving a broad search for consensus first. After that, they are known for implementing quickly. One example was that of resolving the bad loans on the books of the Shinsei Bank, discussed in my previous article. Once, after much delay, all parts of the bank staff were in agreement about a common direction, things happened quite quickly. But getting there took years.

The process of seeking consensus is a solid approach if one faces problems for which a best answer can be found. An example is that of achieving excellence in semiconductor production. The Japanese learned of the "Six Sigma" approach to quality from the Americans, and then proceeded to do it better than the Americans did. A friend of mine who worked for Texas Instruments ended up spending a lot of time at Texas Instruments subsidiaries in Japan, trying to learn enough to bring the Japanese improvements back home to Texas.

I would argue that such consensus-based approaches are ill-suited to start-up enterprises, for two reasons. The major one is that in any novel enterprise, one often must make decisions for which one cannot know enough to make a best choice. In these contexts, any decision is better than a delay.

Beyond that, speed matters a lot in startups, for many reasons. It is one thing to discuss some challenge during a coffee break, but if consensus is not immediate the business cannot wait so decisions must be made. Capital is burning and competition is looming. Once must act, now. This is a distinctly un-Japanese way to behave.

Hierarchy and conformity inhibit independence

Obedience to authority has been a central feature of Japanese culture dating back at least to the shogunate era and perhaps much further. The conformist element is notorious, often captured by the proverb Deru kugi wa utareru, "the nail that sticks out gets hammered down."

Figure 1. Source Many educational institutions in Japan provide detailed manuals containing specific guidelines for the color and length of blouses, skirts, socks, and pants as well as hairstyles and personal accessories.

These cultural features inhibit entrepreneurship in at least three ways. First, starting a business is an act of independence and nonconformity. This is not something one does if one desires first and foremost to obey authority or behave like everyone else.

A friend and I, though in different lines of work, had similar experiences with the Japanese. In any group we encountered, there was a Big Man (always male). Every decision went through the Big Man, and nothing happened without his involvement. This made it extraordinarily difficult to get anything done.

This system guarantees that any Big Man in Japan is overwhelmed with minutiae. That makes it much harder to progress rapidly, make quality decisions, or consider changes of strategy. This is bad for big companies, but could easily be fatal for startups.

Second, new businesses require skilled work in multiple areas, such as finance, marketing, and compliance. Venture capital companies are well-known to assess and to influence developing companies from the perspective of incorporating the necessary range of skills. What is needed from the CEO is true delegation. Any specialized participant needs to have control in their area of expertise, and not to be worrying about obeying an authority figure who does not have relevant knowledge.

Third, startups need ideas and improvements from everyone, but hierarchical, conformist cultures engender self-suppression. I have an anecdote from my own experience about this. The individual was Korean, where there is also a hierarchical, conformist culture. He was a senior graduate student, sent to help and guide me in installing and activating some instrumentation at a major research facility. After some time, he decided he needed to advise me. He told me how horrified he had been when I freely expressed my opinions about what should happen, to the senior scientists we were working with. He believed that the proper thing to do was to say nothing while one was junior, waiting until one became senior before expressing opinions. A person who believed this would never go create a startup and would not be a useful employee in one.

Educational system inhibits originality and confidence

The Japanese educational system is well known for two things. It achieves remarkable levels of capability in mathematics at a young age, and it does so by imposing levels of effort and focus on young children that would be considered punishing in the West.

A common criticism of the latter aspect is that it suppresses the development of creativity and originality. I agree with this criticism, and note that this is another negative factor in the development of people who will become entrepreneurs.

Creative enterprises such as starting businesses, research, and innovation require the psychological ability to take on problems that do not have answers in the back of the book. A distinct effect of an emphasis upon textbook competence is that is that it can leave people less well-prepared to cope with the associated uncertainty and failures. A person with traditional Japanese training is less ready to succeed at these endeavors than a typical Western student.

Beyond this, Chattergoon argues that the Japanese learning culture reduces individual confidence, indirectly reducing the incidence of entrepreneurship in the country. He quotes a study reporting that

55% of United States respondents answered yes to [a] question about their ability to start a business, whereas only 11% of Japanese respondents answered similarly.

What will happen in the US?

In summary of the above, it would be difficult to devise a culture that is more inimical to entrepreneurship than that of Japan. Bureaucracy, saving face, consensus, hierarchy, conformity and Japanese education all militate against the development of entrepreneurs or the success of their attempts. This reduces Japan's economic resiliency. They cannot generate new enterprises from across their broad population, some of which would become major economic contributors. They have to wait until some bureaucrat decides to imitate something done elsewhere.

The contrast with the US could not be starker, and it destroys the potential for the US to stay mired in stagnation for decades. I lived in California during one of the intermittent tech crashes, more or less 30 years ago. A lot of middle managers in tech companies lost their jobs. Traffic in San Jose dropped noticeably. What was really interesting, during the next few years, was to watch the emergence and growth of the new startups that these people went off and founded. By five years later, we were in a tech boom, with significant contributions from these new firms.

This is the American way today. Your business fails - start another one. Lose your job - start a business. Tired of your boss - start a business. Bored with retirement - start a business. Many if not most Universities across the country have started programs in entrepreneurship. Many also provide courses and experiences so that their students - from engineers to English majors - can develop some entrepreneurial skills. The US has a culture well prepared to avoid stagnation by growing.

Part of the argument that stagnation might develop in the US often looks toward the large and increasing Federal debt burden. The standard story is that the Treasury crowds out private investment, which prevents growth. But this story reflects a 1950's view of the economy, where big companies create growth by selling bonds at slightly above the treasury rate and where available capital is small.

The US and the world have changed dramatically. A major customer for the US Treasury is foreign purchasers. None of the rest of the world looks likely to displace the US dollar as the reserve currency, either. Beyond that, the 401k era has diverted massive and continuously growing amounts of money into investments that are seeking yield.

Furthermore, startups have little involvement with the bond market. Instead, we now have a massive venture capital enterprise, and Business Development Companies to support a next phase of growth. To my eyes, the ability of entrepreneurs to grow new businesses has become largely independent of the traditional system involving banks and bonds. And the flow of money seeking the higher yields such businesses must offer is large and growing.

It appears to me that the only way crowding out would significantly suppress entrepreneurial opportunity would be for the rates the Treasury needs to pay to reach very high values. This is not consistent with Japanese stagnation. It might happen as part of the next debt crisis in the US, likely combined with significant inflation. When this happens, the US will suffer a recession. Perhaps at last such a crisis will politically enable the US to put its financial house in order. But the US will recover from the recession with its usual resiliency. In addition, this crisis could easily be several decades away.

Portfolio implications and summary

As I said previously,

If you prepare for [deflation or stagnation in the US] by holding gold or other hard assets, consider limiting how much of your assets you divert. I personally have come over the decades to have great confidence in the resiliency of free economies. While I once held some gold, in fear of the extremes, I don't any longer. Instead, I favor having an extremely diverse portfolio that focuses on investments in profit-making enterprises.

I focused above on entrepreneurship in the context of startup companies. Note, though, that the cultural qualities that make the US an effective place for startups also help established companies weather bad times or change direction.

The US has always been good at reallocating capital during recessions. It will continue to be. The US has always been good at generating new businesses which generate massive amounts of new wealth. This is only getting better.

The future?

Recession: certainly. Financial crisis: sometime. Inflation: sometime. Deflation: possible. Stagnation a la Japan: never.

