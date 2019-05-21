Safehold: Changing My Tune On The Model

Most know I’m deeply cautious in my approach to analyzing companies – particularly ones pushing a narrative of disruption or change in an old business model. That does not always work out and on occasion I am proven wrong. Safehold (SAFE), which I last covered in September of last year, is a prime example where my viewpoint has changed as the business model has evolved. Quickly. I'm not the only one shifting my view; the value of the common equity has had one heck of a run in 2019. While I do think that one can argue the veracity of a “too far, too fast” thesis there, my goal today is not to call into the question but instead speak towards what progress Safehold has made in the past six months to assuage many of my concerns on the structure.

In my view, Safehold has deserved to run higher in the interim. By the way, I think the fact that management has worked hard to pitch the value of the investment to me rather than shutting me out of the discussion is important. I’ve lamented in the past that some of my bearish coverage froze me from access to many teams (e.g., CBL & Associates (CBL)). That just is not the case here and was a clear sign of a team that does truly believe in the value proposition they bring to the market.

Over time, I’ve warmed up significantly to the ground lease model and the opportunities that it presents to a niche of investors, particularly for those that take a very long-term view. I wanted to revisit this one to go back through my initial concerns and then look at the changes management has made to directly address those issues. If I were to recap my September 2018 coverage, I would say that my fears revolved around a couple of key points:

Lack of dividend coverage on an FFO adjusted basis for non-cash items coupled with low initial lease spreads.

As a firm incredibly reliant on financing costs, significant refinancing and/or interest rate risk was present.

Growth plans relied on secondary stock offerings that would have been, at the time, issued at below book value.

Quick Summary

For those that do not know, Safehold is a REIT – and a rather unique one at that. The company has a mission statement to “revolutionize” real estate ownership, accomplishing that through pushing the ground lease model. Under traditional fee simple property ownership, landholders own both the land and the building structure. In many cases, this land value is a large part of overall valuation but does not contribute to the earnings power of the building structure. Consider a midtown Manhattan office building for example; the land value makes up a large portion of total value even if that land is not a direct source of revenue.

*Source: Safehold, March 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 6

By entering into a ground lease, property owners can split the two distinct assets, usually by selling the land to Safehold and leasing it back at a low capitalization rate. The earnings power of the building remains unchanged (pre-lease costs). The sale raises cash that can be redeployed into other assets with much higher returns.

Ground leases are not new. Historically, they have often carried onerous terms such as fair market value resets, limited flexibility, or hidden fees that have disincentivized both lenders and landowners from engaging in the structure. To many with experience in property acquisition and development, doing a transaction on a building with a ground lease is a non-starter. That is beginning to change somewhat. By adopting more tenant-friendly policies and custom tailoring the product to each individual customer, adoption and interest has spiked.

From the Safehold perspective, ground leases also have strong positives. Long lease terms lock in cash flows for quite some time. They have a senior position in the capital structure and senior priority when it comes to rental payment. This means that if the property owner defaults, Safehold is made whole first, creating a high margin of safety for recovery. As a kicker, ground leases often have reversion rights which means the building (and any improvements) goes to the ground lease owner at the end of the lease period free and clear.

The Shift Away From Funds From Operations

Funds from operations (“FFO”) has become the default metric for REITs – and it is now something that Safehold is moving away from. I’ve talked about the impact new leasing standards would have on a variety of industries in other research notes; Safehold is yet another company impacted by the changes that began this year. Due to new leasing standards, all future ground leases are now accounted for as sales-type leases. Keeping it simple, sales-type leases are treated like bond or other fixed income investments. This change is not retrospective; all old leases retain their operating lease classification which might be confusing to some.

What this means is that sales-type leases are recorded under interest income on the income statement. There will be no revenue booked so top line growth is going to appear stalled even as the company grows its portfolio. However, just as with the prior lease structure, sales-type leases are going to recognize non-cash income through that line. Safehold has been nudging investors to think about their investments on “effective yield” which is based on contracted future cash flows and residual value equal to their land investment.

Just as with GAAP straight-lining of rent, the end result is that in the early stages of a lease, actual cash receipts are less than the income statement shows. Late in the life of the lease, cash receipts will outstrip that effective number. Whether you buy into that argument or not, I do think cash receipts in the quarter matter. Prudent management is going to pay out dividends based on actual cash received and the timing of that cash flow impacts leverage.

There are positives to using GAAP net income as a coverage metric. Business expenses that were once excluded from FFO and AFFO like stock-based compensation, are now included. Plus, real estate depreciation and amortization is not backed out of this figure when it really should be given the structure of the Park Hotel assets. However, the above issue trumps those tailwinds early on. While I get management’s argument that these cash flows are nearly assured and grounded by the collateral, at the end of the day, the company isn’t going to be raising the dividend and pay out cash it does not yet have. In my view, I would encourage investors look at operating cash flow less working capital changes as a way to measure near-term success. I end up with a figure of around $5.3mm (some variability based on inclusion/exclusion of some non-cash expenses) which gives solid incremental coverage on the $4.6mm in cash paid out to shareholders.

Financial Moves: Capital Raise, Long Maturity Debt

With the equity trading at around $17.00/share back in September and the company trading at less than book value, it looked like there would be some necessary dilution at below book value to keep the growth train growing. Nothing wrong with that when trying to build out a business but I felt that, if taken into the public markets, there would be some short-term pain. This is a ticker without a lot of trading activity and sentiment can move the price rather quickly.

Safehold dodged all that by raising $250mm through iStar (STAR), better yet done at a mild premium ($20.00/share) to the share price value at the time and also at right around book value. These were issued as “Investor Units” which carry the same economic interest as shares but none of the voting power; they can be exchanged for common stock per shareholder approval. On the whole, these units are actually pretty restrictive when it comes to rights for iStar in the intermediate with the exception that Safehold barred from issuing common stock at less than $20.00/unit in an offering of any material size (greater than $100mm). Looks like a moot point today given the share price.

In either case, this was an important move. $250mm in equity capital coupled with the firm’s 2x debt/leverage target opened up the potential of another $750mm in acquisitions. Given debt to equity of 0.7x at the end of March, access to capital remains quite strong ($585mm to remain in-line with the target).

*Source: Safehold, Q1 Earnings Presentation, Slide 8

But what I found most compelling was that Safehold managed to acquire $122mm of 4.25% fixed rate financing for a 30yr term. Yes, this is secured debt but locking in 30yr debt is a major development. If you asked me six months ago if management would be able to get this type of financing, I would have found it highly unlikely. Outside of a handful of REITs with investment grade credit, this type of maturity length is unheard of, particularly for a new company.

Raising capital at this rate shows that management is doing a better job of selling the thesis to institutional investors with long-term horizons (insurance companies, pension funds, endowments) which is exactly the cohort the equity also needs to move materially higher as well. Going back to September, a core risk in my view was the constant need to roll over the debt. As a spread business with thin initial margins, it’s a long and arduous march to higher effective yields less debt costs from a 4% initial cap rate. Having to roll over debt at materially higher rates, say 6-7%, ten years down the line would wipe out free cash flow and been a substantial hit to the viability of the business model. That’s less of a concern as the company does a better job of reducing the rollovers needed before lease expiry.

Takeaways

Ground leases are a business built upon taking a long-term outlook and management carefully weighing the near-term risks. As a growth business, it is also built upon having great access to both equity and debt markets. Today, it's much more clear that Safehold has a great grasp of both. I think this could be a great REIT in many investor portfolios at the right price. Certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.