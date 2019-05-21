E-Mini S&P 500: Ready For Reversion Above 2,900!

On the weekly chart, the VC PMI tells us that if the market closes using the 15-minute bar above 2,851, it is going to activate a bullish trend.

On Friday, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) indicated that the E-mini S&P target of 2,884 was completed. By the market closing below 2,884, the market activated a bearish momentum. The market activated targets of 2,839 last week to the low-28s.

Today's daily VC PMI tells us that the daily average price is 2,867. The buy 1 (B1) level is 2,847, and the buy 2 (B2) level is 2,832.

"The market last week told us that the possibility of the market coming down and testing 2829/2830 was possible," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said.

The low this morning on the E-mini S&P was 2,833. It was close enough to complete the bearish pattern that was activated Friday. It then gave us a buy signal by closing above the B1 level of 2,847.

The VC PMI automated artificial intelligence tells us that when the price comes down to the B1 or B2 levels or the levels in blue, they are the highest probability areas for a reversion to occur. The B1 level has a 90% probability that if the trigger is activated, a reversion to the mean of 2,867 will occur. If the market comes down to the B2 level, there is a 95% probability that the market will revert back to the mean of 2,867.

At this point, the market is trading between the B1 and B2 levels. It has not yet activated a firm buy signal from the B1 level of 2,847.

"We do not suggest that our traders go short between two buy signals," MontesDeOca said, "since going short at this point has the highest probability - a 90% probability - that the signal will be wrong."

We teach our subscribers to use the 15-minute bar and, in this case, on a close above 2,847, the buy trigger point would be activated. When a trigger point is activated, it automatically activates a stop, which is the level below, and your target is the mean of 2,867.

Weekly Report

Looking at the weekly report we just published in Marketplace, the average price for the week is 2,851. The extreme level below the mean is 2,809. The B2 level is 2,756. On the weekly chart, the VC PMI artificial intelligence tells us that if the market closes using the 15-minute bar above 2,851, it is going to activate a bullish trend momentum. It then activates the sell 1 (S1) target level of 2,905. The daily signal is activating a buy trigger point on a close above 2,847 with a daily target of 2,867.

Summary

If the daily signals are able to trigger the buy signal at 2,847 and the weekly closes above 2,851, we are beginning to see a daily and a weekly reversion unfolding, possibly forming what we call a harmonic alignment, which has an extremely high probability that it is a major area of demand in the E-mini S&P 500. The artificial intelligence of the VC PMI tells us the exact trigger points where reversions are most likely to occur, so you can position yourself to make trades with the highest probability of success.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the E-mini S&P and the gold and silver markets, among many others.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.