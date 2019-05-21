Is Europe's Largest Power Company A Safe Bet For Dividend Investors?

However, I remain skeptical of the company's commitment to generate stable and growing dividends in the long term, due to its financial fundamentals and past behavior.

The company keeps growing thanks to its leadership in renewable power, strong presence in growth markets in Latin America, and a recent expansion in North America and Asia.

Investment Thesis

Despite of being Europe’s largest power company, having a strong footprint in Italy, Spain, Latin America, and performing solid expansion into renewables, Enel Spa still concerns me. The company’s anchor markets have historically fragile economies, its financial fundamentals remain poor, but mostly, the results to shareholders have been too uneven for a business that is supposed to be defensive. While I see some positives in the current turnaround, I remain skeptical of the company as a reliable dividend stock.

The Largest Power Company in the Europe

With its 75 billion euros in revenues, Enel is the largest integrated utility in Europe and one of the largest in the world, engaged in the production, transmission and distribution of electricity. The scale allows Enel, which is concentrated in its anchor markets Italy and Spain, to expand with a heavy footprint in growth markets like the Americas (especially Latin America), Asia and Oceania, and to focus on renewables (which make now 39% of its revenues) while keeping carbon-based electricity production as an engine of cash-flow. This strategy seems to work, as the company has been able to raise net profits and the dividend throughout the past years, with an impressive 18% increase in the 2018 dividend. Adding that 40% of the EBITDA comes from regulated utilities, and that the company has been investing heavily since the last three years, it is reasonable to assume that the trend of rising profits and dividends should continue. So, where does the negativity come from? I see at least 3 risk factors, one of which I consider especially worrisome as it tells investors a lot about the attitude of the company towards its shareholders.

Exposure to Fragile Economies and Competition

Enel is a global company, but it is particularly concentrated in 3 areas: Italy, Spain and Latin America, which make 50%, 25% and 19% of the revenues respectively.

Source: Enel annual report 2018

Italy’s economy has been stagnating for years; high debt (132% of GDP) and persistent low growth raise the specter of tax increases, which would put pressure on consumers. Plus, from 2020 a new liberalization law will be implemented, ending the regulated electricity tariffs that 60% of Italians still pay and potentially disrupting Enel’s 35% share of the Italian market (Source: Enerdata). Spain has been a growth story since the past 5 years, however its financial and economic situation far from insulates it from external shocks, given that the debt to GDP ratio is still 98.5% and the recent boost in the GDP has come mostly from exports (34.1% of GDP). Additionally, Spain is the home market of Iberdrola, the Spanish specialist in renewables and Enel’s competitor. Most Latin American countries, while enjoying growth during good times, are exporters of commodities (generally related to agriculture, mining, oil and gas), and see their economies and currencies tumble when prices crash, as it happened in Brazil in 2015-2016; this does not look good for a supplier of electricity (which is also a commodity) that reports its profits in euros, a strong currency. While Enel hunts for high-quality assets in the South American continent like hydro-power and solar, the company faces competition, besides the local utilities, from other European companies like Iberdrola and private equity firms like Brookfield Asset Management, which search for the same assets through its renewables and infrastructures funds.

High Debt and Poor Free Cash Flow

Enel has struggled to generate cash flow in the past ten years. Operating cash flow spiked from 2009 to 2010, remained sluggish for the next two years and collapsed in 2013.

Source: Morningstar

To recapture the loss, the company pumped money into its business, as you can see a sharp rise in capital expenditure especially since 2016.

Source: Morningstar

Yet, while operating cash flow (OCF) recovered, boasting a 11.075B euros in 2018 vs 11.725B euros in 2010, on a per share basis it is still significantly lower.

Source: own calculations based on data from Morningstar and Finecobank

As a result, Enel had to cut its dividend, and yet the company’s free cash flow was not able to serve the dividend, as it was instead from 2010 to 2012 and then in 2014.

Source: Morningstar

Not surprisingly, net debt has increased to 41 billion euros (+9.9% compared to 2017), even if it must be said that interest expense has fallen and, with and EBITDA of 16 billion euros in 2018, which leads to a debt on EBITDA ratio of slightly less than 3 times, the debt looks more sustainable.

The rating agency Fitch must share even a more optimistic opinion, as it upgraded Enel’s credit rating to A- (S&P keeps a BBB+ rating and Moodys Ba2).

Uneven Returns for Shareholders

If you felt concerned reading about Enel’s dividend cut, there is a lot more to be seen, as the following could be called a dividend investor’s horror story.

Source: Enel

The company has been too uneven in its dividend policy, especially for a business that is supposed to be defensive. It is true that the performance of French and German rivals like Engie SA, EDF SA, E.On AG and RWE AG has not been much better, however, I would argue that, first, these companies, especially the German ones, were hit by a negative change in the public attitude toward nuclear power, to which Enel was not exposed, and second, that smaller Italian rivals like ERG SpA and Hera SpA have kept their dividends safe even during tough times for the energy market and the Italian economy. Italian state-owned utility Terna SpA, while being focused on a slightly different business (electricity transmission), has kept its dividend almost intact, with the 2017 dividend being up almost 14% since 2009 (30% since 2008).

The Bottom Line

Enel SpA boasts some attractive features like scale, geographical exposure, focus on regulated businesses and renewable energy, with Enel Green Power in particular being one of the few true successes in the company’s portfolio; I like that the utility giant is expanding in North America and Asia, and that is setting its target to decarbonize completely by 2050. The new management seems serious about producing cash flow to stabilize the dividend, which the company assures will not be cut until 2021. However, I remain skeptical of the company’s ability to keep the dividend safe for the long run: its exposure to volatile markets, still fragile balance sheet and cash flow, and awful dividend history make me worry that, if something goes wrong, the shareholders will be the ones that pay the price. Perhaps a growth investor will see some positives in Enel’s exposure to the growing renewables business; to me, the company has to show better fundamentals in order to believe that it is really committed to a stable and rising dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.