Going Long On USDCNY As China Fights Its Credit Crisis And Housing Bubble

The CNY is still pegged to the USD, a relationship that will provide stress on the Chinese economy.

An Introduction to Chinese Economics

Some 50 years ago, China decided to open its borders, quickly becoming a manufacturing powerhouse. As a result, China has been growing at impressively high rates in recent years. However, in 2018 this fantastic growth finally met some headwinds, decreasing to a “slow” rate of 6.7% for the first three quarters of 2018. Although Chinese “slow” growth is still exceptionally high, especially when compared to other Western nations, the Chinese economy cannot support this lower level of GDP growth without taking serious policy measures. Chinese institutions have entrenched hysteresis, they have grown used to and dependent upon the recent high levels of growth. Typically, decision making is often over-reactive and dramatic whenever the hysteresis of a country becomes threatened, building pressure on Chinese policy makers to alleviate the magnitude of any slowdown.

China, Artificially Propped Up

In early June 2015, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index (SHCOMP:IND) was at its 5 year high of 5,166. Today (April 30th, 2019), the SHCOMP is at 3,086, a 33% loss in valuation.

Source: SHCOMP, Bloomberg

Compared to other crises, like the Great Recession in the United States, a deep recession was already in full swing in the following 3 years after a similar loss of equity value. Yet, the Chinese economy still reports positive GDP numbers, propped up by artificial measures.

A Dangerous Housing Bubble

For one, the housing bubble has artificially held the Chinese economy up. Below shows the record high valuations of Chinese real residential property:

Source: Real Residential Property Prices for China

Record high real-estate prices are both a frustration to the Chinese home buyer, and a worry for homeowners, as a bubble bursting will create large, negative wealth effects. Chinese residents hold a considerable majority of their money in liquid assets, particularly real-estate:

Source: Chinese investors are putting their money in a lot of places. That rarely means stocks

Thus, rapid decreases in real estate valuations leave many Chinese citizens especially vulnerable. Currently, China is experiencing the positive side of the wealth effect, as record high home valuations make Chinese homeowners feel exceptionally wealthy. This is a characteristic phenomenon of the end of expansionary periods. Unsurprisingly, because record-high home prices coincide with record high consumer confidence, Chinese consumer confidence is currently also at record highs, seen below:

Source: Consumer Opinion Surveys: Confidence Indicators: Composite Indicators: OECD Indicator for China

The way China deals with the housing bubble is critical. If Chinese policy cannot contain the bubble, while alleviating the slowdown, the housing bubble will likely pop, taking the rest of the economy with it. To protect the housing bubble, the Chinese economy faces tough policy decisions. Certainly, tightening monetary policy would do the trick. However, tightening monetary policy would put unnecessary additional slowing pressure on the Chinese economy. Conversely, it is not obvious that liquidity injections (more specifically, the liquidity injections post 2008), really fueled the housing bubble in the first place. In fact, housing prices were on the rise much before the 2008 crisis, and did not take a substantial hit afterwords. It seems more plausible that the housing market “soaked up” much of the post 2008 liquidity, and that much of the further loosening of monetary policy will flow into the rest of the economy, not back again into real estate valuations.

China, Between a Rock and a Shadow Bank

Chinese policy becomes even more difficult considering China’s prolific shadow banking industry, and the government’s efforts to stop it. Because of shadow banking, China has a dual issue. High interest rates lead shadow banks to innovate new, riskier practices in order to remain profitable (low interest rate environments allow shadow banks to thrive). However, this directly contradicts China’s recent efforts to limit leverage, and reduce shadow banking activity.

Moody's analysts assert that “China's shadow banking sector contracted by RMB 3.6 trillion in the three quarters to 30 September 2018 to RMB 62.1 trillion, with the broad shadow banking sector in China now totaling 70% of the country's GDP compared with 79% at the end of 2017, and the peak of 87% at the end of 2016.”

Thus, China is facing a conundrum: as Moody’s research analyst says, “privately-owned enterprises, including micro and small enterprises — which demonstrate a high reliance on shadow finance — have experienced the sharpest retrenchment in their access to credit… This development suggests that the trade-off between deleveraging and growth is becoming more difficult to ignore."

Obviously, China is in a tough spot. They cannot implement both dramatic expansionary fiscal and expansionary monetary policy without adding fuel to the dangerous housing pricing bubble. China may choose to expand fiscally (as they have the room to do so, with low debt/GDP), but they must not expand without any sort of contractionary controls on housing. Also, they cannot tighten monetary policy without sacrificing growth and fueling shadow banking activity. Thus, controlling the housing bubble with contractionary fiscal tools (tax, regulation) while simultaneously loosening credit (and limiting the need for shadow banking leverage) appears to be the safest alternative.

(Note, that this combination of contractionary fiscal policy with expansionary monetary policy was made famous by Rubinomics, the economic policy of the Bill Clinton administration that prolonged US slowdowns, (in fact, fueling a great expansion, especially in equities) before the recession that hit in 1999.)

China Also Has a Credit/Liquidity Crisis

China’s need to loosen monetary policy is further strengthened by the current trends in money supply, and credit tightening.

For example, China’s M1 money supply is nearing 15 year lows:

Source: M1 for China

More, professor Steve Hanke from Johns Hopkins has analyzed China's M2 supply. He finds, “Both the money supply (M2) and private credit growth rates have plunged and are way below their trend rates of growth,” especially seen in the below chart:

Source: Is China Cooling?

It is obvious China is facing a severe credit and liquidity crises. Further, it appears this dramatic tightening is happening within China’s private money, as PBOC monetary policy doesn't seem to be a driving factor of this credit squeeze. For instance, the Chinese discount rate has been irrelevant to this credit squeeze, as it has not been increased since December 2010:

Source: Interest Rates, Discount Rate for China

Now, in contrast to the Chinese discount rate remaining (for the most part) unchanged for the past decade, the SHIBOR (Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate) has been steadily decreasing over the past year. However, recently the SHIBOR is starting to tighten:

Source: http://www.shibor.org/shibor/web/ShiborJPG_e.jsp

This is additionally interesting, considering what the LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) and the Fed Funds Rate have done over that same time period :

Source: 3-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), based on U.S. Dollar

Source: Effective Federal Funds Rate

Typically, the three rates show relatively strong positive correlations with each other. However, now, there is clearly a divergence in policy between the Chinese and the western world. As London and the US tightened, the Chinese fought to keep the SHIBOR rate unnaturally low. In fact, before the recent spike, the spread between the Fed Funds Rate and the SHIBOR was at its widest since the Great Recession.

Although effective for the start of 2018, these lower levels have broken out of the PBOC’s control, and the SHIBOR rate has increased dramatically. The current rise in the SHIBOR rate is alarming (picture the Fed being unable to control the Fed Funds Rate), and, is yet another sign of the pre-crisis level liquidity squeeze in China.

The current spike in the SHIBOR rate is meaningful for currency as well. According to the International Journal of Economics and Finance, “[The] Shibor is inversely related to the onshore renminbi-dollar exchange rate under the direct quotation, which is consistent with the theory of purchasing power parity, the theory of interest rate parity, and the theory of balance of payments.” Essentially, when the SHIBOR goes up, the CNY is expected to go down.

In sum, China’s credit crisis further supports the need of loosening monetary policy. Fortunately, the PBOC has ample room for quantitative easing, as China has comparatively low Central Bank Assets as a percentage of GDP, and, their Central Bank Assets/GDP is nearing recent historic lows as well:

Source: Central Bank Assets to GDP for China

Implications of Chinese Expansionary Monetary Policy

Chinese expansionary monetary policy raises two major questions:

How effective is the PBOC in adding liquidity to the banking system? Does the Chinese banking system crave CNY, or USD reserves?

According to the PBOC, they seem quite confident in at least testing their ability to alleviate credit tightness. On January 16th, the PBOC injected a record 560 billion yuan ($83 billion) into their banking system through repurchase agreements on bonds. Note, this injection was in CNY, proof that the PBOC believes the Chinese credit system is starved of CNY, not USD.

The PBOC’s efforts and confidence in monetary autonomy is further supported by their efforts to decrease their holdings of US dollars, seen below:

Source: Total Reserves excluding Gold for China

However, decreasing dollar holdings is an alternative form of monetary tightening, as the PBOC is no longer expanding CNY supply to buy up dollars. This is a move away from the PBOC’s old, successful regime of holding dollar assets in far greater amounts than Chinese debt. China may in fact need to move back to their old regime, buying back dollars, in order to limit this form of tightening.

Currency Devaluation is Medicine For China

In all, loosening monetary policy means a decrease in the real interest rate, and a devaluation of the Chinese currency.

This policy may be an excellent catalyst for the Chinese economy amidst its slowdown scare. In the simplest of terms, a weaker CNY is excellent for exports. Increased Chinese international competitiveness grows especially important with the trade disputes between the US and China.

Observing China through the Balance of Payments framework, a devaluation of currency means a shift right in the Balance of Payments curve (BP), as a weaker currency means greater exports, and an increase in the Chinese current account surplus (a surplus that has been decreasing significantly over the past decade (this surplus is still + $97.5 billion):

Source: Balance of Payments: Total Net Current Account for China, P.R.: Mainland

Currently, the Chinese capital account is in a $213 million deficit:

Source: Balance of payments BPM6: Capital account: Capital account Balance: Capital account Balance for China

Lastly, China decreased its foreign reserves by about $80 million throughout 2018:

Source: China Foreign Exchange Reserves | 2019 | Data | Chart | Calendar | Forecast

Balance of payments is made up of the balance of the current account and the capital account, less changes in foreign reserves. With a current account surplus, a small capital account deficit, and an even smaller net decrease in foreign reserves, China is in a Balance of Payments surplus. This places China accordingly in the Mundell-Fleming Model:

Source: Myself

According to the theory of the balance of payments, this BP surplus must return back to the Balance of Payments line. To do so, the capital account must decrease. In order for this to happen, the interest rate must lower, leading less foreigners to hold Chinese financial assets, and currency will devalue, seen below:

Source: Myself

Now, observing China through the theory of Purchasing Power Parity, similar conclusions can be drawn. Below is a graph of Chinese PPP, compared to the US:

Source: Myself, data from: Conversion rates - Purchasing power parities (NYSE:PPP) - OECD Data

For the past 10 years, China has had a positive PPP at around three times the purchasing power of a United States dollar. Simply put, this theory calls for the CNY devaluing to a level at which the two currencies have equal purchasing power. This is further supported by this article’s call for a loosening of monetary policy, and export-friendly devaluation.

The PPP also proposes a negative relationship between a country’s inflation and their exchange rate. As inflation increases, the exchange rate decreases. Any short-term effort of Chinese policy makers, albeit expanding fiscal or monetary policy, will theoretically fuel inflation. Within the past few months, the Chinese Consumer Price Index - CPI - has already started spiking, depicted below:

Source: China Consumer Price Index (NYSEARCA:CPI) | 2019 | Data | Chart | Calendar | Forecast

Already-existing inflation, with the probable possibilities for more (because of necessary stimulative fiscal/monetary policy), means a loss of confidence in the Chinese currency, especially among other Southeast Asian nations who may be trying to use the CNY as a reserve currency. More, foreign investors will be reluctant to hold CNY with the lowering of interest rates. Putting this projection through the real-interest rate/real-exchange rate model, the likely outcome is a devaluation of the Chinese currency:

Source: Myself

In Sum, Short The CNY

Throughout its brief half-century history, the CNY has almost always been pegged to the USD (only broke the peg from 2005 - 2008). The CNY now faces immense downward pressures, with the theoretical support from numerous economic models. Additionally, it is apparent that the Chinese economy is facing a credit and housing bubble crisis, amidst global/Chinese slowdowns.

The PBOC may choose to remain pegged to the dollar, a policy they have been somewhat relaxed as of late. If they choose to defend the peg, China must buy up more dollar reserves to defend the rate (as they cannot raise rates to accomplish the same defense). On the other hand, China may let the peg break, choosing to allow market forces to take control.

Choosing to break the peg or not, faced with the intense trade-offs of further stressing a slowing, vulnerable economy, it seems apparent that loosening monetary policy, whilst using contractionary fiscal policy to address the housing bubble is the most viable option for China. With it, the CNY will devalue, presenting an excellent long trade on the USDCNY pair.

Additional Long USDCNY Catalysts, On the Dollar Side

The dollar has historically shown to be counter-cyclical. That is, the dollar gains strength in times of US and global recessions because it holds paramount reserve currency status. Observe the graph below, where the trade-weighted dollar index gained significantly in the last two US recessions:

Source: Trade Weighted U.S. Dollar Index: Broad, Goods

The US and the world have entered one of the longest expansionary periods in modern world history. Due to various indicators (record high equity valuations, inverted yield curve, slowing global growth, etc) it seems the US, and perhaps the world, is headed for a recession sooner rather than later. This is an excellent bullish catalyst for the dollar.

Further, the dollar is facing short-term bearish pressures. With US inflation still remarkably low, the Fed gave the following statement, at its May 1st, 2019 press release:

“In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes.”

The Fed has signaled its patience with manipulating rates, and the President has expressed his dovish views, tweeting: “We have the potential to go up like a Rocket if we did some lowering of rates, like one point”

Of course, it is extremely unlikely the Fed would cut rates by 1%, and it is uncertain if they will lower rates at all. However, much of this neutral and/or dovish sentiment presents an excellent opportunity to enter the long USDCNY trade while the dollar is momentarily kept steady/low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.