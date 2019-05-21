VersaBank: Expected Book Value Growth Makes A Buy Case

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Shumaila Badar, CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

VersaBank (OTC:VRRKF) is a Canadian, digital-only chartered bank catering to specific niche markets. The bank witnessed a surge in equity book value over the last five years due to a jump in earnings, which, in turn, was due to expansion in net interest margin (NIM) and decline in provisions for loan losses. We expect VersaBank's earnings to remain stable in the coming years on the back of maintenance of NIM at an elevated level and containment of provisions for credit losses. Due to the stability in earnings, book value of the bank will continue to grow.

Moreover, we like VersaBank because of its good capital adequacy, which makes it low risk. Further, the bank is currently trading at a leading price-to-book multiple (P/B) that is below its historical average P/B and our estimate of justified P/B.

The three factors of expected book value growth, low risk, and comparatively low P/B multiple build our case to buy the stock. We also expect VersaBank to provide a 0.7% dividend yield. We have arrived at a target price of CAD 8.46 (USD 6.15) for the stock, which implies a lucrative entry point of up to CAD 7.69 (USD 5.59).

Strong Historical Earnings Growth Builds Book Value

The bank's common equity book value has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the past five years on the back of a jump in earnings. VersaBank's earnings have grown by a strong CAGR of 55.2% over the past five years to CAD 15.9 million or USD 12.1 million (EPS of CAD 0.75 or USD 0.57) in the year ended October 31, 2018. This remarkable earnings growth is attributable to an expansion in net interest margin (NIM) and a decline in provisions for credit losses. In fact, in FY18, the bank enjoyed the highest NIM and the lowest provisions for credit losses to loans ratio among all the Canadian publicly-listed banks.

Going forward, we expect book value to continue to grow on the back of expected stability in NIM and containment of provisions for credit losses. These two metrics are discussed in further detail in the next sections.

Maintenance of NIM to Ultimately Lead to Book Value Growth

One of the reasons why we like VersaBank is that among all the publicly-listed Canadian banks, VersaBank enjoys the highest NIM. According to discussion in the conference call for Q4 FY18, the bank has been able to maintain high NIM because it caters to specific niche markets that bigger banks don't. VersaBank's loan book encompasses three areas: Bulk Receivable Purchase program, Commercial and Corporate Lending, and Real Estate and Development financing. The Bank obtains its deposits from Canada-wide brokerage firms.

NIM is driven by two metrics: yield on earning assets and cost of funds. Historical analysis shows that the bank's higher than average NIM is attributable more to high yields than to low cost of funds. At 4.6%, VersaBank's yield on average total assets was higher than all the other publicly-listed Canadian banks in FY18. Meanwhile, cost of funds was low like most other banks.

Going forward, we expect the bank to continue to enjoy higher than average NIMs because of its unique positioning. Moreover, VersaBank's NIM is also unlikely to be affected by macroeconomic factors as we expect interest rates to remain constant in the Canadian economy. While yield on earnings assets is expected to remain high due to the stable interest rates and catering to niche markets, the bank's cost of funds is also likely to continue to remain sticky because VersaBank has higher than peer average proportion of demand deposits in its total deposits.

Our projection for interest rates in the Canadian economy and the resultant yields, costs, and margins for VersaBank are given in the charts below.

Box 1: Justification for Stable Interest Rate Assumption We are assuming that Bank of Canada will hold rates steady in the short term as the factors calling for a further rate hike are countering those that justify a cut. The Bank lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2019 just last month, which means that inflation will likely remain subdued, justifying a rate cut. However, record job gains in April (of a net 106,500 jobs, which is the highest since 1976 when Statistics Canada began collecting data) and a hike in wages by 2.5% signal further rate hike in the future is warranted. Keeping in mind the different factors, we believe that rates should be maintained at the current level in the near future. The table below shows IMF's forecast for Canada's inflation and our forecast of real interest rate. The Bank of Canada's target rate forecast is based on these projections of inflation and real rate.

Best Asset Quality to Support Earnings

Despite the fact that VersaBank enjoys the highest yield on earning assets among all publicly-listed Canadian chartered banks, its asset quality is also very strong. For FY18, the bank posted the lowest provisions for credit losses to its gross loans compared to peers.

Since the adoption of IFRS-9 last year, provisions charges for loans have become dependent on management's best judgement. Worsening of the economy beyond the expectations of VersaBank's management will deal a blow to provisions charges; hence, it is best to be prudent in our assumptions for the future. Consequently, we have assumed greater provisions charge to gross loans ratio for the coming years. We have also conducted a sensitivity analysis, whose results are shown in the table below. As per our analysis, in the worst-case scenario, VersaBank's EPS will decline to CAD 0.56 (USD 0.41) in FY19. Every 10bps worsening of the ratio results in EPS declining by ~ CAD 0.06.

Highest Leverage Ratio Confirms Low Risk

VersaBank has by far the highest leverage ratio (10.84%) out of all the Canadian banks publicly-listed. Leverage ratio is a measure of capital adequacy and it tells shareholders about the risk a bank is taking with the equity they have provided. Another reason why high capital adequacy ratios (including leverage ratio) are important to shareholders is that when these ratios fall close to regulatory requirements then dividend payouts get negatively affected. Consequently, we can conclude that VersaBank is less risky than its peers, that it's more likely to withstand negative shocks to its balance sheet, and that there are fewer chances of its dividend-payout getting curtailed.

However, leverage ratio does not give the full picture as it ignores risk weightings. When we take into account the risk-weights for the bank's assets, then its peer advantage diminishes as its Tier 1 ratio is only slightly higher than that of other banks and Total Capital ratio is actually lower than others. Nevertheless, the bank is still more safe than some other public Canadian banks (see Table 2 below) and comfortably above regulatory requirements.

E-commerce and VersaVault to Drive Growth

According to disclosures in the last conference call, the management expects VersaBank to grow through its e-commerce business. The bank also introduced a new product last year called VersaVault, which is a vault that secures keys for cryptocurrencies. Due to the early stage of VersaVault and the consequent uncertainties, we have not incorporated higher income from this new product in our Other Income forecasts. Once clarity emerges on VersaVault, we will revise our earnings estimates.

Justified P/B Multiple Implies a USD 6.15 Target Price

VersaBank appears cheap when the Justified Price-to-Book method is used. This method has been derived from Gordon Growth Model and it determines justified P/B from the following formula:

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

From our projected statements, we have arrived at a value of 6.6% for sustainable ROE. Using this value along with a growth rate of 3.0% and required return of 7.3% gives us a justified P/B multiple of 0.85 for the Bank. Multiplying 0.85 with our forecast book value per share of CAD 9.95 (USD 7.24) for October end 2019, gives us a target price of CAD 8.46 (USD 6.15). If we provide for a 10% return, then entry up to CAD 7.69 (USD 5.59) is likely to result in the stock being a good buy call.

Trading at P/B slightly below historical average despite higher ROE

Apart from its justified P/B multiple, VersaBank is also trading at a leading P/B multiple that is below its historical average. Our projected ROE for the bank is, however, higher than the average historical ROE, which means that the bank should trade at a multiple above the historical average. This further supports our thesis that the bank is currently undervalued.

Growing Book Value, Low P/B Multiple, and Low Risk Justify a Buy Call

We believe that investors should take a long position up to a price of CAD 7.69 (USD 5.59). Our buy call is based on our justified P/B multiple, which implies an upside on the bank's current market price. Further, our buy call is based on expected book value growth in light of high NIM and low credit losses. Low risk due to high capital adequacy ratios is another justification for our bullish stance.

A risk to our thesis is greater than expected provisions for credit losses in case the Canadian economy slows more than expected. Investors should also keep an eye on any signals from the Bank of Canada with respect to the future course of interest rates.

The table below gives our forecasts for VersaBank's financial statements and ratios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.