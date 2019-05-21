Xunlei Limited: A Cloud Play For Less Than Its Net Cash

Currently Xunlei shares are trading for scrap, and investors have a chance to buy shares at less then net cash.

The company has an impressive arsenal of technologies that provide for a high growth opportunity in the cloud, blockchain and 5G space in China.

Xunlei shares have sold off sharply over the past several weeks for no reason that I can see outside of bad sentiment.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) Q1'19 results were not spectacular, however what is important to note is that the loss was significantly lower Q/Q. The company lost $8.6M for the quarter, but that is down significantly from the net loss of $32.4M in Q4'18. Despite this, gross profit was $21.2M for the quarter, up by 13% sequentially, and gross margins also edged higher from 44.3% to 51.2% Q/Q.

Online advertising revenue decreased 30.8% Q/Q to $4.1M. The company attributed this decline to a decrease in demand for its online advertising services, primarily in mobile gaming.

Cloud computing and other internet value-added services, which include CDN sales, cloud product revenue and live video streaming revenue, decreased by 11.4% Q/Q to $16M. The fall in this segment was primarily due to a decrease in live video streaming revenue, as the Chinese New Year is a slow season for the company's live video streaming business.

As per the conference call, cloud revenue in this segment actually increased Q/Q. I take this as a very positive sign for I am very bullish on the company's cloud services and products. Also, Lei Chen said he does not expect any further declines for live streaming revenue. From the conference call:

As for live streaming revenue, we do not anticipate any further declines for the next quarter.

Subscription revenues (the company's bread and butter segment) rose 16.1% to $21.2M sequentially. The increase is primarily attributed to an increase in the company's subscriber base, which reached 4.57M as of March 31, 2019, compared with 3.78M as of December 31, 2018.

As for guidance, the company expects Q2 revenue in the range between $42M and $46M. If achieved at the midrange point, it will be an increase of about 6.5% Q/Q.

If guidance is confirmed next quarter, it will also mean the company will be returning to growth once more, after a steep drop in revenue over the past several quarters.

Catalysts for growth

I am particularly interested and excited about the company's cloud computing and IVAS business, as the main long tern growth driver. The company said it is expanding its shared cloud services to enterprise clients, and that business remains "strong". The company has had success with its StellarCloud platform, as it is being provided as IaaS (infrastructure as a service) for companies in China. And as 5G roles out, the company expects significant growth in the IoT space, which will drive demand for its edge computing applications.

While I do not claim to understand the crypto space, the technology behind it, blockchain, is important. Back in May, the company rolled out ThunderChain, a high-performance blockchain platform. The company claims that there are thousands of blockchain projects already developed on this platform.

In a recent win, the company was chosen to provide services to a blockchain project for the development of a digital media copyright protection system for Guangdong South New Media Corporation, which develops a variety media services in China.

In another case, the company was chosen to provide technical services for a blockchain-powered digital copyright identifier system, for the Copyright Protection Center of China. I consider this a very prestigious win.

According to the company, ThunderChain can perform over 1 million transactions per second. I do not claim to be an expert on the technology, but the company seems very confident of its leadership position in the space, and that it is well positioned to take advantage of BlockChain technology in the future.

Cloud companies compared

While no 2 companies are the same, it seems to me Xunlei is a much better bargain than most companies in the cloud space.

I did a very simple search of other cloud companies, and was shocked that Xunlei is trading so cheap. The chart below depicts working capital for Xunlei, Cloudera (CLDR), Dropbox (DBX) and Box (BOX).

Xunlei actually has a great balance sheet, with total current assets of $347M, and total liabilities of about $120M. Please note however that the other companies are much bigger and with a market cap many times that of Xunlei.

In fact if we subtract current assets from total liabilities, the number comes out to $227M. As of the writing of this article, Xunlei's market cap is only $187M. In other words, the stock trades at less than the net cash position of the company.

If we look at Xunlei from a Price/Sales ratio, it is trading at about 1X revenue, while CLDR is trading at 6X, BOX 5X, and DBX around 7X revenue. And while Xunlei is not profitable (yet), neither are all the other companies.

Yes, the other companies above are growing faster than Xunlei, however they are not cheap, and certainly not trading for scrap as Xunlei is.

Interestingly enough, the big correction of XNET shares since the start of the year is not due to short selling.

Yes, short interest has increased a bit, but not enough to warrant such a dip in shares. And even when short sellers don't buy a bear story, then the chance of a roaring comeback for XNET shares is likely. The question isn't if but when.

So why are XNET shares trading so cheap? My guess is because of the current trade war rhetoric between the US and China. In other words, the correction is based on short-term sentiment factors.

Also, there are no analysts covering this company. It is one of the few companies I know that does not have a 12 month froward price target.

Outside of the above 2 reasons I cannot find any other reason why shares are trading so low. And as you understand, this is probably an opportunity. Because if I am right, when the stock begins to get covered, logic dictates we will see a legitimate rise in shares.

Bottom line

Xunlei is an interesting Chinese cloud and BlockChain play. It is also a partial 5G play. Currently shares are trading at a deep discount compared to other cloud stocks, and below its net cash position.

My guess is that shares are trading so low because of sentiment, which may be more of an opportunity than a risk, for those who do not own this name.

Aside from the recent trade issues between the US and China, China is a huge market, so might want to have some exposure to this market. Yes, sentiment is not the best time for such exposure at the moment, however when you can get shares of a cloud player like Xunlei for scrap, then it's not wise to look at a gift-horse in the mouth.

